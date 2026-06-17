For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Ann Kramer's avatar
Ann Kramer
7h

Wow…I used to live in Oregon (Hood River) and it made me reflect that this is the second major effort by religion to take over a town. The Dalles (which is 17 miles east of Hood River) was taken over by some Bhagwan guy (I could look it up…but), tried to poison local residents etc., It eventually collapsed in on itself. It will be interesting to see what happens in Battle Ground—Portland is not a passive city and the resistance will grow.

As for a song—I suggest “We shall overcome”—most everybody knows the tune….and the lines are easy to type out and put in your wallet/purse so when you start it—you can have the ‘next’ lines at your fingertips, shout it out and create a song that is super easy for others to participate in….

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9 replies by Andra Watkins and others
KN in NC's avatar
KN in NC
8h

What kind of "Presbyterian" church is this? Not PCUSA for sure. Probably not even PCA, the more evangelical one. I know there are others.

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7 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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