Yesterday’s newsletter outlined a brief history of the “Christian Constitution” movement in the United States. Everyone in my household was surprised to learn this movement goes back more than 150 years. If you missed it, your history lesson is below.

The Christian Constitution movement, of which Doug Wilson is a proponent, are demanding that specific (White) Christian (Nationalist) language be inserted into the original founding document.

Covenanters like Wilson have long claimed they do not want an entirely new Constitution; they believe the Constitution can be “corrected” with amendments. They do not acknowledge that their amendments would create a new (White) Christian (Nationalist) Constitution.

Wilson specifically wants the following amended to the existing Constitution to make it (White) Christian (Nationalist): (GO HERE for source)

A statement of the Apostles’ Creed.

I have reproduced the Apostles’ Creed below. Please note that my text is from the Christian Reformed Church. The asterisk beside the word “catholic” goes to a footnote that “catholic” means the true Christian church in all times and all places. On Catholic websites, this explanation is not included, as they believe the Catholic church is the true Christian church. (Source HERE.)

We’re only one point into Doug Wilson’s demands, and WCN factions already disagree over who is the “real” Christian. As a bit of personal WCN history, my Baptist church didn’t recite the Apostles’ Creed because it reeked of popery.

Just so everyone understands where we are after only one addition; we’re already at holy war over “real” Christianity.

I believe in God, the Father almighty,

creator of heaven and earth. I believe in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord,

who was conceived by the Holy Spirit

and born of the virgin Mary.

He suffered under Pontius Pilate,

was crucified, died, and was buried;

he descended to hell.

The third day he rose again from the dead.

He ascended to heaven

and is seated at the right hand of God the Father almighty.

From there he will come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit,

the holy catholic* church,

the communion of saints,

the forgiveness of sins,

the resurrection of the body,

and the life everlasting. Amen. *that is, the true Christian church of all times and all places

Restrict public office holding to practicing (White) Christian (Nationalists).

This means white Christian Nationalist men. And we still don’t know which faction of WCN they will anoint as “true” Christians.

“Practicing” means White Christian Nationalist men will constantly have to prove their bonafides to maintain eligibility. It isn’t far-fetched to believe they would require men to:

Attend WCN church every time the doors are open; Check in as proof of attendance; Serve in assigned church leadership positions; Govern his family according to WCN directives, including female submission and knowing her “place” in the home; a man who cannot “control” his wife would not be eligible; Send his children to WCN schools; they must be model WCN children; a man who cannot “control” his children would not be eligible; Tithe at least 10% of his gross household income to the church (with proof of income required); Sign a WCN Contract of Conduct and submit to periodic reviews of his adherence by church committee.

If Catholicism wins the WCN holy war, expect to see references to the sacraments, including requirements about taking mass and attending confession as part of this list. (We will cover the Heritage Foundation’s approach in a bit. The Heritage Foundation is affiliated with the far-right Opus Dei Catholic cult.)

I want readers to understand how much weight the word “practicing” lifts here. It won’t be enough to say I’m a Christian. One will endure extensive, continuous purity tests to prove it.

Head of household voting, with male heads-of-households the voter by default.

Robbing women of the right to vote is only his third priority. I spent more time on the first two because they’re more obscure to readers, but please understand: He cares about the first two more than he cares about women voting, because if he and his crowd accomplish the first two, women will not vote by default.

To me, it is more important to help Americans understand what comes ahead of robbing women of the right to vote.

Outlaw abortion and overturn the right to same-sex marriage.

While these positions shouldn’t surprise anyone, I want to again direct readers to points 1 and 2. If more Americans grasped what those two changes actually meant, we might collectively focus our time on confronting White Christian Nationalism instead of fighting the various culture wars they lead us to.

The Heritage Foundation and its associated entities took a different approach. They assert that the Constitution was always a (White) Christian (Nationalist) document. We simply drifted away from the founders’ original meaning.

