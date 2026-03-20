TODAY! 20 March 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE!

Join author Lorissa Rinehart as we discuss her book WINNING THE EARTHQUAKE: HOW JEANNETTE RANKIN DEFIED ALL ODDS TO BECOME THE FIRST WOMAN IN CONGRESS. To honor this celebration, here’s a Vietnam War protest pin from reader Erich. This Women’s History Month celebration is made possible by Paid Subscribers. To join us, click the button below and upgrade to paid. Upgrade to PAID

He finally bumped up against a man he couldn’t charm, bribe, corrupt, or compromise.

So he abandoned his position adjacent to power. Moved to an out-of-the-way place. Wrangled his surroundings to match his tastes. Nursed his grudge against power by determining to amass more power than any other man.

He worked hard. Mesmerized and/or strong-armed his neighbors. Approached a foreign delegation. Made a dirty deal. In one stroke of a pen, he was on his way to becoming a very rich man.

He exploited the human weakness to think a rich man is automatically smart. The illusion of money makes them ooze confidence and power and cool.

So this self-made rich man re-entered the halls of power, stronger than before. Through his foreign dealings, he gathered all manner of kompromat, and when he didn’t have embarrassing evidence, he made it up.

He trafficked human beings. Was known to enjoy females. Blew millions to look the part of a well-connected, intelligent, charming man.

He led men into swampy quagmires where thousands died of heat, of cholera, of dysentery. He charged across frozen lands in losses that maimed and killed thousands more. He sent out hit squads, sometimes his own and sometimes foreign, to kill his enemies. People openly talked about his dirty dealings, but the most powerful men on earth never touched him.

Instead, they listened to him. Took his advice. Enabled him. Promoted him. Defended him. Excused him. Paid him. Even after he committed treason against his own country, he used his collection of vile tools to escape charges and secure a promotion - AGAIN.

Until he ran up against a system that had become bigger than its maker. He was exiled while much of his craven rampage through several administrations was still hidden. Not long afterward, he died.

If this man sounds familiar, he’s a version of toxic masculinity the United States of America has produced since even before its founding. He could be Jeffrey Epstein or undear leader, Bill Gates or Peter Thiel or Elon Musk.

This man was James Wilkinson.

He worked for the first five US presidents. Headed the US Army while taking millions from Spain as a paid informant. Sent Spaniards to find and kill Lewis and Clark while sponsoring Zebulon Pike’s jaunt into Spanish territory to lay US - or selfish - counterclaims.

Worked with Aaron Burr to cleave off part of the burgeoning US as a separate country, only to report Burr for treason when it became clear they would fail. President Thomas Jefferson, who raped and impregnated his enslaved women without thought or feeling, made Wilkinson his star witness at Burr’s trial and rewarded him with even more military honors and might.

Which eventually led to the US’s rout on the frozen Montreal plains during the War of 1812. His responsibility for that defeat finally ended his military career, though he survived the court martial. His third.

But President James Monroe, he of the Monroe Doctrine, saw yet another use for Wilkinson. As a representative of the American Bible Society (I still laugh at how this country has always used Christianity to disguise its greedy dominion), Wilkinson was sent to Mexico City to lay the groundwork for US meddling in Latin America.

He died there, with he and others hoping he took his secrets to his unmarked grave. The extent of his duplicity only came to light more than thirty years later, when the Spanish abandoned Cuba and left evidence of his extensive crimes against multiple countries: The United States; Canada; Mexico; Spain; the UK; France; and more.

Images from a 2015 research trip to West Virginia. I was searching for material for what became my novel Hard to Die. Wilkinson is the afterlife villain. Blennerhassett Island is the largest island in the Ohio River.

I wonder what version of this story a beleaguered human will fling into whatever constitutes the information environment in 200 years. Because it seems like we repeat this cycle over and over and over and over again.

Maybe someday humanity - wherever they are and whatever their nationality - will learn that slick, rich, well-connected, smooth-talking men don’t deserve elevation simply because they project certain traits.

Perhaps we’ll realize that letting white men fail upwards isn’t doing the rest of us any favors. That refusing to hold them accountable for their actions is killing the rest of us.

People who don’t have money can lead.

People who can’t speak well in public can lead.

People who don’t shine on camera can lead.

Women can lead.

You can lead.

I can lead.

Until humanity stops valuing money and maleness, whiteness and power projection, we will never defeat the cancers of white supremacy, Christian Nationalism, other forms of extremism, and consumptive capitalism. The Epstein Files are showing us this rot exists everywhere. As humans, we all must take responsibility to ensure this never happens again.

Where you’re reading on this planet, I hope you’ll think about what you value today. Because changing our collective values can change the world.

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