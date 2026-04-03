For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Stephen Michael Kellat's avatar
Stephen Michael Kellat
3d

The gutting of foreign language education in higher education plays into this too. With the higher ed right-sizing being forced as part of P25 we’re seeing language departments shuttered and curtailed at institutions across the country. Same conflict, different fronts.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Susan Troy's avatar
Susan Troy
3d

I’m in Hawaii for a couple of weeks visiting with family and friends. I left my laptop at home on purpose and am using my phone only. I’m learning the “language “ of plants and birds. I like your idea of befriending young language learners and showing by example that there are other ways of being in the world.

I went to the No Dictator Protest here with a friend of mine. My friend is 88 and is a retired teacher. She has lived and taught in Kamuela since the 1970’s and knows everyone. Former students came up to hug her throughout the protest. Good teachers can make a world of difference.

The protest in Kamuela was combined with a food drive. We chanted, “No war. No haters. No demented dictators.” Standing together in a misty rain to advocate for a better, more just, and loving world was inspiring. Change can happen one conversation at a time.

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