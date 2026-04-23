For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Ann Kramer's avatar
Ann Kramer
5h

Well, as I said in my recent article—A Christian Nationalist man fucks like a dog. And that’s true of those on motherless.com too. But this term ‘motherless’ got me to thinking because one of the question I always wanted to ask Pastor Wilson (and I think I said this Andra on one of the videos I did with you): Pastor Wilson—how old were you the first time you can remember your father humiliating, abusing or otherwise denigrating your mother?

I wanted him to think about this—because every boy baby/young child (well, girl too) is VERY attached to their mothers. She feeds him, loves him, cuddles him and he runs to her when he’s two or three. But in CN homes, I can guarantee—because his father sees his wife as a ‘hole to be penetrated/a woman to serve him’, this little boy will start to see his father treat his mother terribly. It is a shock at first for the boy and it leaves him very confused. But it is going to continue to happen and his father is going to keep reinforcing it—women are bad. For the little boy, he doesn’t have the language or depth of SELF to understand what’s going on but by the time puberty hits, he’s been sucked into the whole game of ‘women are second class citizens and must be controlled’. And of course, all around him this boy is seeing and hearing other men reinforce this. If at some point he tried to question or reject it and continue to love, honor and protect his mom—he’s going to be attacked. At that point, depending on his age, he gives up or he gets out.

But this breach of teaching him to hate his mom does leave an internal scar—a wound that he ignores because it hurt really bad when he was a young child processing how someone who has loved and care for him is now bad. But overtime, it is covered over with years of ‘I’m powerful because I’m better than women”. This opens the door to ‘fuck like a dog’….and thus, Motherless.com—a place where men can go and find other men who fuck like a dog and think, ‘this is the way of the world.’.

And if your stats are right—that’s about 33% but it also means, 66% want to be in relationship with their women and all of us have to work together to make this ever more visible and stronger.

I say the ‘fuck like dogs’ men are victims of a society that destroyed their capacity to love women at such a young age. Much like a young girl who is molested is a victim of a society of these men. These women are becoming survivors but it is a challenge. These men could also step out of their victimhood and become survivors and discover that being in healthy relationship with women is far better than continuing to be a man who ‘fucks like a dog’. It isn’t easy, but it is doable and it is worth it. (Sort of like what you had to do Andra to leave Christian Nationalism—it was doable but it was hard but worth it—and the outcome is well worth it!)

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
5h

WTF. This is outrageous. And sick.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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