For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
21m

This document, released on a Friday in hopes of being buried by other news, is getting some mainstream attention. Even Talking Points Memo has a take.

https://talkingpointsmemo.com/morning-memo/white-house-religious-liberty-commission-releases-embarrassing-report

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
4m

I’m in the middle of my own draft public comment to this insane report. It’s hard to come up with something that isn’t just “fuck you”.

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