For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Michael's avatar
Michael
32m

We can hope for this!

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Phoebe's avatar
Phoebe
23m

A great list! Also, include environmental protections and climate change initiatives.

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2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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