For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Derek Smith's avatar
Derek Smith
6h

Some of these concepts are present in the Seven Mountains Mandate as explicated in this WiKipedia article:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Mountain_Mandate

Mike Johnson (Speaker of the House) and Paula White (‘Spiritual’ ‘Advisor’) to the ‘President’ are adherents to this doctrine.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Stephen Michael Kellat's avatar
Stephen Michael Kellat
5h

This Christian constitution proposal would lead to quite a rupture. The country would not survive it as presently constituted. A rump “Christian nation” and several successor countries would easily result if this were tried. If you look at the map from the 2020 US Religion Census showing which religious group is largest by county you see a quite heterogenous nation. See: https://www.usreligioncensus.org/sites/default/files/2022-11/Largest%20Religious%20Group%202020USRC.pdf

250 years was a good run, I suppose. Having all these minority Protestant groups claiming that they are a silent majority is just not proved out in the data. Doug Wilson is a fringe of a fringe of a fringe…

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