I covered much of this ground in my 2024 coverage of Project 2025. Here is a link to my 11 June 2024 newsletter What is Separation of Church and State?

I’ve reproduced relevant sections of that newsletter for those who lack archive access.

Montpelier, Madison’s plantation home that is now a national historic site, houses many of Madison’s papers. Here’s how their experts interpret his stance on religious liberty: Madison would have seen morality as part of the individual, protected conscience. It’s not that he didn’t have his own opinions of rights and wrongs or justice and injustice, but he would insist that those opinions were his own. And, by extension, the state has no right to try to legislate or otherwise stifle your own morality. Madison, who was intensely private about his own religious convictions, pushed the boundaries of how his countrymen thought about the matters of conscience. It was partly due to his work on the subject that minority voices were protected from having the government control perhaps their most fundamental right—what they believe. Source: Montpelier.org Here’s where Christian Nationalists saw a means to rewrite history: The state has no right to try to legislate or otherwise stifle your own morality. I’m not linking to them, but The Heritage Foundation (P2025’s main sponsor) argues that Madison devised the separation of church and state as a staunch Christian. As such, they define freedom of conscience as belief or conviction about religious matters and insist that’s what Madison meant.

This revisionist interpretation of Madison’s recorded beliefs on the right to one’s own mind form the basis for the Project 2025 project to reimagine the original Constitution as a (White) Christian (Nationalist) document where:

The founders meant for the separation of church and state to protect the CHURCH from the STATE.

The founders were all Christians.

The founders meant for the United States to be a (White) Christian (Nationalist) nation.

The founders were in favor of a strong executive branch and would bless unitary executive theory (currently being used to consolidate control of federal government under the Executive Branch.)

The founders defined freedom as doing not what we want, but what we ought. Since that italicized phrase comes from the Bible, doing what we ought is being a good (White) Christian (Nationalist.)

While the Heritage Foundation has worked with other wings of WCN, their ultimate vision is for the United States to be a (White) Catholic (Nationalist) nation. I believe they would require many of the same purity tests listed earlier, which is why I briefly referenced Catholic additions in that section.

As White Christian Nationalists consolidate power, they are going to come to blows over who gets to define the outcome of a Constitutional rewrite.

Doug Wilson and his crowd do not believe Catholics are “real” Christians. This prejudice was overtly displayed by Pete Hegseth’s refusal to hold Catholic mass at the Pentagon as part of the Good Friday service.

Doug Wilson, not undear leader, presently controls the US military. If Hegseth’s two daddies gave him a conflicting order, I believe he would follow his spiritual daddy, Wilson, over his orange daddy.

The Heritage Foundation and its related entities currently control the Judicial Branch, as the six corrupt Roberts’ Court justices are HF plants. It also controls the Executive Branch via the implementation of Project 2025 by Russ Vought and Stephen Miller.

As long as Mike Johnson is House Speaker, it can control the Legislative Branch, though I believe his true loyalties lie more with the Wilson crowd than Heritage. While undear leader can request an additional $350,000,000,000 (what $350 billion looks like written out) to fight communism at home, the outcome of unleashing the US military on US civilians within US borders is far from given. The Executive Branch may very well authorize it, but I see it as the Wilson faction’s chance to win the Holy War and install his vision of WCN as the new theonomic government.

Please share this series as a conversation starter and community organizing tool. Click the SHARE button below. Share

Do not despair. These projected outcomes are not written yet.

I’m merely giving readers a lens into the various factions in hopes that it will mobilize more Americans to organize and boycott this entire regime. Every day that we carry on as if we can vote our way out of this or keep our heads down and grit it out is another day we lose in building the country WE demand.

Community structures are vital to surviving this period, Americans. Get busy organizing, joining, and collectively working to build what you need to opt out of whatever White Christian Nationalist faction might ultimately win.

I’ve shared the Daisy Chain for community organizing a bunch of times, but HERE IT IS AGAIN.

0:00 -11:25

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.