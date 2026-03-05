Yesterday, a reader asked the following question:

What will CNs who believe in the Apocalypse push the administration to do? Continue a war in Iran until Jesus returns? I thought an anti-Christ is supposed to appear, and of course guess who checks off all the boxes for that?

I’ve received multiple versions of this question since the Iran war began, all with the same theme: What’s the WCN end game?

The United States is now involved in a conflict in the Middle East. It is stealing oil from Venezuela and bombing random boats in two oceans. It is fighting on the ground in Ecuador. It is threatening Cuba and Greenland. All while multiple reports indicate the US lacks the firepower to sustain a prolonged conflict. (Go HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE, though one can find even more deep and profound research on the topic of US military un-preparedness.)

The White Christian Nationalists surrounding undear leader are intentionally pushing the United States off a cliff. Many believe the entire world must melt down. War everywhere. Famine. Water shortages. I wouldn’t put it past them to use nukes to utterly destabilize the planet. People everywhere must be decimated and desperate, because only then will humanity accept one man to rule the whole world. They believe that man is called the Anti-Christ.

Everything from here on reads like an insane fantasy novel, but White Christian Nationalists like Mike Huckabee, Mike Johnson, Ted Cruz and many more believe the Bible predicts everything below. As crazy as it sounds, millions and millions of Americans are convinced this is our immediate future, and they are cheering our country’s - and the world’s - destruction.

Please take this seriously to understand the danger these people pose. Share this information with your connections. Encourage them to pay attention. Reach out to me if you’d like to schedule a video session with a small group.

“The United States doesn’t exist in the Last Days,” my childhood pastor thundered, King James Bible held aloft. “If it does, it will be too weak to play a role in the Great Tribulation, too broken to appear at the Battle of Armageddon.”

For almost five decades, Christian Nationalist pastors have served up regular intervals of End Times prophecy. I remember exactly where I sat in the congregation when my pastor uttered these words. Fearful indoctrination sticks when it is planted so deeply.

Here are the key tenets of the End Times leading into the Great Tribulation:

Christian Nationalists believe the End Times countdown began on May 14, 1948 with the reforming of the nation of Israel. They point to Jesus’ Parable of the Fig Tree from Matthew 24:32-34.

Because Jesus utters the words this generation shall not pass, and those born in 1948 will be seventy-eight this year, radicalized Christian Nationalists are becoming desperate for their Bibles come true. They are willing to take an active role in making that happen. For many, End Times beliefs drove their vote in the November 2024 election. It fuels their nihilism as things unravel.

32 Now learn a parable of the fig tree; When his branch is yet tender, and putteth forth leaves, ye know that summer is nigh:

33 So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors.

34 Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass, till all these things be fulfilled.

Remember for Christian Nationalists, faith is CERTAINTY. They are CERTAIN they worship the One True God and practice the One True Faith. But this certainty masks a profound misunderstanding of the nature of faith and leads to deep insecurities. We covered this on Tuesday.

Imagine being seventy-five years old and living your entire life for the next one. You fervently believe Bible prophecies and don’t understand why they aren’t coming true as your pastor explained. Those who need CERTAINTY would vote for burning down their country in order to feel like they haven’t wasted their whole lives on worthless dogma.

War, pestilence, famine, natural disasters, drought, earthquakes and more. We covered this yesterday:

These horrors make humanity desperate for peace. The Anti-Christ promises it, provided he can rule the globe in a one-world government. Though scholars aren’t in agreement about the meaning of these verses, Christian Nationalists interpret Revelation 13:7-8 as “one world government.”

7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.

8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.

The Anti-Christ will rule the earth from Jerusalem, where he will rebuild the Temple on its original site (currently occupied by the Dome of the Rock mosque). There, he will proclaim himself to be the One True God. This is the Abomination of Desolation from Daniel 9:25.

25 Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times.

The intact nation of Israel - with maps that match the Old Testament - is critical to Christian Nationalists. For example, when Mike Huckabee talks about Gaza as Judea and Samaria, he is applying Old Testament Bible maps to the current landscape. WCNs claim to be defenders of the Jews, but they are truly obsessed with defending the land. Without a nation of Israel, their End Times prophecies cannot come true.

We saw evidence of these beliefs during undear leader’s first administration. He was surrounded by End Times-believing Christian Nationalists like Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo. They convinced him to move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem because of this specific Biblical prophecy.

Mike Huckabee is their perfect US ambassador to Israel: A true believer who is weighing every foreign policy choice for its alignment with his End Times beliefs. He will always choose his End Times beliefs over the interests of his country and the nation of Israel. Working to demolish the Dome of the Rock and rebuild the Temple would be a goal of Huckabee’s, for example. Pete Hegseth spoke to a group of Israelis who are fundraising to rebuild the Temple at Jerusalem in 2018. The Temple MUST EXIST for their Bibles to come true.

Christian Nationalists believe a one-world government leads to a one-world currency, a cashless society where people pay for goods with the Mark of the Beast. The world’s economy would have to be completely destabilized to make every nation relinquish its sovereign currency. What better way to make that happen than to crash the world’s biggest economy and destroy the US dollar, the world’s baseline currency? From Daniel 9:16-17 KJV:

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

Anyone seeking the cashless society ramblings of a true believer, go HERE.

The Bible states that the Great Tribulation will last for seven years: 3 1/2 years of peace and prosperity, and 3 1/2 years of hell on earth, which culminates in the Battle of Armageddon (Israel’s Valley of Megiddo) and the destruction and re-creation of Earth for believers. Christian Nationalists are praying these cataclysmic events will happen in the next decade or so, because again, 1948 is almost a lifetime ago.

For readers who’d like an academic explanation of End Times dogma, Britannica has a complete rundown of how this belief system morphed and evolved HERE.

Tomorrow, we will cover the specific nations Christian Nationalists believe will play a role in the Last Days. HINT: Russia is one. For Russia to carry out its Last Days role, it must of course defeat Ukraine, which is one explanation for the change in US support.

Buckle up, everyone. These fanatics will do everything they can to make their Bibles come true. It is more important than ever to focus on taking care of yourselves and your communities. Build collective support structures. Prepare for a world with primitive infrastructure. (Anyone who bought the long-range walkie-talkies I mentioned ages ago gets a gold star.)

Because at this point, our only way to defeat them may be to outlast them.

Time and again, history shows that when humanity has enough of religious drama, the zealots can be contained. Getting to that point won’t be fun. Plan and protect yourselves accordingly.

