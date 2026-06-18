For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Jo Kurtz's avatar
Jo Kurtz
1h

Well, that explains it. I had wondered why Idaho had become a draw for this sort. I live with Doug Wilson in my backyard. So far, the local government has pushed back. However, there is a candidate for the state legislature that advertises being a Christian which is a red flag for me. He could be an atheist for all I care. Wilson has proclaimed Moscow, Idaho, a Christian Nationalist prototype. I don't see the money though. I worry though about the more isolated parts of Idaho.

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