I was writing about Project 2025 as a Christo-fascist manifesto before anyone else. This week, I’m going to show readers how that lens transforms reporting about the regime. Buckle up. If you can afford to support this work, please upgrade to paid. Your financial support keeps me in this chair reading White Christian Nationalist language I never wanted to see again.

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In recent days, several Substackers have covered the draft report from the White House Religious Liberty Commission. I hoped maybe others have said enough, and I don’t need to write anything about it.

Then I started reading.

Over the next two or three newsletters, I’ll offer my take on this document. It won’t be like anything else.

Throughout my 2024 coverage of The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, I told readers that P2025 was a Policy Document, built to be distributed publicly. I warned Americans repeatedly that they had a private playbook, likely much larger than P2025.

We’re seeing that playbook in documents like:

The Heritage Foundation’s Project Esther, which became the Pam Bondi Justice Department’s NSPM-7.

The Heritage Foundation’s Saving America by Saving the Family, which is the basis for words like under-babied, concepts like contraception is evil, and ideas like women were called to be wives and mothers.

The proposed overhaul of the federal grants process by Russell Vought, outlined in P2025 and supported by the playbook he’s now running.

Religious classification changes at the Department of Defense that lean heavily on Christianity.

Numerous invocations of “the President’s agenda” by various regime mouthpieces. P2025 transformed the President into a dictator by organizing the federal government around their vision of unitary executive theory.

They likely wrote much of this secret playbook BEFORE they compiled Project 2025. I think they had to do it in that order, because P2025 was the result of working backward. To build the White Christian Nationalist country they craved, they had to define it in great detail.

They penned thousands and thousands and thousands of pages of checklists, executive orders, strategies, alternatives, presidential memos, and public position papers to remake the government FIRST. Then I believe they shaved off the edges, obscured the language, thinly masked their objectives, and wrote Project 2025.

These initiatives share common traits. These traits exist because they were written together, by the same people, over a specified time:

They are generally coherent. We may not agree with their assertions and decry their conclusions, but the Heritage Foundation playbook is word-smithed to a certain shine. The writing level is too high for most Americans; the jargon is the distracting point; but the WCN language is there.

They are consistent. I’ve read so many Heritage Foundation pieces that I could probably write my own. They understand that words have power, and they use certain words specific ways across all products for a reason. Repetition does much of the work of indoctrination.

They tend to adopt the Opus Dei Catholic worldview. The Heritage Foundation is an Opus Dei Catholic outfit. Words like flourishing, which appears in the first sentence of the Religious Liberty Commission’s draft report, are Opus Dei Catholic words.

They are White Christian Nationalist. They always promote the same WCN tropes: The US was founded as a Christian nation; the Founders were all Christians; the founding documents were religious documents; separation of church and state should protect the church from the state, not vice-versa; White people should have dominion because the original settlers fleeing religious persecution in Europe were white.

While the Religious Liberty Commission’s draft report contains standard themes from The Heritage Foundation’s playbook, it is unique in one way. At least to me:

It lacks previous Heritage Foundation shine.

It reads like it was written by the guy with the losing hand in a mafioso poker game. He dabs the sweaty sheen from his forehead and tugs at his collar. His hand shakes every time he takes a pull from his cigar. Because he knows losing this game means losing his power, his money, and most likely his life.

This document is sweaty. Shrill. Desperate. And for the first time: Incoherent.

Download the whole draft report from the White House Religious Liberty Commission below:

Doj 4.26MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I could be wrong, but I’ll venture a guess as to why: This 2024 prediction I made is starting to come true:

For readers without archive access, here’s a relevant excerpt:

If Christian Nationalists ever obtain power, they will fight a holy war over whose faith will be enforced as the national religion. Will it be Catholicism? A strain of Protestantism? Non-denominationalism? Dominionism? (It absolutely WON’T be Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Unitarianism, Paganism, or similar.) These flavors of Christianity all believe different things, variations of dogma over which they will not compromise.

See, I think The Heritage Foundation wrote the original draft of this report sometime in the early 2020s. Before Project 2025.

I’m convinced they handed the President a list of people they wanted on the Religious Liberty Commission. Because he won’t be told what to do, he threw in a few wild cards.

I’ll bet The Heritage Foundation vetted most of the interviewees and coached them on what to say long before they ever sat before this commission.

Heritage fed this crowd a coherent narrative. An Opus Dei Catholic narrative.

And because of who’s on this commission, we got something else: A hodgepodge of demands from across White Christian Nationalism.

Tomorrow, let’s dive into who’s on the Religious Liberty Commission. Because this many power-mad lusters for attention and money on one committee can only lead to one outcome: WCN Holy War.

While others decry this document (and it is a horrifying theocratic leap), I think we should learn all about its fissures and cracks. And press on them. HARD.

This series might provide a different way in for some of your connections. It might give readers hope. Click the button below and share it with everyone you know. Share

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