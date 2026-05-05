For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Michael's avatar
Michael
9h

And no man can be free when all women are not free

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
KD1's avatar
KD1
9h

Yes. Women (especially white women, especially in blue states) just do not seem to understand the depth and virulence of misogyny. It is serious. Being “stuck” - no ability to have a bank account or your own property, a job, a driver’s license, the right to vote, the ability to physically come and go, to be educated - this is REAL.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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