For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
2h

The one thing which should be done is to restore congressional research. Newt Gingrich gutted the congressional research apparatus, which made representatives and senators more dependent upon lobbyists to advise them. If representatives and senators are going to be term limited, you have to provide them with an objective group who has the the institutional knowledge and experience to advise them. Lobbyists don’t provide disinterested advice, and the risk of term limits is that the lobbyists have the institutional knowledge representatives and senators lack.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
1h

Civilian control of the military is an absolute necessity. Having grown up as a military brat who then subsequently served a full career, I can vouch for the fact that the military is a very insular culture that can morph into a cult-like belief system. It exists in semi-isolation from mainstream society. It's not hard to imagine what could happen without strong civilian control.

When I was a kid, "civilian" was a curse word.

Historically, congress has been a check on the president, especially in the commander-in-chief role. That 47 and the oligarchs and WCN factions around him have created a cult with gerrymandered power is an aberration that can be resolved by some of the reforms you suggest.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture