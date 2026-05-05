Every Sunday at 11am, people tune in for my weekly Lincoln Square show Unholy Ground with Sam Osterhout. Sam and I record these episodes a few days ahead, because I want to fully participate in the chat. I show up every Sunday to interact and answer questions.

This past Sunday, we discussed how the regime will ban all forms of hormone therapies for women, including oral contraception and HRT. In the wake of the Fifth Circuit’s mifepristone ruling, I hoped more people would grasp that this regime could outlaw ALL female hormone therapies and contraception.

Instead, I signed off with a mammoth boulder of dread in my gut. Because an overall theme of the chat was Women around me in my Blue state don’t think this is a big deal. They said their state had protected abortion access in their constitution. And/or they had passed a state law guaranteeing access to contraception.

Over and over, commenters said it was impossible to get WOMEN to care about RIGHTS FOR ALL WOMEN when they believed their individual rights weren’t threatened due to geography or constitutional amendments or whatever.

Before we dive into the concept of COVERTURE, let’s look at some conversations from men on the right. These men are now mainstream. Their views are prevalent at the highest reaches of this regime.

Here’s a link to Male Supremacist incel Nick Fuentes saying all women should be sent to gulags: GO HERE.

Here’s a link to White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist pastor Joel Webbon saying women ought to be stoned to death for accusing a man of rape: GO HERE.

Here’s White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist pastor Doug Wilson (mentor to Pete Hegseth among others) saying “women are the kind of people people come out of.” GO HERE.

Here’s White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist pastor Dale Partridge saying women are incapable of voting and should have the right to vote stripped from them. This is the same argument the people calling for Household Voting make without overtly calling to overturn the 19th Amendment. The SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act would largely accomplish it.

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2026 document Saving America by Saving the Family even defines marriage as a shared life of duty and virtue. The main purpose of this document is to remove all options for women such that young marriage and breeding become the default.

Often, dating app users who are marriage minded suffer from what sociologist Brad Wilcox describes as the “soulmate myth,” which he defines as “the idea that marriage is primarily about feeling an intensely emotional connection with the one that makes you happy and fulfilled.” This contrasts with the historic understanding of marriage as being centered on a shared life of duty and virtue.

TOMORROW. 6 May 2026. Noon eastern. I’m holding a Substack LIVE for paid subscribers where we discuss COVERTURE. What does it mean? How could it apply to 21st century American women? What can we do to stop it? JOIN US. Click the button below and upgrade to paid. Upgrade to PAID

I’ve made no secret of my love of smut.

I read all kinds of smutty romance novels. Regency smut - think streaming series like Bridgerton - is a big smutty niche. For some reason, it sounds so romantic for a father

to force his unmarried daughter into the property market (aka The Season)

where she might grab the eye of several moneyed men from good families

which will lead to a business negotiation over her person as an asset (womb to produce an heir) to be transferred, with a financial settlement, to her husband upon marriage

where her very existence will be contingent upon her husband’s good will because she is now his property

I recently finished a story about a woman whose husband died and left her with two small boys. Because her male heir was too young to manage their estate and title, a male relative was appointed as her overseer. He made decisions about the estate. He gave her what he believed was an appropriate allowance. He decided where and how her sons would be educated. If she sought to remarry, he would have final say on the match. Everything about her life was determined by her male overseer, because she wasn’t a person; she was property.

This whole scenario from my smutty romance novel is COVERTURE.

Coverture is a practice from English Common law. It held that NO FEMALE PERSON HAS A LEGAL IDENTITY. (GO HERE to read more.)

From birth, daughters are ASSETS of their fathers, a womb to negotiate with other men over future male heirs. Her father is both owner and overseer.

Upon marriage, female assets are transferred to their husbands. She cannot own property. Have her own money. Establish her own credit. Seek education or employment. Her husband is both owner and overseer.

If her husband dies, she becomes the property of a male son (if he is of age) or another male relative (until her male son comes of age). This male relative is both owner and overseer until she either remarries or dies.

Now, I want everyone to go back and watch these White Christian Nationalists/Male Supremacists again. Look closely at how the Heritage Foundation proposes to save America by saving the family.

They are demanding COVERTURE: A country where no female person has a legal identity apart from the man who owns her.

If this crowd is successful, it won’t matter whether you live in a Red State or a Blue State. Women will be owned by men from birth to death.

It won’t matter how many female rights your state constitution has protected. These people don’t respect any law that deviates from their interpretation of the Bible. And for women, that interpretation is COVERTURE.

State laws won’t protect you. Geography won’t protect you.

Women, wherever you live, please understand: NO WOMAN IS FREE UNTIL ALL WOMEN ARE FREE. We must fight this regressive march to coverture together. Because if it consumes one of us, it will destroy all of us.

Please share this newsletter with every woman in your life. Because her very right to exist apart from a man depends on it. Share

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