For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD Howard's avatar
JD Howard
9h

Andra...thank you for your work. Thank you so much. I have been in white churches for over 30 years....and....I have a unique perspective on that. Mainline denominations have allowed this. My black chuches have aided and abetted aspects of christo nationalism and the oppression of black women and girls. Let's have convetsation. Misogynoir in the black churches hurt many black professional women...religious abuse is rife. We have nowhere to worship in peace.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
Peter F Rose's avatar
Peter F Rose
9h

As I see it: Christians and Atheists are appalled, afeared, and yes, disgusted by Christian Nationalism. Both see a scourge, a scorched Earth level of potential conflict being waged against all that don't share their abhorrent vision. I am no expert at all on this, but you, Andra, are. You have described a level of zealotry that alarms and calls to arms. Your level of agitation over the time I've been reading you makes me think of the Crusades. Death for religious beliefs?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture