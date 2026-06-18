Today’s newsletter is a continuation of yesterday’s report on the White Christian Nationalist billionaire transformation of Battle Ground, Washington. If you missed it, catch up below:

In Battle Ground, one White Christian Nationalist billionaire brought his business to town, ingratiated himself in the community, quietly bought up real estate, likely brought in a WCN pastor/accomplice, and likely bankrolled his own WCN employees’ capture of city government.

I’m going to call this White Christian Nationalism imposed by one billionaire/business.

This is one blueprint for White Christian Nationalist city/town capture. There are several others. Wherever one lives, we must learn and track them all. Blue or red area, a version of Battle Ground could be coming for YOU.

White Christian Nationalism imposed by venture capital

Politico recently covered the attempted WCN capture of Jackson County, Tennessee. GO HERE to read it. (This was first reported by Phil Williams. I wrote about it last year HERE.)

From the POLITICO story:

On paper, Brewington Farms will be a neighborhood like any other; in practice, it’s anything but. The development stands as the cornerstone of the Highland Rim Project, an audacious effort to build conservative Christian “charter communities” throughout Appalachia. Backed by the venture-capital firm New Founding, a Dallas-based fund with extensive ties to the ecosystem of conservative intellectuals and activists known as the New Right, the plan embodies that movement’s core conviction: that conservatives need to use the levers of public and private power to remake American life in their own image.

The Tennessee developer spells out their WCN goals better than I can:

The project, he suggested, is part of the New Right’s broader effort to revitalize America by beating back the forces of progressivism, globalism and secular liberalism that they believe have led the country to the brink of destruction. The only difference is tactical. If the New Right’s approach at the national level is top-down — to remake the country by seizing (and, when necessary, abolishing) the primary institutions of political and cultural power — then RidgeRunner’s is the inverse: building local communities that seed a conservative transformation of the country from the bottom up. “If we want national renewal, one of the things we’re going to need is a renewal of the kind of hyper-local, self-governing virtues that were here at our founding,” Abbotoy said.

The goal of “conservative Christian charter communities” is to attract an influx of White Christian Nationalists such that they can dominate an area’s government and impose WCN religious laws on everyone, not only those within the charter communities.

The developments are backed by venture capital, not a single billionaire or his/her corporation.

Venture capitalists are usually out-of-state and hire people with aligned values to move into targeted communities, ingratiate themselves, and oversee each project.

These communities would then attempt to take over area governments and remake it in the WCN image. This is another form of a public theology that helps govern unbelievers, because everyone - WCN and not - would be subject to WCN laws and government.

A group of like-minded individuals start a “private club/community”

Return to the Land is a white supremacist private club/community in rural Arkansas. Read more about it HERE. While not overtly White Christian Nationalist, it provides another blueprint to force its values on a geographic area.

In this model, two racists bought acreage and incorporated their community as a private membership association. It is whites-only and requires a membership application plus an interview to be considered for admission.

The designation as a private club is key to this group’s quest for area power. They claim private clubs are exempt from Title 2 of the Civil Rights Act. While not WCN, this tactic could be used to force WCN government near you.

White Christian Nationalists take over government bodies

This tactic has been especially successful across Florida during Ron DeSantis’ term. A WCN governor has partnered with WCN communities across the state to apply pressure from bottom-up as well as top-down.

While Floridians are pushing back, ridding communities of this kind of leadership once it is entrenched can be exhausting, time-consuming, and infuriating. Wherever one lives - Blue or Red - it is vital to suss out WCN political candidates BEFORE they win a seat. Use my guide below.

West Texas billionaires used a hybrid of pooling their money (a form of venture capital) and sponsoring WCN candidates for statewide office. Over time, they transformed Texas into a mini-WCN theocracy.

Again, Texans are starting to reject this model, but it will take several successful election cycles and constant vigilance to defeat this tactic. It is better to keep this from happening to your community in the first place.

Here are several things that make these tactics attractive to WCN. Compare them to your area to gauge whether your community could be the next WCN Battle Ground.

Rural location

Depressed economy/high unemployment/low wages

Many empty buildings or ghost town-like Main Street

Available acreage at bargain prices

An established WCN congregation or dynamic WCN figure

Lax local and regional government oversight

Low community involvement in politics and government

How to make sure your community doesn’t become the next WCN Battle Ground:

Be involved in your local government. Attend public meetings. Ask questions. Submit FOIA requests. Let your leaders know you’re paying attention to day-to-day details.

Know who’s targeting your area with new business BEFORE they get established. Regularly pull applications for new business licenses and commercial property sales. Assign someone in your Indivisible or other group who enjoys this kind of work. Find out as much as you can about these entities, and show up to protest their applications BEFORE they get a toehold.

Become the repository of information for your community. Let everyone who’s interested know what your group is doing. Publish a regular newsletter. Put out flyers with bullet-pointed news items and calls-to-action.

If a WCN church exists in the area, attend a few services undercover. It’s important to monitor these churches and know what they’re up to. Send members of your group to select services. Take notes or audio record it for reference within your group (not for public use). Make sure to know who’s on political committees within the church, and try to find out what those groups are up to.

Know your local representatives WELL. Make sure they know you. If they pass you on the street, they should know your name and what you do. Let them know your positions, and make it clear that you are watching them to hold them accountable to your community.

The Daisy Chain is a great community organizing guide to get started:

Because you will not accomplish the above without BUILDING COMMUNITY.

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White Christian Nationalists can try to make every US community a Battle Ground, but we are not helpless. WE CAN FIGHT BACK, AND WE CAN WIN.

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