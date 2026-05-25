TOMORROW. 26 May 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE with former Border Patrol agent, activist, and author Jenn Budd. This month, we are reading her new book ICE: What Everyone Needs to Know. Readers who met her here in June 2025 know this is a not-to-be-missed conversation. Paid Subscribers, JOIN US! WEDNESDAY. 27 May 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE with highly decorated investigative journalist Phil Williams. He will talk about his coverage of White Christian Nationalism. Williams is one of Nashville’s most recognized faces via his work with WTVF NewsChannel 5. I’ve referenced some of his Tennessee-focused pieces throughout this work. I’m featured this week on Lincoln Square’s First Draft with Susan J. Demas. We delve into Christian Nationalism’s obsession with child brides, trad wives, and sex. Look for us at Lincoln Square. Every Sunday at 11am eastern, join Sam Osterhout and me for our Lincoln Square show Unholy Ground. I’m always there to answer your questions in the comments.

One hallmark of cultish thinking and behavior? How leaders label anyone outside the cult.

Imagine you grew up in a strict Christian church. You were expected to attend Sunday School before every Sunday morning church service. If you missed the Sunday night service, someone questioned where you were. Midweek, you returned for a required Wednesday night tune-up.

You attended the Christian school. Mixing with public school students was discouraged. Students from other Christian schools in town were suspect, because their Biblical doctrine was defective or wrong.

Your family never took vacations save brief family visits, because deacons couldn’t miss more than two church services per year. Choir members were also questioned if they missed two singing opportunities in a row. Severe illness received a pass, but travel? Taking a break? Exploring the world? Those activities smacked of worldliness. As Christians, we had to be in the world but not of the world; near-constant church involvement was the best way to remain godly, pure, and Christ-like.

White Christian Nationalists attack and other anything that smacks of worldliness.

They point to this verse from Romans. “This world” is anything beyond the realm of WCN church, WCN God, WCN beliefs, and WCN pursuits.

And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. Romans 12:2 KJV

WCNs also misuse Jesus’ prayer in John 17:15-16 to admonish true believers to be “in the world but not of the world.” Again, “the world” is anything WCNs condemn.

I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil. They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. John 17:15-16 KJV

While it isn’t fun to write newsletters like this one, I may save readers hundreds or thousands of dollars, plus untold buckets of aggravation and grief. This space exists to look forward, to help readers navigate regime chaos BEFORE it happens. Most Americans don’t value that kind of reporting. If you do and can afford to, please click the button below and Upgrade to Paid. Each newsletter costs less than 20 cents. Upgrade to PAID

Late last week, The Atlantic reported that Markwayne Mullin, director of Homeland Security, renewed his threat to pull customs and border protection from airports in “sanctuary cities,” which means “cities in blue states.”

Readers can access a gift link to The Atlantic article HERE.

Mullin first floated this idea in early April. It was roundly dismissed as standard “crazy talk by members of this regime.”

But as someone familiar with how a White Christian Nationalist like Mullin is indoctrinated to see “ the world ,” I believe Mullin will carry out this threat.

Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck, a fellow-Oklahoman, wrote this deep dive into Mullin’s brand of White Christian Nationalism.

Mullin and his radicalized WCN ilk don’t see any benefit to international travel.

Instead, it is a corrupting influence that destroys “traditional American values” (ie: White Christian Nationalist values), pollutes our discourse with secular (non-WCN) ideas, and threatens the grip of White Christian Nationalism.

Mullin is entrenched in the “worship is warfare” wing of WCN. Shuttering blue state processing capacity at international airports is therefore a doctrinal necessity. Keeping the world out is more important than the economy, the lives and livelihoods of Americans in those areas, and the conveniences and improvements these portals offer every American’s daily life.

Anyone planning international travel to or from the United States must factor in Mullin’s WCN extremism.

At some point - I suspect this summer - Mullin is going to pull Customs and Border Protection from all blue state airports. This isn’t an idle threat. He isn’t playing. Everything this man has been radicalized to believe indicates it is a serious imperative. God has elevated him into this role to seal off true believers from all worldly influences. He believes it like breathing.

Given how this regime implements major changes, they will not create a plan for how to transfer this load. Nobody will be prepared as they board outgoing flights for their long-dreamed-of European vacation. The regime won’t warn airlines so they can transfer travelers and reroute flights.

It will be chaos. Exactly the kind of chaos this regime excels at: Grinding people’s dreams, souls, and livelihoods down to the nub.

Anyone leaving or entering the country via major hubs like JFK, LAX and more could be stranded for an extended period, struggle to find alternate flights to or from airports like Atlanta or Miami, and expend days or weeks begging AI bots to let them speak to a real human being who can help them get home.

I believe Mullin is serious. This will be his first major assault on the world and its worldliness. Readers, consider your options and plan accordingly.

Please click the button below and Share this newsletter with anyone who may be planning summer or fall international travel. Forewarned is forearmed. Share

0:00 -8:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.