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I’m just back from getting a required booster vaccination and am feeling a bit under-the-weather.

Instead of a long newsletter, I’m here to remind every reader what I’ve said about these people from the beginning:

Project 2025 was a Christofascist manifesto to transform our democracy into a Christian Nationalist theocracy.

Here’s a big old roundup from the archives that recounts all the ways I warned about this through early July of 2024.

Today, the Department of Homeland Security, a federal government agency, posted this on X:

This is what a Christofascist theocracy looks like.

This is its messaging.

Taking image after image and video after video of people being attacked, tased, pepper-sprayed, beaten, shot, murdered, invaded, terrorized, kidnapped, raped, disappeared, tortured, assaulted, and left to die in concentration camps and calling that THE LIGHT OF OUR SAVIOR.

I’ve been having a back-and-forth with a dear friend about a creative piece they’re working on. I won’t say too much about it, because I don’t want to betray their confidence.

Part of our discussion has centered around Jesus. If someone invokes him as part of telling a personal story, are they prepared to endure how they will be attacked for portraying him in ways that may offend people?

Because THIS? This right here? THIS OFFENDS ME. It is obscene. It blasphemes everything Jesus Christ did in his ministry; it perverts every sermon he ever gave, every person he healed, every miracle he performed.

While I have many well-documented problems with Christian Nationalists, they have every right to read the Bible and believe it says white Christian men were given dominion over all the earth to be mediocre, abusive assholes forever and ever. Amen.

They DO NOT have a right to tell me or anyone that their interpretation of the Bible or any other faith document applies to me. They can take over the government and call being abusive, racist, repugnant assholes the light of our Savior, but that doesn’t mean they speak for Jesus. Power does not equal being as gods, no matter how drunk on their power they are right now.

Christians, our government is doing this in YOUR name. And many of you still say and do nothing.

Americans, our government is doing this in YOUR name. And many of you still call me hysterical and dismiss these people as fringe and unserious.

When their version of THE LIGHT OF OUR SAVIOR comes for YOU, what will you have done to slow their roll? How will you have called them out? Protected the vulnerable? Stood up to this hideous perversion of belief?

This is not okay. It will never be okay.

I’ll be back tomorrow. My arm is sore; my head hurts; and my heart is heavy.