For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Michael
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It seems the US populace is most familiar with the 5th Amendment in the context of dramatic testimonies (on TV and film, such as Mafia movies) in which 'pleading the fifth' is tantamount to an unspecific confession of guilt, rather than an assertion that the government has nothing or not enough to attain a guilty verdict without your cooperation (to your own detriment). In the case of last week's sideshow, it seemed the whole effort was intended to paint the accused (Fauci) with that color of guilt (if he asserted his 5th Amendment rights), or to entrap him into giving them something, anything, they could weaponize against him.

If you find yourself ascribing a shade of guilt to anyone asserting their 5th rights, you might want to work on that form of indoctrination, as someday you too may have to answer to the government for the thought-crimes they want to assign to you or they might conjure up from some data in one of your devices.

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