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The right to seek divorce is on the line for the midterms. In this newsletter, I outline the many ways divorce is under attack in hopes that it might motivate more Americans to get off the couch, register, and vote.

On 8 February 2024, I first said that White Christian Nationalists want to do away with divorce.

Project 2025’s definition of a family (pages 479-481) was one man married to one unrelated woman with as many children as God gives them.

I cited a proposed 2024 Oklahoma bill outlawing no-fault divorce as the gateway to outlawing divorce nationwide.

Two years later, on 26 February 2026, I covered how The Heritage Foundation’s Saving America by Saving the Family made the outlawing of divorce a more specific, overt goal.

From that newsletter:

Originally billed as a way to ease the evidentiary burden required of wronged spouses seeking to exit a broken marriage, the no-fault system has is in effect turned into a “no reason needed” system. Adultery, abandonment, and cruelty are no longer considered aggravating factors in determining alimony and property division, and the interests of any children are not considered at all in whether a divorce should be granted. Saving America by Saving the Family, The Heritage Foundation, page 47 White Christian Nationalist churches, whatever the type, often discount adultery, abandonment, and cruelty as reasons for divorce. It is typical for WCN congregants to sign Contracts of Christian Conduct and be hauled before a church tribunal when they violate contract terms.

Again, I reiterate that when a White Christian Nationalist says no-fault divorce, he means ALL DIVORCE. In WCN congregations, women are seldom allowed to divorce their husbands for ANY reason.

Which is why every American must hear attacks on no-fault divorce as an attack on a woman’s right to ALL divorce.

Here’s a rundown of 2026 attacks on divorce.

Please note how WCN deploys different routes and methods at the same time, hoping one will lead to an overall accomplishment of their goal.

State-level attacks on no-fault divorce

In 2026, the Texas Republican Party has again included a repeal of no-fault divorce in its platform, along with encouraging WCN covenant marriage. Multiple bills to ban no-fault divorce have failed, but Texas Republicans keep introducing them. (Source HERE) These efforts began as early as 2017. (Source HERE) While Texas has a lower divorce rate than other states, 95% of divorces are no-fault, and almost 70% are sought by women. (Source HERE)

Tactics:

Politicians normalize discussion of restricting divorce.

Politicians propose legislation to further normalize these attacks.

Politicians pass WCN laws surrounding marriage to normalize WCN concepts.

As with Texas abortion, these lawmakers will eventually pass a law to restrict or outlaw no-fault divorce.

In Oklahoma, soon-to-be-ex state senator Dusty Deevers introduced several bills to repeal no-fault divorce. Like Texas, Oklahoma’s first bill to ban no-fault divorce was introduced by Rep Travis Dunlap in 2017. (Source HERE) In OK, 99% of divorces are no-fault. (Source HERE) In 2025, Oklahoma passed a WCN covenant marriage statute which imposes strict limits on divorce and includes state tax credits for couples who choose covenant marriage. (Source HERE)

Tactics:

Politicians normalize discussion of restricting divorce. It’s no coincidence that both efforts began in 2017, the year undear leader was first inaugurated. WCNs felt like the 2016 election gave them cover to ramp up their attacks.

Politicians propose legislation to further normalize these attacks.

Politicians pass WCN laws surrounding marriage to normalize WCN concepts, including using state taxpayer dollars to incentivize citizens to choose WCN options.

Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Carolina tried introducing a mutual consent clause into no-fault divorce law. While these failed, it was yet another attempt to restrict one party’s right to end a marriage without fault. (Source HERE)

Tactics:

Similar to above, except tweaked into a change that might fly under the radar, be considered more palatable, and/or voters don’t consider until it happens to them. A more subtle attempt to move the line to the WCN right without alerting the public to embedded religious extremism.

Louisiana began discussions to restrict or eliminate no-fault divorce in 2023. (Source HERE) These discussions are ongoing. It has also passed a WCN covenant marriage law.

Tactics:

Similar to above.

Arkansas has passed a WCN covenant marriage option. It also has one of the strictest “no-fault” divorce options in the nation, where the parties must live separate and apart for eighteen months before seeking an uncontested divorce. (Source HERE) Other states have looked to this requirement as a means of making no-fault divorce more difficult to obtain. Several states listed previously have proposed longer waiting periods to obtain a no-fault divorce, though none have yet passed.

Tactics:

Similar to above, but add in the frustrations and expense of bureaucracy as an impediment to divorce.

WCN Think-Tank Attacks on Divorce

In addition to The Heritage Foundation’s 2026 publication Saving America by Saving the Family, WCN media groups like The Federalist are publishing “think” pieces with over-the-top titles:

Here’s just one sample paragraph from this screed:

The sexual revolution destroying Western societies requires two cornerstone behaviors: nonmarital sex and no-fault divorce. Sex outside of marriage and smashing marriages also swap dependence on taxpayers for private independence within extended families. Conversely, big government reduces the natural consequences of destroying one’s family, by forcing stable families to subsidize self-destructing families through welfare that displaces every personal responsibility under the sun. This is why, as I’ve argued extensively, feminism is an existential crisis for the West. (Break your brain by reading the whole thing HERE)

Such click-bait titles serve to keep skeptics scrolling by deeming the author hysterical while normalizing the continued breakdown of separation of church and state. If governments won’t outlaw divorce, churches should!

Other WCN billionaire funded “think tanks” like the Family Research Council, the Institute for Family Studies, and Focus on the Family’s state-level Family Policy Councils also call for an end to no-fault divorce. (Source HERE)

These tactics serve to seed the ground for future acceptance of a no-fault divorce ban via legislation. In other words, this comes BEFORE no-fault divorce bans are proposed in state houses.

WCN-Funded Influencer Attacks on No-Fault Divorce

WCNs have long enjoyed elevating and enriching women to convince other women to give up their rights. WCN female influencers are well-paid to shill these talking points. These include Allie Beth Stuckey, Emma Waters, and Hannah Neeleman, but thousands of such influencers operate across social media platforms. Source for what influencers can be paid to say things is HERE. A Pew Research study on the conservative bent of influencers is HERE.

Influencer tactics exist to normalize common talking points surrounding the repeal of no-fault divorce. The influencer may never mention divorce. Instead, they elevate marriage, female submission, motherhood, and eschewing a career outside the home. They talk about how they couldn’t imagine life without their husbands and refuse to cite anything he could do to cause them to leave him.

Make no mistake. This is also an attack on a woman’s right to seek divorce.

In 2024, I begged Americans not to vote for Project 2025. While no state has outlawed no-fault divorce, we have seen a multi-pronged attack on no-fault divorce since the 2024 election.

If the 2026 midterms do not stop White Christian Nationalists, expect them to pass several no-fault divorce bans in the first 2027 legislative session. The tactics I outlined in this newsletter have paved the way.

Please share this divorce primer with your connections. It might convince disengaged Americans to vote in the 2026 midterms. Share

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