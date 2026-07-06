Christian Nationalism Has Gone Global - Across The Pond With Ahmed Baba, James Matthewson, & Guest Andra Watkins

PAID SUBSCRIBERS! We have TWO Substack LIVEs this week! TODAY. 6 July 2026. 1pm eastern. I’m chatting with Bryan C. Del Monte about the US Counterterrorism Strategy. Del Monte worked in the federal government and has deep experience with this process. I’m looking forward to his insights into how this document is different. WEDNESDAY. 8 July 2026. Noon eastern. Evan Hurst and I are having another sit-down. If we’re lucky, we’ll get a glimpse of his lovely dog Ruby. In 2025, Hurst chronicled over 200 sexual assault convictions of US Christian pastors, priests, and affiliated workers. We’ll talk about the problem of sexual abuse in Christian churches (and whatever else strikes our fancy.) To join us, click the button below and Upgrade to Paid.$8/month. $60/year. Less than 20 cents per newsletter. Upgrade to PAID

Last week, Ahmed Baba and James Matthewson invited me to be their first guest on their weekly show Across the Pond, which studies the global far-right.

Speaking of the global far-right, this story is a perfect example of how White Christian Nationalist dogma is reshaping the West:

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the WCN legal powerhouse that brought us the Dobbs decision overturning Roe, has five offices in the EU and UK. In 2024, it spent $10.9 million, more than double what it spent in the EU in 2018. (Source HERE.) The same study from UK-based Open Democracy cited 12 different WCN groups fighting the EU’s digital privacy laws, abortion access, LGTBQIA+ acceptance, definitions of hate speech, and more. (Source HERE.)

In Canada, ADF partners with groups like Calgary-based attorney Gerald Chipeur, as well as WCN groups like Canadian Physicians for Life and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. (Source HERE.) ADF has also held private events with Canada-based WCN groups. (Source HERE.)

ADF has invested heavily in Latin America, partnering with a legal team headed by Tomás Henriquez. (Source: ADF website not linking to them) Their targets in the region include the Organization of American States (OAS), the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and the United Nations. They have brought cases and lobbied against in-vitro fertilization, argued against same-sex marriage, and have attempted to coerce laws that define life as “from conception” across the region.

ADF also operates an international version of the Federalist Society, known as the Arété Academy, in Mexico. (In the US, the Federalist Society is responsible for the indoctrination of “conservative” attorneys and judges, including the WCN capture of the US Supreme Court.) According to the ADF website (not linking to them), Arété has three upcoming WCN legal indoctrination sessions: Santiago, Chile; London UK; and Slovakia.

Subscribers in Australia and New Zealand haven’t escaped ADF. (Source HERE.) The group sponsored 2025 cases including Giggle for Girls (an app accused of transgender discrimination. The Human Rights Law Alliance is modeled after ADF and is sponsored by the Australian Christian Lobby. (Source HERE.)

Wherever you live, White Christian Nationalism is a GLOBAL PROBLEM. It is a fundamental ingredient in the far-right’s attacks on democracy.

Be vigilant.

Subscribe to Ahmed Baba’s Substack below:

Support James Matthewson’s Substack below:

As always, readers who prefer skimming a transcript can find it at the Transcript button beneath the video.

Thank you Ginge, Noble Blend, PJ Schuster, Ann Kramer, Patricia Wren, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ahmed Baba and James Matthewson! Join me for my next live video in the app.