For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Crystal M's avatar
Crystal M
14h

This sounds like HOA for God. I would never live in an HOA community and I certainly don't want to live in a place like you have described.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
15h

I'm lucky. I don't have any relatives like that. If I did, they would never be invited to my house. In your scenario, they would have been booted out of the door within minutes. Like Janis below, I too own a fire arm. It is the ultimate guarantor of sovereignty in my house.

You'll like David French's column in the NYT today. Good history lesson.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/14/opinion/christian-nationalism-maga-france.html?campaign_id=2&emc=edit_th_20260615&instance_id=177196&nl=today%27s-headlines&regi_id=61254632&segment_id=221524&user_id=a2b7631ba7f7eddc179fc16929e1d380

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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