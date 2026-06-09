For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
13h

Ugh. They are terrible people. I don’t believe one whit of what they say.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Jean Silva's avatar
Jean Silva
14h

Andra, what is the basis for the belief that the biblical text means "White" men?

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4 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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