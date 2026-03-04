Photo by JJ Jordan on Unsplash (AKA How Many of These WCN Dudes Likely See Themselves. Also this picture makes me want to write Crusader smut. Ha.)

For more than twenty-four hours, my husband has been bugging me about crusades. Not the Billy Graham variety or the kinetic ones Pete Kegsbreath invokes while he chugs straight from a bottle.

No, my husband was interested in the FIRST crusades, the ones fought by armored knights on horseback more than a thousand years ago. “Did they believe they were living in the End Times?” He asked me over and over.

“I don’t know,” I replied. “Other than ogling Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, I never really cared about that period.”

Turns out, the First Crusaders very much thought they were living in the End Times. According to Jay Rubenstein’s book Nebuchadnezzar’s Dream: The Crusades, Apocalyptic Prophecy, and the End of History, “one of Rubenstein’s greatest achievements is to demonstrate how medieval exegetes such as Guibert of Nogent (ca. 1060–1125) reshaped the biblical text to make it fit contemporary perceptions of how the apocalypse would unfold.” (SOURCE: Andrews University Book Review)

These religious fanatics have been destroying everything to make their Bibles come true for almost two millennia. It is beyond time for humanity to say ENOUGH.

I’ve stressed this many times, but we cannot defeat an enemy we refuse to understand. So while everything from here on may sound like Lord of the Rings fantasy, never forget the 92% of evangelical Christians who voted for this fervently and fanatically believe these Biblical prophecies. The majority of all Christians believe, too. (SOURCE: Pew Research Center; see table below.)

So let’s look at what WCNs believe. And please SHARE THIS NEWSLETTER with your connections. It is imperative that more people grasp what we’re up against.

Christian Nationalists base their End Times/Last Days apocalyptic beliefs on Jesus’ words from Matthew 24.

Christian Nationalists have become more radicalized as the consequences of the November 2024 election play out. They WANT suffering; mass suffering means Jesus is coming. They CRAVE horrors and chaos and death; it tells them their Bibles are coming true. The more the US falls apart, the louder they will proclaim, “America’s destruction will bring Jesus’ glorious return!”

Today, let’s go through selected verses of Matthew 24. I will explain their typical response to each verse in hopes this education will help readers better process what has become the unholy shit show I predicted in 2024.

Matthew 24 selected verses KJV (To read the entire chapter, go HERE.) 3 And as he (Jesus) sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world? 4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. 5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.

I am Christ was parsed as false gods, idolatry, witchcraft, and faith modalities that were not Christianity (ie: their One True Faith.) They perceive their country becoming more secular with equal parts dread and jubilation. (We have seen the attack on secularism in my coverage of Saving America by Saving the Family and The Phoenix Declaration.) Their self-designated role? To aggressively call out these “false doctrines,” which could prepare more hearts to accept Jesus’ imminent return.

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

Widespread war is a key plank of their End Times beliefs. Despite all the atrocious wars in history that didn’t result in the end of the world, they are convinced that this time is the one.

End Times beliefs fed conflicts including the Crusades, Inquisitions, and the Thirty Years’ War, but no matter. Today’s Christian Nationalists foment the hysteria that drove those atrocities and seek to promote more war. More wars mean their Bibles are coming true.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

Christian Nationalist pastors point to every crop failure, drought, hurricane, flood, earthquake, pandemic, shortage, landslide, and eruption not as evidence of manmade climate change but as signs of the End Times. Their congregations are indoctrinated to view every natural disaster through that lens, and they rejoice at the fruition of God’s plan.

This is yet another reason why they lack empathy for the anguish of others. The more people lose, the closer Christian Nationalists believe they are to Jesus’ appearing.

9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.

Jesus was speaking to fellow Jews and could have been foreshadowing any historical attempt at Jewish persecution and genocide, from the Roman invasion in AD70 to the Holocaust. Because Jesus was addressing his disciples, Christian Nationalist pastors often interpret this verse to mean persecution of Christians.

They pour gasoline on religious persecution complexes within their congregations. Church members are trained to see their supposed persecution as a sign of the End Times.

I’m skipping a few redundant verses and moving to Matthew 24:14.

14And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.

This verse is one basis for the Dominionist End Times belief that they must conquer the Seven Mountains and create the perfect kingdom for Jesus to return.

15When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)

The Abomination of Desolation is another name for the Anti-Christ. We will cover Christian Nationalist beliefs about the Anti-Christ in the coming days.

16Then let them which be in Judaea flee into the mountains: 17Let him which is on the housetop not come down to take any thing out of his house: 18Neither let him which is in the field return back to take his clothes. 19And woe unto them that are with child, and to them that give suck in those days! 20But pray ye that your flight be not in the winter, neither on the sabbath day: 21For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. 22And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened.

This is A LOT of Bible. Forgive me for foisting so much on you in one newsletter, but understanding the basis for Christian Nationalist End Times beliefs will help readers better interpret choices the regime is making.

Matthew 24 : 23 - 31 recounts even more End Times upheavals. In upcoming newsletters, we will cover:

How Christian Nationalists believe the world must endure The Great Tribulation, a seven-year period of carnage and agony previously unseen in human history. How the nation of Israel plays into their interpretation of these verses. Why Mike Huckabee is the ideal Christian Nationalist choice to make American foreign policy align with their End Times prophecies. How abandoning NATO aligns with Christian Nationalist End Times beliefs.

NOTE: I originally published much of this newsletter on 21 November 2024. I have updated it to factor in current events and republish it to make it available to all subscribers without paywalls. Paid subscribers can view the original newsletter at the link below:

Here’s a link to yesterday’s newsletter in case you missed it:

Just one example of WCN apocalyptic End Times beliefs in popular culture: