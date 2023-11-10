Why subscribe?

Americans have chosen the government they want.

What does it mean for YOU?

This Substack is a font of predictions about what’ s ahead for the United States. If you’re confused about what’s happening. If it doesn’t line up with your expectations. If you’re coming to this information for the first time. Welcome.

Paid subscribers and supporters gain full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Every new post is under 1,000 words and will be sent directly to your email inbox. Paid subscribers have audio and video listening options.

For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

There’s a lot of information here to help readers understand what’s happening. And even more to help them prepare physically, mentally and emotionally for the days ahead.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

About Andra Watkins

I’m a New York Times bestselling author, but I’m not on Substack to beg for book sales and notoriety. I spent my formative years in a Moral Majority-era Christian Nationalist church and school in rural South Carolina. I was indoctrinated in the very belief system that created Project 2025.

I escaped that world more than 20 years ago, but indoctrination always lives in the brain. I’m applying my deep understanding of how Christian Nationalists think to decode where America is headed in 2025 and beyond.

I appreciate your support.