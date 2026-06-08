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A few days ago, the internet melted down over Texas representative Al Green telling DHS Director Markwayne Mullin to shut up during a committee hearing. Fascist outlets, influencers, and bots made much of Green’s side of this encounter.

While shorter clips have circulated online, I encourage everyone to watch the entire exchange below, particularly how Mullin behaves: His facial expressions; his language; his posture.

Watching dudes like Markwayne shaves years off my life. His behavior is standard White Christian Nationalist male programming:

They mask their weakness with arrogance

They are snowflakes who cannot cope when someone holds up a mirror

They are insecure bullies who hate themselves.

Why do White Christian Nationalists like Markwayne Mullin push back when someone calls them racist? BECAUSE THEY BELIEVE RACISM IS GOD’S PLAN. IT IS GOD’S DESIGN. THEREFORE, IT CANNOT BE BAD.

Throughout the course of this work, I have made much of the book of Genesis. White Christian Nationalists twist and pervert its pages to support their views of white male dominion (Genesis 1:26-28), the subjugation of women (Genesis 3:16), and the maltreatment of Peoples of Color (Genesis 9:25.)

Genesis 9:25 is part of the story of Noah and the ark. It covers the curse of Noah’s grandson Canaan, the son of Ham. Canaan became the ancestor of the Canaanites, who resided in what is now Israel. The Bible contains no reference to his skin color. He is cursed to be a servant to his brothers. (Readers who’d like a deeper dive into this concept, authored by Christians who reject it, GO HERE.)

Still beginning in the 1600s, this Bible story was used to countenance the Atlantic Slave Trade. It was deployed by Southern pastors to justify enslaving Black people in the lead-up to the Civil War. During Reconstruction, it kept freedmen and women enslaved to the worst jobs. It led to Jim Crow, which many Black people will say has always been law. My own church taught that God changed Ham’s (not Canaan’s) skin color as a visible mark, evidence of God’s curse.

To a White Christian Nationalist, this wasn’t racism: It was GOD’S PLAN. It wasn’t racist: It was GOD’S DESIGN.

White Christian Nationalist men like Markwayne Mullin and Pete Hegseth insist they aren’t doing anything wrong to discriminate against Peoples of Color: They believe they are honoring GOD’S PLAN and following GOD’S DESIGN.

Because they equate their racism with GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN, they become indignant when anyone implies that it is wrong. Watch Markwayne Mullin’s reactions to Al Green again. Listen to the words he uses. Note his posture and how his face changes.

His entire demeanor screams, “How dare a lowlife, cursed-by-God servant of White male me deign to say such things to my face. How dare you fail to know your place and stay in it. How dare you challenge my will on anything. How dare you tell me to shut up.” Maybe that’s not what he’s thinking behind those smirks, but based on a lot of experience with WCN and white supremacist men, I believe that’s what’s happening.

Watch Mullin confront Green on the House floor in the video. White Christian Nationalists believe Peoples of Color are inferior by GOD’S DESIGN. Therefore, a White Christian Nationalist believes he has the right to tell a Black person to stand down, to know his place, to accept his curse. And how dare the Black man think otherwise. This indignant attitude comes across in the exchange.

I keep highlighting Mullin’s behavior in the video, because I want readers to see his reactions as racism and white supremacy. These are the faces, postures, and actions of a racist, and they are more important to call out than white robes and burning crosses.

White Christian Nationalists want to use NSPM-7 to make it ILLEGAL to call a WCN a racist. Not because they believe white supremacy is wrong or negative. No, they believe no one should be allowed to question GOD’S PLAN or GOD’S DESIGN. No one should belittle something they insist God ordained. To them, racism and white supremacy are holy, righteous, godly indicators of proper White Christian Nationalist character.

White Christian Nationalists are racists. They are white supremacists.

Instead of engaging in the kinds of exchange highlighted in the video, I wish someone would confront White Christian Nationalists like Markwayne Mullin and Pete Hegseth with Genesis 9.

I’d hand him a Bible and ask him to read it aloud. I’d make it the King James Version to spice up the challenge.

Then, I’d ask him to explain the passage to everyone in the room like we’re five years old. Men like them want to say the Bible gives them the right to be racists. They’re dying to publicly sanctify their white supremacy and make it holy.

So let them. Making them publicly tie their revolting beliefs with a faith document will continue to destroy White Christian Nationalism. It will make more people of all faiths and no faith say, “We condemn your racism and we reject your religious perversion.” Especially white people. This is OUR work.

Whatever follows this timeline, I hope we find a way to come together and bury racism and white supremacy once and for all.

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