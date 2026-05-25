For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kelley Stoneking's avatar
Kelley Stoneking
31m

This is a very timely post for me. I'm headed to London, Paris, and Andorra in July with the WVU Alumni Band (60 of us, which includes some spouses, are going). We'll sight-see and play little concerts. A small group of us are also going a few days early to Belgium and staying a few extra days to visit Barcelona. We'll fly from Pittsburgh to Dulles to Europe. Unfortunately, PA is red, but Pittsburgh is blue and is a "welcoming city" with policies in place that protect immigrants. I have been wondering if world and/or US events would f*ck up this trip, and my gut has me leaning toward yes. Luckily, I do have travel insurance for the trip. I hadn't really considered having trouble getting back into the US.

Markwayne Mullin is a douchecanoe, and I've known that since he challenged the Teamsters president during that Senate committee hearing. Before then, he wasn't even on my radar. I hope the GOP implodes over the next couple months.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
1h

He’s a freak with too much power. I guess that could be said about the whole regime. I’ve always wanted to visit Europe, but I’ve never had the money. He’d better not shut us off from the world. 🌍 fuck him.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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