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Throughout the course of this work, I have made much of the book of Genesis. White Christian Nationalists twist and pervert its pages to support their views of the following:

White Christian Nationalist male dominion (Genesis 1:26-28)

The subjugation of women (Genesis 3:16)

The maltreatment of Peoples of Color (Genesis 9:25)

Yesterday, we covered how White Christian Nationalists justify racism as GOD’S PLAN, white supremacy as GOD’S DESIGN. I include a link below for those who missed it.

Today, let’s review how White Christian Nationalists bludgeon us with the other passages of Genesis. The goal of this two-part series is to give readers tools to push back against the WCN notion of GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN.

Genesis 1:26-28 is part of the Adam and Eve creation story.

And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth. Genesis 1:26-28 KJV (Despite its many shortcomings, I use the KJV because it was used to indoctrinate me in WCN. It’s how I “think” in Bible, making it easier for me to find passages. My use is NOT an endorsement of this very flawed version.)

Regardless of sect, White Christian Nationalists are all Dominionists today. They believe these verses give White Christian Nationalist men CONTROL (dominion) over everything on this planet: its flora and fauna; its resources; and its human beings (every living thing that moveth upon the earth.)

According to them, White Christian Nationalist Dominion is GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN. They use this interpretation of these three verses to:

Claim that the Bible is God’s perfect law; that it supersedes manmade laws; and that all manmade laws must match the WCN interpretation of the Bible to be valid. This is GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN.

Insist that every human being, regardless of belief, must bow to White Christian Nationalist God. In their interpretation of Genesis, forced WCN dominion is GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN.

Assert that White Christian Nationalists are the sole authority on how this planet and its resources should be used. WCN dominion (control) and prosperity is GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN.

But Andra, this passage specifically states that God gave males and females co-equal dominion. Why do White Christian Nationalists hate women and want to push them out of the public sphere?

They ignore the co-equal dominion granted to males and females in this passage by citing Genesis 3:16, God’s “curse” of Eve (women).

Unto the woman he said, I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee. Genesis 3:16 KJV

According to White Christian Nationalist/male supremacist men, Eve sinned first and “tempted” Adam to fall with her. (Also known as St Augustine’s Doctrine of Original Sin.) The serpent targeted Eve and she fell first because she was the “weaker” sex, an embellishment added by St Augustine to blame women for his own sexual weakness. Therefore, God cursed Eve to submit to her husband (he shall rule over thee.) Marrying this verse to St. Augustine’s Doctrine of Original Sin, WCNs claim the submissive, inferior position of women is GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN.

This verse does not say Eve loses her co-equal right to dominion as granted in Genesis 1:26-28. It does not say I hereby punish all females forever and ever. Men added that gloss sometime later as a means to subjugate and control women.

In Pete Hegseth’s next committee appearance, I’d give him a Bible and ask him to read these passages from Genesis aloud. Then I’d ask him to explain them to us like we’re five years old.

If he refused to explain them, I’d have questions prepared.

Does Genesis 1:28 give co-equal dominion to males and females? Why or why not?

Where in Genesis 3:16 does God curse all women? Show us how this verse applies beyond Eve using the words available.

Help us understand the word DOMINION. How can Christians claim the right to control others when Christians did not exist in Genesis?

Instead of refusing to confront WCN radicalization and extremism, we must put them on the spot. Make them use their Bibles to explain what they believe these passages mean instead of allowing them to play the we don’t ever question Christians because that seems intolerant card.

Our national failure - by journalists, politicians, other public figures, and other media - to call out Christian extremism is a big reason we’re on the precipice of White Christian Nationalist theocratic/theonomic government. It isn’t anti-Christian to say this interpretation doesn’t seem to be what the Bible actually says. Can you explain yourself? It’s shining a light on how White Christian Nationalists twist and pervert the Bible for their own power and control.

(And I don’t want to hear Oh, I have no idea how to do that. People would come out of the woodwork to help politicians, journalists, and others do this effectively. I’ve offered numerous times. Which means we need to ask why these people refuse to do this and elect/elevate people who will.)

White Christian Nationalists teach that human beings cannot question GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN.

They anoint themselves as the sole arbiters of GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN. Anyone who disagrees with them is wrong, a heretic, demon-possessed, not a “real” Christian, an idol worshipper, a Jezebel, and similar.

Tomorrow, we will examine how this concept is likely to play out at the Pentagon. The White Christian Nationalist in charge is in the process of forcing the United States military to follow his vision of GODS’ PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN.

Every other article I’ve read on what’s happening at the Pentagon is reactive. Here’s how they’re discriminating. Look at how Mormons got owned. Let us tell you about this list instead of thinking about what this list really tells us.

I haven’t read a single piece that covers WHAT THIS MEANS. But it has to do with Pete Hegseth’s White Christian Nationalist interpretation of GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN. Which should scare every person on this planet and propel us into the streets.

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