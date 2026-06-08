For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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KD1's avatar
KD1
6h

This is so disturbing

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
6h

Andra,ICYMI…

…Deseret News: “Utah’s two US senators are questioning a new Pentagon policy that leaves ‘Christian’ off the designation for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Dept of War recently announced the reduction in the number of religious affiliation categories for service members from over 200 down to 31. It is included as a religious category on the updated list, but the faith was not included in the list of faiths labeled ‘Christian.’”

Sen. Mike Lee posted: “Can anyone tell me why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was left out of the list of Christian churches?” Lee made 14 posts about it in 24 hours.

Sen. John Curtis: “Latter-day Saints are among the most patriotic, service-oriented individuals in our country. They are also unequivocally Christian - just look at who is in the name of the Church. It is unacceptable for a govt entity to characterize a faith in a manner that contradicts the religion’s own foundational tenets. I am working now to ensure a correction is made.”

Rep. Mike Kennedy (R-UT): “The Pentagon’s decision to list The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints apart from other Christian faiths is wrong and needs to be corrected. We stand with Christ. We are Christians. On that ground, and on the much larger ground of shared faith, values, and purpose, Latter-day Saints stand alongside many Christians of every tradition in following the teachings of Christ. We only ask to be accurately portrayed. I strongly urge the Dept to correct the record.”

https://meidastouch.substack.com/p/today-in-politics-bulletin-395-6726?

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