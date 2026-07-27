For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
4h

Thanks for reporting on the Atlantic article because I was refusing to give it my click. They’ve had quite a run of bizarre articles recently including - off the top of my head - one platforming a “former” White Supremacist who is very clearly not “former” at all, one saying we shouldn’t protest and try to shut down internment camps in blue states because they’ll just build more in red states, and one that referred to DSA candidates (like Mamdani & AOC) as “parasites.”

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Derek Smith's avatar
Derek Smith
5h

Note: This post crashes the Substack app on my iPhone.

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