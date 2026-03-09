Since the world is on fire, I’m starting the week with another installment of Christian Nationalism Global. Today, we visit a country few people could likely find on a map.

She was a Spanish citizen, born in Morocco. When Franco fought to rule Spain, she joined the communists and railed against him. His rise to power meant she fled for her life.

África de las Heras

A few years later, she resurfaced in Montevideo, Uruguay. Moved into a garret apartment in the city’s premier art deco theater building. Opened an antique shop in the city center. Hosted weekly salons there and in her well-appointed home with a view of the country’s legislative palace.

She knew every writer, artist, and thinker in a tiny country that prided itself on its creative output. Eventually, she married an Italian businessman from her well-connected circle. Expanded her antiques business. Was a regular at the theater. Walked her neighbors’ kids home from school and watched them while their parents did whatever they did.

Except one day she didn’t open her shop. Didn’t take her assigned seat at the theater. Didn’t answer the door for her weekly salon or walk children home. Someone cleaned out her apartment. A mystery investor bought it. The city moved on.

A couple of decades later, Uruguayan officials learned that this woman was a colonel in the KGB. From her Montevideo apartment and antique shop, she trained Cold War era KGB agents for Latin America. She transmitted intel from a hidden communications center in the building’s basement. Every Soviet spy from Mexico’s border with the US to the tip of South America met África de las Heras. She died thirty-eight years ago yesterday, 8 March 1988.

Any Uruguayan will proudly tell you their country is secular. They don’t celebrate religious holidays like Christmas and Easter. Christmas is known nationwide as Family Day; Holy Week is called Tourism Week.

Protecting the rights of LGBTQIA+ and transgender people has been a longstanding cause for Uruguayans. Equal rights are cemented in the country’s laws, with Uruguay being the first South American country to legalize same-sex marriage, protect gender identity, and criminalize discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ and trans communities.

Uruguay was the first South American country to legalize abortion and make it widely accessible, though work still needs to be done. In 2025, Uruguay also became the first Latin American country to legalize euthanasia with its Dignified Death law. Uruguay is ranked one of Latin America’s - and arguably the world’s - strongest democracies.

Perhaps the leaders of the Catholic cult Opus Dei learned something from the story of África de las Heras.

In 1997, they picked tiny, democratic, secular Uruguay for their flagship Opus Dei affiliated university. Opus Dei leaders spared no expense to attract educators to their prime real estate near Montevideo’s center.

Today, the University of Montevideo is among the top 500 institutions globally. While they accept Uruguayan students, they have expanded their base of international students by over 130%. Its schools of business, law, economics, communications, engineering and more train Opus Dei foot soldiers to infiltrate secular Latin America and parts of Europe. Using subversive Opus Dei connections, they partner with over 140 institutions around the world and place students in highly-coveted internships.

The University targets the world, but its leaders have also begun to undermine Uruguay’s secular culture. Under the guise of community service, they have established outposts like Centro de Apoyo al Desarrollo Integral, a community center for both the young and elderly in one of Montevideo’s poorest suburbs. Its Opus Dei newsletter boasts service to more than 600 families and claims more than 7,000 people have passed through its programs.

The secular government mostly looks the other way while this disease spreads throughout both the country and greater Latin America. Opus Dei uses Uruguay’s longstanding reputation for secular liberal democracy like a parasite: Be unoffensive to those in power such that they don’t notice the slow choking of blood flow, the microscopic death of tissue, or the spread of parasitic offspring to other parts of the body.

Like África de las Heras, Uruguay’s Opus Dei factions penetrate all of Latin America. But unlike her Soviet trainees, Opus Dei won’t stay hidden. Their goal is the destruction of liberal democracy and enforced global Catholic christendom. Where better to execute this ambitious goal than a place few can find on a map?

Pay attention to your communities, wherever you are. You never know when or where these people set up shop and pretend to care about your area, all while training converts for its secular destruction.