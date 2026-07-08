TODAY. 8 July 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE.



Evan Hurst and I will chat about the church’s raging appetite for sexual assault, including the over 200 guilty verdicts he documented in 2025. PAID SUBSCRIBERS, JOIN US! $8/month. $60/year. Less than 20 cents per newsletter. Upgrade to PAID

Before I get to today’s newsletter, I’m going to discuss an aspect of this excellent article by Stephanie McCrummen for The Atlantic later this week. GO HERE for a gift link to read The Demon Next Door. (Many thanks to reader Kelley Smoot for bringing it to my attention.)

While today’s topic can seem overwhelming, here are several things YOU can DO to combat this messaging: Learn to recognize coded WCN language in the wild. Terms like anti-Christian bias, community rest laws, and blasphemy laws have very specific WCN meanings. Don’t dismiss them when you see or hear them. Find out more about the speaker or group, and do whatever you can to oppose them. Gently ease your connections into the topics of politics and religion. I know, we have been indoctrinated as a country to avoid these topics, but we cannot talk about what’s happening without pointing out the WCN merger of politics and religion. Go at your own pace, and be kind to yourselves as you learn. Confront WCN in your communities. Never, ever forget that WCN are bullies; bullies back down when they encounter a stronger, louder, more organized foe. That means organizing strong crowds to speak FOR freedom and democracy at every public meeting, whether it be endorsing the latest PRIDE proposal or decrying a recent book ban. Stopping WCN is LOCAL. Focus on rooting them out of your communities. I hope giving readers proactive coping mechanisms in advance will make the topic less hopeless and heavy. Sharper readers may also see what I did here. :)

In this space, I’ve written numerous articles about NSPM-7, which we should rename The First Amendment No Longer Exists-7. I’ve warned repeatedly about where it leads:

To White Christian Nationalist men and their billionaire overlords ruling us as feudal serfs.

To review, NSPM-7 makes the following broadly protected First Amendment speech and activity DOMESTIC TERRORISM:

Anti-Americanism

Anti-capitalism

Anti-Christianity

Support for the overthrow of the United States government

Extremism on migration, race, or gender

Hostility toward those who hold traditional American views on the family, religion, and morality

The USA Patriot Act of 2001 defines DOMESTIC TERRORISM thusly:

Domestic terrorism is defined under U.S. federal law (18 U.S.C. § 2331(5)) as activities that: (A) involve acts dangerous to human life violating federal or state criminal laws; (B) appear intended to intimidate/coerce a civilian population, influence government policy by intimidation/coercion, or affect government conduct via mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and (C) occur primarily within U.S. territorial jurisdiction. (Source: Cornell Law)

These people, many of whom have great influence over government leaders, are stating their radicalized, extremist religious positions very loudly and clearly. Joel Webbon, the extremist WCN pastor who called for stoning women for accusing men of sexual assault , believes the United States should have blasphemy laws.

Here’s what Webbon said about blasphemy laws on a recent podcast:

“In principle, that is perfectly permissible,” Webbon continued. “Not only was that permissible, it was righteous in the sight of God. So in principle, in theory, the state going into the city of Austin and deposing, seizing the church buildings, property of every Pride flag-flying church and saying, ‘I’m sorry, you’re losing your property [and] you’re going to prison.’ ‘For what?’ ‘For peddling blasphemies against the Lord Jesus Christ publicly.’ ‘So you’re going to prison or you’re paying some crazy fine that effectively renders you impotent in your role as a minister because you’re not a minister, you’re a wolf and we’re deposing your property and we’re going to auction it off to faithful churches.’” “There would be historical precedent for that even within our American context,” Webbon insisted. “It’s not just biblical, it’s American. We say, ‘Hey, the Founders, we got to get back to our roots. We got to get back to our American heritage.’ You want to get back to your American heritage? Amen. That’s wonderful. Start punishing blasphemers and also reinstall Sabbath laws. That’s American. It’s not just biblical, it’s American.” (Source: Right Wing Watch.)

Blasphemy = a White Christian Nationalist’s definition of Anti-Americanism

Blasphemy = a White Christian Nationalist’s definition of Anti-Christianity

Blasphemy = Hostility toward a White Christian Nationalist’s views on the family, religion, and morality

This isn’t a wild leap; it is NSPM-7’s through line. NSPM-7’s original drafters - The Heritage Foundation - intend to drag the country to their version of White Christian Nationalist theocratic/theonomic government.

Notably, their Project 2026 - Saving American by Saving the Family - also calls for a reintroduction of Sabbath laws.

I wrote about their views on Sabbath laws at the link below. Heritage rebrands them as Community Rest Laws hoping exhausted, outraged, overworked Americans wouldn’t divine the difference. Maybe we’d even say Wow, government-mandated rest sure sounds nice.

While Democrats carry on with the Internecine-War-du-Jour, White Christian Nationalists are coordinating these extremist messages in lock-step.

Joel Webbon is talking about sending people to jail and seizing their Texas property because they violated his definition of blasphemy - straight-up NSPM-7 on speed - while dropping Heritage Foundation talking points like Sabbath laws.

Also notice how he and his ilk serve up this radicalized extremism. It’s almost like they studied average Americans. Earlier in the piece, he gives them permission to have typical reactions like they’ll never do THAT and that won’t happen and oh, he’s just some crazy extremist, and we can ignore crazy people.

"That will not happen in Texas, at least in the next 10 years. Who knows what the Lord does? Practically speaking, though, we're very far away from that. You, if you are a politician running for office, don't say that. We have to live in the real world…On this particular topic, you've got to hide your power levels," Webbon added. "The people aren't ready for it."

This is a standard indoctrination tactic. Many Americans who aren’t members of the WCN cult are victims. Here’s how it works:

State your position, fully and without apology, no matter how extreme. Neuter the audience’s reaction by dismissing what it could mean or how it could happen. (At least in the next 10 years; we’re very far away from that.) Re-state your position, fully and without apology, so that most listeners reframe it with this indoctrinated neutering.

Here’s the relevant video excerpt for anyone with the stomach to watch:

I also highly recommend People For’s Right Wing Watch. Their video clips are often a great springboard for me to connect dots and explain WCN concepts without having to marinate in the WCN peen-and-pink-pill sphere.

As uncomfortable as these topics are, it is imperative that more Americans understand the White Christian Nationalist end game. They are spelling it out clearly while giving Americans permission to dismiss them as hysterical:

A White Christian Nationalist government ruled by white men and their billionaire overlords, where everyone is White Christian Nationalist OR ELSE.

If you believe this explanation of NSPM-7’s end goals might wake up a few of your connections, please hit the SHARE button below. Share

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