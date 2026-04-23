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TRIGGER WARNING: This newsletter may be a tough read for victims of r*pe and sexual assault.

Yesterday’s newsletter introduced the possible White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist solution to declining birth rates: Drug and r*pe unconscious partners to impregnate them against their will.

In that newsletter, I went over a longstanding list of activities WCNs deem to be pornography. Today, I add another item to the list:

Female consent is pornography.

Bear with me. This isn’t an easy thing to write as a woman.

Let’s revisit what White Christian Nationalists teach about sex.

Sex should only happen between one man married to one unrelated woman.

Sex is not for pleasure; it is for procreation.

It is the woman’s responsibility to service the man whenever he demands it, whether she wants to or not. The woman must always consent . She doesn’t have the right to dissent.

As a result, rape cannot happen in marriage.

Which would make the motherless.com r*pe academy and similar sexual assault content completely acceptable behavior if it occurs between one man married to one unrelated woman. In all of these situations, the woman has no agency; her default response must be consent, even when she is unconscious, fighting back, or saying no.

Now, let’s look at this note from reader Summit Treya. They watched the video I shared yesterday from Rachel @ This Woman Votes and crunched some additional numbers. I’m pulling them out of the full note below in case readers don’t click on the note to expand it.

Number of United States residents who visited motherless.com and visited MULTIPLE pages over the course of one year: 58.5 MILLION. (The analyst removes website bounces (visitors who hit one page of a site and say, “Oops, this wasn’t what I was looking for” and leave.) The 58.5 million number is what remained after subtracting bounces.)

Let’s be generous and assume a quarter of these visitors were not men. (Women like porn, too.) That leaves us with around 44 MILLION MEN.

If the entire US male adult/teen population is 152 million, 44 million is 29% of United States men. Almost ONE-THIRD of UNITED STATES MEN visited the motherless.com site in one year and clicked on more than one page.

In the video, she goes through unique visitors to various types of content using keywords. What do these tags have in common? LACK OF CONSENT.

CNN studied the zzz tag, but other tags had hundreds of thousands to over 1 million unique United States visitors including:

Multiple sleep tags (including one labeled “babies sleeping;” I just can’t with these sick people)

Multiple hidden tags (watching someone via hidden camera without their knowledge or consent)

Drugged tags (which the analyst equates with sleep and zzz)

Assault tags

Here’s the thing: If lack of consent isn’t pornography to these people, then FEMALE CONSENT must be porn.

Films where women want sex = porn.

Images of women enjoying sex = porn.

Women dressing suggestively/provocatively = porn because she must want sex if she’s asking for it with her outward appearance.

The female body is a collection of holes to be penetrated. If we want it, that’s pornographic because we are never supposed to seek or find pleasure in sex. If we don’t consent, men have needs; our holes fulfill them. That’s God’s design, how God built men, not porn.

US Men, when almost a third of your fellow men visited a website like motherless.com in one year, DO NOT EVER SAY “I don’t know men who are r*pists.”

Don’t say “not all men.” Don’t gaslight with how this is exaggerated. And claim the numbers don’t factor in this and that. Don’t call women hysterical and whine about how much women hate men.

We must think about this aversion to female consent and hatred of women as a viral illness. Sexual assault is bigger than the assaulter. Is a man party to r*pe if he gets off on watching women be drugged and r*ped? Is he a r*pist if he sees a r*pe happen and does nothing? I would argue he is at least capable of r*pe and assault if he enjoys it vicariously or does nothing to stop it.

You can say YOU don’t r*pe (if you actually haven’t had sex without someone’s consent), but you CANNOT say you don’t know a male r*pist. These numbers indicate that you know at least ONE MAN who is also a r*pist.

I don’t want to live in a country or a world where FEMALE CONSENT = PORNOGRAPHY. I and millions of women will NEVER consent to that reality.

Men, we will never stop this as long as you allow it. Please share this newsletter with at least one man and challenge him to confront his fellow men when they behave inappropriately. It isn’t enough to ignore it or chuckle to fit in while telling women and girls to avoid those men: YOU have to confront them. YOU must tell them to stop. Share

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