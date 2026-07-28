For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
3h

As always, Andra, you are 100% right. Ending divorce is their goal, as is controlling effing everyone in every moment. I went into a depression after the 2024 election that lasted at least a year. I knew this horror was coming. I knew they would destroy our democracy.

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6 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
2h

I wonder how much of a backfire passing such laws would create? This would be a good way to ensure that more intelligent women won’t want to marry.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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