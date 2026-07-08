For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
5h

People need to listen to you about this. They are deadly serious, like a bad virus, that wants to control or kill us, they don’t care which way it goes. I’ve studied NSPM-7. It means exactly what you say it means. Thank you for trying to reach people. It’s hard. People don’t believe that these freaks really exist and really mean the worst of what they say. I’ll bet more people believe in extra-terrestrials.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
M K's avatar
M K
4h

Thanks for The Atlantic share. Maryville is about 90 min east of here and yes, these freaks really exist.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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