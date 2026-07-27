Dorothy Burton • How I See It is joining me via Substack LIVE this Wednesday, 29 July 2026, at noon eastern. She is the founder of Christians in Public Service and will talk about how Christian Nationalists are continuing to operate on the ground in Texas. I hope you’ll join us. How I See It The Quiet Transformation of Texas Before I go any further, let me tell you something about myself… Read more

Few things make my blood boil hotter than headlines like this one in today’s The Atlantic:

For those who’d like to read the whole infuriating piece, here’s a GIFT LINK.

Those who have been reading Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez’s expose on the why of the Epstein/Maxwell transnational cabal of oil and defense industry billionaires, from the CIA to Mossad to the Russians, will find the timing and placement of this Christian Nationalist propaganda piece more explicable.

Here’s a sampling from the piece:

Texas’s decision to start teaching Bible stories—like its requirement to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, which the state legislature approved last year—is clearly meant to send a political message. But regardless of your political or religious beliefs, there are good reasons to agree that the Bible should be part of young people’s education.

And another one that transmogrifies this country’s racism and slavery into reasons the Bible is appropriate for public school classrooms:

Everywhere you look in American history, you will find the language, stories, and concepts of the Bible—in particular, those of the King James Version, long the standard translation for American Protestants. The most obvious example is slavery, which both Black people and white people saw through a biblical lens. In fifth grade, Texas students will read about Moses and the exodus from Egypt, which enslaved African Americans took as a model for their own liberation; Harriet Tubman was known as Moses for her work with the Underground Railroad. When President Abraham Lincoln discussed the fearful losses of the Civil War in his second inaugural address, he justified them as God’s punishment for the sin of slavery, quoting Psalm 19: “The judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.” For us, the phrase “four score and seven years ago” immediately summons up the Gettysburg Address; for Lincoln’s original audience, it would have sounded like a mournful reference to Psalm 90: “The days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, yet is their strength labour and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away.”

Adam Kirsch is a decorated poet, writer, author, and lecturer. He is the son of Jonathan Kirsch, attorney, author, Biblical scholar and writer for the LA Times. Father Kirsch has written several books on Biblical topics.

They are Jewish.

I know. It doesn’t make sense that I’d accuse a Jewish man writing for The Atlantic of aiding and abetting White Christian Nationalism. But as Sarah Kendzior has covered extensively, the Jewish apocalyptic End Times movement to usher in their Messiah - to which the current Israeli government is in thrall - gels with the WCN apocalyptic End Times movements currently grappling for control of the United States.

Both have likely been part of the long-running psychological operation that undergirded the Epstein/Maxwell effort to elevate a transnational cabal of oil and defense industry billionaires to rule this planet.

I believe this piece in a mainstream publication like The Atlantic is part of that ongoing psychological operation.

It’s easy to skip over, right? Because it’s about Texas and Texas public schools, and many readers don’t live in Texas.

Many Atlantic subscribers live in Blue states. They feel safe and reasonably insulated from the imagined gun-toting, Bible-beating, we-can-be-our-own-country Texan. I don’t have to worry about this the reader mutters as they scroll to the next article.

Still other readers will pause and say But wait. This writer graduated from Harvard. He’s been on a Pulitzer committee. His poems have won prizes. His pedigree is impeccable. Maybe I should hear him out. And so they ingest propaganda woven from the very credentials they respect, and a few of them think Maybe these ideas aren’t so bad.

On Wednesday, we’re talking to someone who’s on the ground in Texas, observing how these changes impact real people. She is a Christian who is critiquing the White Christian Nationalist movement.

I make time for these seemingly local conversations because what she’s observing and this article in a national publication are part of the same multi-headed Hydra. It’s all designed to use religion to give a few billionaires total control of everything.

As we head into the midterms, I expect to see more of this WCN propaganda in publications I once respected. I’m calling attention to it today, because we can no longer trust even the most acclaimed corporate news sources.

The Atlantic will tell me I should applaud their effort to present both sides.

And as I unsubscribe, I will tell them I don’t appreciate my subscription dollars being used for blatant propaganda that tries to normalize White Christian Nationalism and put us under the boot of their billionaire overlords.

I was indoctrinated as a child. If these people can brainwash a generation of children, they can control everything. And they know it.