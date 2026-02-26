Don’t forget! Paid Subscribers, join journalist, author, and filmmaker Katherine Stewart and me.

TODAY. 26 February 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. We are discussing her latest book Money Lies and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy. Please come even if you haven’t read the book. I have SO MANY questions. You might leave inspired.

Upgrade to PAID

The Heritage Foundation - including Project 2025 - was funded by the fossil fuel industry. According to Inequality.org, Heritage received $236 million in fossil fuel donations between 2020 and 2022.

Then there’s the notorious Heritage Foundation, which received $236 million in contributions over the same three years. This money allowed Heritage to write Project 2025, a policy blueprint overseen by several former Trump administration appointees, which proposes changes to the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency that would be disastrous for our climate. (SOURCE: Inequality.org)

Rather than reproduce a word of the Heritage Foundation’s climate propaganda in Saving America by Saving the Family, I’ll simply say that they believe young Americans aren’t getting married and having as many babies as God gives them because they have been terrified about earth’s future by a bunch of climate-change-fixated hysterics.

I’ll include their closing statement and move on:

Children, properly raised in a flourishing culture, can grow up to do more to help the environment and solve climate problems than to exacerbate them. Saving America by Saving the Family, The Heritage Foundation, page 46

A Flourishing Culture = a White Christian Nationalist theocratic government that denies science, especially when it does not intersect with the money-making and resource hoarding of their billionaire overlords.

Every time readers see the word flourishing in WCN materials, they mean White Christian Nationalist theocratic government/rule.

According to the White Christian Nationalist extremists at The Heritage Foundation, “divorce culture” is the final reason more Americans aren’t marrying young and having as many babies as God gives them.

Originally billed as a way to ease the evidentiary burden required of wronged spouses seeking to exit a broken marriage, the no-fault system has is in effect turned into a “no reason needed” system. Adultery, abandonment, and cruelty are no longer considered aggravating factors in determining alimony and property division, and the interests of any children are not considered at all in whether a divorce should be granted. Saving America by Saving the Family, The Heritage Foundation, page 47

White Christian Nationalist churches, whatever the type, often discount adultery, abandonment, and cruelty as reasons for divorce. It is typical for WCN congregants to sign Contracts of Christian Conduct and be hauled before a church tribunal when they violate contract terms.

The linked story below is typical of how women are treated:

EXCLUSIVE: Woman Says John MacArthur’s Church Taught Her to Stay With Abusive Husband (SOURCE: The Roys Report GO HERE .)

This is how most WCN churches frame adultery, abandonment, and cruelty when WCN men are the perpetrators: Women are ordered to forgive him. They are told they’re exaggerating. Many hear that their husbands act this way because they aren’t submitting enough or being godly wives, and they need to dig into their Bibles and try harder to please him.

NO-FAULT DIVORCE means ALL DIVORCE to most White Christian Nationalists.

In community property states, a spouse that earned little or no money during the marriage would be entitled to up to 50 percent of the assets acquired during the marriage and alimony support for years after the divorce. Because these aspects of divorce were not substantially changed with the advent of no-fault divorce, they act as perverse incentives for ending marriages that could otherwise have been saved. The increased risk of marriage being ended unilaterally, in turn, likely dissuades many people from getting married in the first place. Saving America by Saving the Family, The Heritage Foundation, page 47

No worries, Americans. White Christian Nationalists want to force women out of college and into breeding as teenagers. AND they want to destroy community property laws that enable women who choose to be homemakers to prevent them from obtaining support if they divorce. Because it is largely women who qualify for division of marital assets like retirement accounts tied to wages, alimony, and child support.

Some states have gone even further to ensure that both parents have equal access to their children. Arkansas’s Act 604 of 2021 amended state law to move to a 50–50 custody default like Kentucky’s, but the text of the law also includes language that discourages parents from engaging in behaviors that are detrimental to the well-being of the child. A circuit court can penalize a parent who exhibits a pattern of creating conflict to disrupt a joint-custody arrangement by awarding primary custody to the nondisruptive parent. Saving America by Saving the Family, The Heritage Foundation, page 47

DISRUPTIVE PARENT - Any woman who tells a man no for any reason.

No, I can’t do it that day because I have a gynecologist appointment = DISRUPTIVE PARENT.

No, that timeframe doesn’t work for my schedule because I’m meeting with a client then = DISRUPTIVE PARENT.

No, I’m not changing my whole schedule so you can go to a ball game when you’re supposed to have the kids = DISRUPTIVE PARENT.

The term DISRUPTIVE PARENT gives abusive men the ability to continue to abuse their former spouses post-divorce via the constant threat of losing custody of children. White Christian Nationalists want this kind of terror and trauma to be the norm for any woman who dares to divorce a man.

Another idea is to modernize alimony statutes. Reforms could establish hard caps on duration (such as no alimony lasting longer than the length of the marriage), allowing lump-sum settlements, immediate termination of spousal support upon remarriage, and automatic recalculation if the recipient’s income rises above a certain threshold. Saving America by Saving the Family, The Heritage Foundation, page 47

Again, these proposed changes largely impact WOMEN. Many red states already subject women who divorce their husbands to these tactics.

Another idea tied to the legal system is to increase transparency in elections involving family court judges. In many states, because of privacy concerns, voters have no access to the family court records of the judges. One way to ensure that voters have more information prior to voting is to create public scorecards of key statistics (for example, the percentage of rulings awarding 50–50 custody, average case length, appeal reversals, and sanction history). Saving America by Saving the Family, The Heritage Foundation, page 47

Grassroots organizations, take note: Get involved in every election of family court judges, because WCNs are gunning to corrupt these courts with judges who will not grant divorces.

A public-private partnership could take the form of an official commendation from a governor and a monetary award from a private donor or family foundation that increases for every decade a couple remains married. Saving America by Saving the Family, The Heritage Foundation, page 48

Billionaire overlords LOVE LOVE LOVE to dangle pennies at the plebes for agreeing to live the serf life, don’t they? This will NEVER happen, because WCNs believe getting married and staying married no matter what is our DUTY. We don’t need earthly rewards for doing our DUTY.

Cultural messages in modern media—especially directed at women—often reframe divorce as a path to self-fulfillment. They send the signal that walking away from a marriage is better than working through a challenging season. Creating a culture of strong families requires changing hearts and minds about the benefits of marriage as well as reforming laws so that they do not create financial or social incentives for couples to dissolve their unions. Saving America by Saving the Family, The Heritage Foundation, page 48

Hint: WCN theocrats are leaning hard into the “reforming laws” part. And those “reforms” will largely impact a woman’s ability to leave a marriage FOR ANY REASON.

Again, no-fault divorce is a smokescreen. White Christian Nationalists almost never believe a woman has a right to leave a marriage.

If her husband cheats, she is ordered to forgive him.

If her husband rapes, she is told rape cannot happen in marriage. It is her duty to give him sex when he demands it.

If her husband abuses, she is told she caused the abuse because she didn’t submit to him or somehow provoked him. She must work on herself to be the godly wife she is commanded to be.

If her husband abandons her, she is told she caused it because she didn’t please him.

All of these equivocations apply to children. She will not be allowed to exit a marriage to protect children from his sexual, physical, or emotional abuse of their children.

Please share this newsletter with women, especially young women, in your lives. More women must decide to leave marriages now, before WCNs make it harder. And more unmarried women might do well to choose not to marry a man as long as WCNs keep marching the nation toward theocracy.

Clicking the share button below and forwarding this along might save a life.

Share

0:00 -12:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.