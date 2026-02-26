For Such a Time as This

Meant for the Mountains
Feb 26

It's ironic, but my advice to any young couples would be to decline marriage. Form partnerships and families but do not involve the church or state. Women need to build careers so they are able to support themselves and their families regardless of circumstances. Never change your name. We must work to prevent losing our liberties, but if the WCNs prevail, we must have a plan B.

I married young and remained in an abusive marriage for over 20 years because I believed all this garbage about sacrifice, forgiveness, and trying harder. It was only when I was actively contemplating suicide that I realized I had another option and left with the kids and dog. Leaving saved my life, and gave my children a safe harbor. "Love" can be a cage. Or a torture chamber. Always give yourselves options for a better life.

2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Jonathan Brownson
Feb 26

No divorce unless you are the President or his religious advisor.

3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
