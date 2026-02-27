In this newsletter, let’s recap all the reasons White Christian Nationalist extremists (and their billionaire overlords) believe Americans aren’t getting married young and having as many babies as God gives them.

From The Heritage Foundation’s Saving America by Saving the Family.

Americans stopped going to church. Forced church attendance will make more Americans get married young and have more babies.

Americans don’t respect that religious freedom means certain groups (White Christian Nationalists) have a right to impose Biblical dominion (their interpretation of the Bible) on everyone.

We do not enforce and surveil National Community Rest Laws (which encompass so much more than Blue laws.)

Secular culture encourages young people to delay marriage and focus on career and personal achievements first. Spiritual culture encourages young people to put marriage first.

Online dating, hookups, and pornography culture.

It’s no coincidence that they are reframing marriage as an emotionless, attraction-less duty everyone must be forced to bear.

Americans are having too much pre-martial and illicit sex.

WCNs want to call EVERY CONCEIVABLE THING pornography.

Americans are abusing too many drugs…including loads of prescription medications like contraception, hormone replacement therapy, and similar that have been rigorously studied and approved as safe for decades.

Too many Americans are getting divorced because divorce is too easy. They want to make ALL divorce next-to-impossible to obtain.

WCN extremists bury so much in their chosen language. It’s vital to get our minds around where they want to take us, because understanding our enemy is the only way to stop them.