My husband came home from language school deflated. Somewhat normal for a Monday. Weekends off and influxes of new students overwhelm most language school Mondays.

But my husband’s down mood had a target. A new student from the United States. “I teach at Bob Jones University,” he crowed while invading my husband’s space. “My wife and I are here to work with some local missionaries.”

“We came here to get away from those people,” my husband intoned as he massaged his aching head. His teacher told him White Christian Nationalists are big business for the school. School staff know why WCNs attend, but they can’t afford to turn away that much money.

His language school isn’t an outlier.

According to two professors at my former language school, much of the summer youth program consists of WCN missionary kids from the United States. “They’re nice and so polite,” one of them said. “But it’s hard to ignore why they’re really here. Especially as someone with family who remembers what living under Franco was like.”

Someone in my circle came to the EU via a WCN missionary program more than a decade ago. They backed up my professors’ claim. “Language schools are meaningful ways to infiltrate an area,” they said. “Easy access to an organized structure for advancing Christian dominion.”

Language as a key vector of Christian Dominion isn’t a new practice.

Spanish colonizers used language as a vector to spread Catholicism to the indigenous peoples of the Americas. Historically, Christians have also targeted the African continent with a similar approach, learning local languages in order to offer much-needed health, development, and education services in exchange for Christian indoctrination. Christian Dominion in Asia was an outgrowth of the Great Awakening, though it was seeded via trade routes centuries earlier.

Christian Dominionists have always understood that they must speak the local language to infiltrate communities and indoctrinate new people. But unlike the past, modern language schools provide a secular smokescreen for their religious objectives: To conquer the planet for their version of Christendom.

Wherever you live on this planet, you likely have at least one language school in your state, territory, province, or region.

Key global players include International House, with over 130 schools in 45 countries and every continent but Antarctica. Education First, founded by Swedish billionaire Bertil Hult, operates more than 500 programs in over 50 countries.

According to Kent State University, more than 1.5 billion people actively study a foreign language at any point in time. While no subset is available for how many of those students travel to a foreign destination to learn a language, KSU estimates global language school earnings to grow to almost $188 billion by 2028 (more than double 2022’s takings.)

How you can monitor Christian Dominionists at language schools:

If you live nearby, take a class. You’ll get to know the program and its teachers, and you can observe the ebb and flow of students over time.

Volunteer for intercambio programs. Language students are always looking to practice with native speakers. Through intercambio, you can get to know different students and their backgrounds. You might uncover a problematic vein of Christian Dominionists targeting your area or region.

Be a guide. Language programs often look for locals who are willing to show off where they live. You’d have a more casual means to gauge Christian extremism in visiting populations.

Host students in your home. Nothing will reveal whether someone is a White Christian Nationalist missionary quite like living with them. You might be the person who shows these indoctrinated youth different ways to exist in the world.

Make local government officials aware of this problem. Language schools set their own curriculum. This approach doesn’t need to be confrontational. It might be the first time some of these kids have heard of secular philosophers, non-creation-based science, and secular themes from history. With local financial support, they could use language and education to counter Christian Dominionists in their midst.

In order to make a world that is impervious to religious extremism, we must proactively build spaces to counter and blunt fanaticism.

Much like Christian Dominionists have always used language to spread their cancerous messages of nativism and power, racism and control, we can work with local language schools to make this portal harder to penetrate.

And I’m not just addressing non-United States dwellers. It is also common practice for WCN missionary groups to target Blue areas. My WCN church sent teenage missionary groups to New York City in the 1980s. Today, urban language programs offer a more sophisticated cover.

Wherever you live, be more aware of the kinds of people language schools are bringing to your community.

I’m not saying don’t welcome them. I’m saying to arm yourselves with tools and strategies to make them ineffective. Who knows? Maybe you’ll alter the course of a few lives. Someday, one may point to that time as what led them to expose and decry religious extremism on whatever the internet becomes.

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