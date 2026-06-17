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I spoke in Battle Ground when I was promoting my Meriwether Lewis afterlife novels. Here I am indulging in one of my fave PNW past times: the roadside coffee stand.

Battle Ground sits on the Washington side of the Columbia River about 30 minutes from Portland, OR. Around 23,000 people live there. The billionaire-owner of a company called Maddox Industrial Transformer has been working with local Presbyterian evangelical “Christian Localist” CR Wiley to buy up over 30 properties in town. Wiley clearly states his goal:

“We want owned space,” Wiley said. “We (White Christian Nationalists) want to be the people who have a very strong say, significant say, in how things are done and how the business is conducted.” “What we, as Presbyterians and people who belong to the reformed tradition, bring to the larger church, are the resources of a public theology that helps us to govern unbelievers,” Wiley said during the talk. (SOURCE: OPB story linked below)

For a deep dive into what’s happened in Battle Ground, read Eric Neumann’s excellent article A Christian Vision for Battle Ground for Oregon Public Broadcasting HERE.

This story is dated 30 April 2026. The recently-elected mayor is an employee of the WCN company (Maddox) that is buying up the town. While he wouldn’t say much to Neumann on the record, he did give the following statements about how he saw his job as mayor:

Overholser declined interview requests, but in a statement said he takes “the responsibility of maintaining transparency and fairness very seriously.” Overholser said he will ensure Maddox and Spiller do not get favorable treatment when it comes to future developments in Battle Ground. “If a matter comes before the council where there could be a perceived conflict, the appropriate ethical guidelines and disclosure requirements are followed,” Overholser wrote. (SOURCE: OPB story linked above)

To size up how Overholser’s April statements match his behavior, let’s visit a recent city council meeting.

A reader of this newsletter and Battle Ground resident sent me this report.

On 1 June, the city council meeting drew 200 people with overflow outside.

There were three proclamations on the agenda: Supporting state parks and Get Outside; supporting ICE and the Rule of Law; and designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

When someone suggested that the two contentious proclamations (ICE and Antifa) be stricken from the agenda, the crowd was told that proclamations are signed at Mayor Overholser’s discretion and there would be no further discussion. The motion was denied.

The Mayor then agreed to take a couple of questions. People basically asked how to manage the tensions between these new (they didn’t say it but WCN) policies and how the community has been governed historically. The speakers wanted everyone to feel included and at home in town. I’ll quote my reader here: The Mayor said he would decide which proclamations to sign, and that was basically that, but the room started to bubble. He then said he would not tolerate disruption in the chamber and that meant that anyone who disrupted with faces, eye rolls , or “jazz hands” would be removed. “Are we clear?” Someone else asked when they would be able to speak about the proclamation issue and they were told comments were at the end of the meeting. “So, this is a done deal, then?” “Yes.” The tension was palpable.

At the end of the meeting, 63 people spoke about the proclamations. Forty-three were against these proclamations. Nineteen were for. Most of the speakers professed to be Christians.

According to my reader, the saddest comment came from a 35-year resident who said he had been spat upon and told to go back where he came from by the town’s Christian localists. (I include this because I want readers to understand where go back where you came from can lead. It can mean if you don’t like the new religious law in town, you can shut up and go along or you can get out.)

One person was arrested for brandishing an Antifa flag, cursing, and disrupting the meeting.

The next proclamation is an endorsement of the nuclear family . It is identical to Tennessee’s nuclear family proclamation I covered HERE.

Maddox’s billionaire owner also bought the local newspaper. It is closed for six months as they revamp it for their WCN vision of governing unbelievers.

In my view, the Mayor’s representations to Oregon Public Broadcasting are not transparent or entirely truthful. He is governing as a White Christian Nationalist who believes he was elected to force WCN religious laws on everyone. With the backing of a White Christian Nationalist billionaire, a Christian localist pastor, and his congregation.

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In Battle Ground, White Christian Nationalists used the following template:

Maddox Industrial Transformer was founded in 2015 but moved its headquarters to Battle Ground in 2018. (SOURCE here) Maddox quietly employed local people and existed in the background building community goodwill. In 2020, its billionaire owner started buying up local property. (SOURCE here) A parcel here and a storefront there. It was spaced out and did not draw attention. Real estate activity accelerated dramatically in 2025. As of today, Maddox’s billionaire founder owns over 30 properties through 30 separate LLCs. CR Wiley moved to Battle Ground and took over the Presbyterian church in 2023. He had previously been a college professor in Boston. (SOURCE here) Wiley ran for city council in 2023 and lost. These two men have transformed businesses and storefronts into “Christian” community spaces. Several of their hand-picked people ran for office and won races in late 2025. The Mayor, a Maddox employee, assumed the role in January 2026. He previously served on city council.

This plan was at least a decade in the making. The billionaire took his time. He studied the community and learned how to give people what they valued before he used his money to make obvious White Christian Nationalist changes. He likely played a role in bringing Wiley to Battle Ground in 2023.

His next target is most certainly Batavia, Ohio, where he opened two new facilities earlier this year. (SOURCE here) He has already purchased several Main Street buildings to anchor his future plans.

Defeating this template in the future means the following:

Residents of small towns need to be plugged into new businesses in their communities. Every rich person who comes to town promising jobs isn’t a savior. What is their background? What have they done to communities elsewhere? Not only in terms of generating jobs and revenue for what is likely a depressed area, but also in terms of political involvement and cultural transformation. Billionaires can buy land, but they need permits to build buildings and operate businesses. As surveillance ‘data’ center goons are learning, they must follow environmental and other laws. Every resident of every rural town has mechanisms to stop this long-term tactic if they’re paying attention. Work with local democracy groups to be sand in the gears. Billionaires may have unlimited money, but they don’t like to part with it. By making every effort in their takeover more costly, they may divert their resources to an “easier, less expensive” locale. Residents don’t have to support the businesses offered by billionaires. I’d drive to the next town for coffee. Find an antifascist farmers market. Remind patrons of Battle Ground’s cigar and pipe shop that smoking kills. Organize lucrative events in friendly spaces around the area, and make sure everyone knows it’s to avoid forced White Christian Nationalism. Learn how to collectively sing. It would have been very hard for Battle Ground’s mayor to throw everyone out of the meeting for singing. Instead of screaming invective, we need to pick several pro-democracy anthems, practice them, and sing them as a choir at these meetings. These people don’t look like assholes for manhandling people who are screaming, but they will for assaulting peaceful folks who are singing.

Tomorrow, I’ll provide a rundown of every reported story I can find on this type of activity around the US. It might help more of your connections take this WCN movement seriously.

If you’ve noticed something like this happening in your area, send me a summary and/or a link. You can reply to this newsletter.

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