The 50%-off Annual Subscriptions/FREE FOR ALL special ended on 31 July 2026 at 11:59pm. In total, 46 people upgraded, and one paid subscriber contributed six annual full-price subs. I did not reach the goal of 100 paid upgrades to make archives FREE FOR ALL. Paid subscriptions are falling across Substack overall, meaning every day most of us work harder for less money. (I know. This is the story of most American lives right now.) This week, I’ll evaluate and decide whether I can afford to remove paywalls anyway. I am in the process of awarding 6-month paid subscriptions. Don’t be surprised if you receive an invite to paid-only events in the coming days. Speaking of paid-only events… I’m doing another Substack LIVE. Me-only.

This Wednesday. 5 August 2026. Noon eastern.

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Last week, Dr Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. Much has been written in defense of him, his record, and his repeated invocation of the Fifth Amendment.

Not nearly enough has been written about Republican Senators’ coordinated attacks on the Fifth Amendment itself.

Because a hidden goal of Project 2025 was a long-running aim stemming from before the Confederacy to rid the United States of all Constitutional amendments, I believe it is important to examine this and other sustained attacks on our Constitutional rights by amendment more closely.

I also want to do a deeper dive than I’ve ever done into White Christian Nationalist attacks on science and medicine.

Today, I include a bulleted list of THINGS YOU CAN DO NOW at the end. I want readers to know in advance I’m not trying to overwhelm them; I’m giving you concrete things to do to fight back against what’s happening.

Since most Americans who aren’t lawyers don’t make a habit of reading Constitutional amendments, let’s look at the text of the Fifth Amendment. It is part of the Bill of Rights, ratified in 1791.

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation. Amendment V (Source: Cornell University School of Law)

The Fifth Amendment enumerates rights in both criminal and civil matters. From Cornell Law’s website:

The new United States drew much of its framework from English Common Law going back to 1215’s Magna Carta. Many of the Fifth Amendment’s guarantees originated from 17th century English law. It is important to note that the original text of the Constitution was silent about individual rights and liberties. The Bill of Rights was added in 1791 as a response to the concern that the federal government could become too powerful. (Source HERE)

Fifth Amendment protections were subsequently extended to many state and local matters in an effort to check government power over the people. Many Fifth Amendment guarantees are foundational to US rule of law.

Fascists would never be too concerned about the reach of government power. Dr. Fauci was used in a psychological operation which gave fascists a coordinated forum to weaken the Fifth Amendment.

From reading Project 2025 and watching this regime implement it for almost two years, it is reasonable to conclude that every Fifth Amendment guarantee at the federal, state, and local level is in its crosshairs.

Department of Homeland Security operations

Under the guise of ridding the United States of “illegal” immigrants, the Department of Homeland Security has largely jettisoned the Fifth Amendment. It has strengthened unaccountable paramilitary organizations (ICE and Border Patrol), and it has partnered with willing state and local police forces to deny any target due process.

So far, those targets have largely been immigrant populations.

NSPM-7 makes anyone, anywhere a target

NSPM-7 gives government the right to accuse anyone, anywhere of being a terrorist without convening a grand jury or holding a trial. The federal government has assumed broad rights to strip those accused of assets and other property in violation of the Fifth Amendment.

Some, including me, believe the federal government will use AI-surveillance (being created now with surveillance centers, continuous drone spying, and Flock camera networks) to “convict” those who disagree or dissent with being domestic terrorists via opaque AI “courts.” Algorithmically, it is a simple process to define any characteristic as “possible domestic terror” and flag a target with one or more of those characteristics for “pre-crime.”

Attacks on Dr. Fauci

The specific attacks on Dr. Fauci were psychologically coordinated to appease the fascist base. He has long been demonized in the far-right echo chamber, making him the ideal figurehead for further erosion of the Fifth Amendment in the minds of indoctrinated Americans.

Rather than taking the opportunity to remind this brainwashed cohort what the Fifth Amendment gives THEM, their echo chambers have been busy demonizing Dr. Fauci and making fun of his invocation of the Fifth Amendment. This is intentional, coordinated manipulation designed to pave the way to overturn Fifth Amendment protections.

This also makes it possible for White Christian Nationalists to redefine crime as anything that offends them because they claim it offends the One True God.

Throughout this work, I have warned about White Christian Nationalist men who want to make Old Testament laws and punishments our new rule of law. I have shown WCN men saying they want a Christian Constitution where only verified WCN men have power. We have watched WCN men daydream aloud about ordering hits on their opponents, extol violence while calling it spiritual warfare, and call for blasphemers to be jailed and robbed of their assets.

White Christian Nationalists love fascism, because under a fascist government, the people have NO GUARANTEED RIGHTS.

What YOU Can DO: Make sure you are registered to vote in the midterms. Because some states turned their voter rolls over to the Department of Justice, this means checking your voter registration frequently beginning in mid-August. It’s easy to check at Vote.org HERE.

If you are a US woman who took her husband’s name upon marriage, make sure you have a US passport, passport card, or a birth certificate and other documents that tie your married name to your birth name. I still believe the Senate will cave and pass the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act sometime before the midterms. Being proactive and obtaining these documents will enable more women to vote should that happen.

Volunteer with Get Out the Vote campaigns. Pick a task you enjoy and start doing it. Whether it’s door-knocking, phone-banking, postcard writing, helping people register to vote, and more, we can always use more people on the front lines helping people vote.

Make sure your persuadable connections will be voting. As squirmy as it is, we must all have tough conversations about politics and religion. Maybe it starts with feeling out the people around you. Ask leading questions. Listen to their responses. Be prepared with non-threatening information, even if it means researching and sending it along after-the-fact.

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