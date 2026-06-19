For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
10h

As (actually if) parties in charge of the executive branch change, then project and groups will go in an out of favor. That's chaotic. It's stupid. It's wasteful.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Janis Elliott's avatar
Janis Elliott
10h

thank you Andra! I have restacked twice, your post and the reverend’s info

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