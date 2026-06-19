I spent most of 2024 writing about Project 2025. One Project 2025 objective I highlighted was Russ Vought’s desire to move all federal funding decisions into the executive branch.

Under our Constitution, Congress controls the national purse and thus makes federal spending decisions. This Heritage Foundation objective would center total control of federal dollars with the executive. Congress (and thus We the People) would have no say in how federal dollars are allotted or spent.

With everyone distracted by every other dumpster fire this regime has started, Vought made his play for his long-dreamed-of autocratic change to federal grant funding. Public comments close 13 July 2026.

Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck wrote this detailed newsletter about it yesterday. I’m not going to replicate her work. PLEASE READ IT.

To submit a public comment GO HERE .

As the spouse of a former public servant, I can say most Americans don’t understand how much the federal government funds their day-to-day lives.

Every infrastructure project of any size requires federal funding.

Most state and local governments run on federal dollars.

Specific state and local programs stay open because of federal grants.

Many non-profits obtain grants from upstream organizations or government agencies that received federal grant funding earmarked for downstream awards.

Section 200.340 in Vought’s proposed overhaul will effectively make grant funding impossible. It gives the federal government the right to pull federal grant funding at any time, for any reason, over the life of the grant.

During his career, my husband worked with federal infrastructure grants. Currently, federal grants run over two or more years, with earmarked monies allotted according to a schedule.

To be eligible for most federal grants, the applicant has to prove they have matching funds. This could mean a local government sells a piece of undeveloped land that’s been sitting on its balance sheet. Or it could mean they go out and apply for matching funds from state or private entities (who may or may not be making awards from their own federal grant funds.)

Trust is involved in this process: The non-federal group trusts that your group will get a federal grant to allot funding; the federal government trusts that your group has matching funds.

If the federal government can pull funding at any time, for any reason, this structure will collapse. The project will likely stall and remain incomplete, meaning all allocated funds were wasted.

Vought’s changes also make federal grant awardees police anti-DEI compliance (a moving target in this regime) downstream of their own awards.

It has implications for local and regional non-profits who may or may not know a portion of their funding comes from upstream federal grants. This added oversight and interference will strain already stretched non-profit resources to the breaking point.

Think of every non-profit you support. Now imagine them trying to comply with this nightmare provision. Many will throw up their hands and fold.

Vought is counting on slipping this monumental Project 2025 change through without a lot of fanfare. Public comments matter. Please set aside five minutes and write your own public comment in your own words.

HERE IS A LINK TO COMMENT.

Mine was four short paragraphs. I’ve bulleted the essence below:

Under existing rules, federal grants are subjected to a review process that partners experts with funding requests. Under the proposed process (section 200.205), this initial review is in the hands of a political appointee who likely will not have any expertise, insight, or ability to evaluate each request beyond “fulfills the President’s agenda.”

How can any entity, be it a government or non-profit, seek federal grant funding when it can be pulled at any time, for any reason, during the duration of the grant award (section 200.340)? No other grantor that requires a federal match will award monies in a climate where those matching funds can be revoked at the whim of the executive branch. The downstream impacts of this section change will be profoundly detrimental to every state, locality, and non-profit, regardless of political alignment.

Who’s to say a future administration wouldn’t apply these same standards to withhold federal funds from the very groups that are now eradicating DEI? This change creates an environment its own creators wouldn’t countenance if it were foisted upon them.

These changes also create mountains of new paperwork for recipient groups who then redistribute grants as pass-through funding for downstream organizations. They effectively become the police for the administration and must interpret the ever-changing whims of the executive. One wrong move places the initial recipient and every downstream beneficiary at risk of having funding pulled.

Comment in your own words. Do not copy mine. Duplicative comments are thrown out.

If you support a local non-profit, specify how these changes will hurt them.

If you’ve ever been involved in a grant process, explain how these changes would have harmed or killed your grant request.

If you work for a group or organization that receives grants, outline how these changes will impact your work.

COMMENT BY 13 JULY 2026. Once again, CLICK HERE FOR THE COMMENT LINK.

CONVINCE AT LEAST FIVE OTHERS TO COMMENT BY 13 JULY 2026.

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