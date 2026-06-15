This Wednesday. 17 June 2026. 1pm eastern. Substack LIVE. Walter Rhein from I'd Rather Be Writing and I are back with another installment of recognizing and dealing with narcissist abuse. JOIN US! Upgrade to PAID

Forgive me for being late with today’s newsletter. Over the weekend, my husband and I celebrated our anniversary. I spent most of our retreat offline for the first time in a while.

The one time I logged onto the news, it was a cross between worshipping sports and Idiocracy. I know people who read this newsletter aren’t asleep, but I sometimes want to scream at the millions of people who still are. When I had that visceral reaction, I knew it was time to be present with my husband, ignore the world for a few days, and refill my tank.

To be effective in this marathon fight, we all must give ourselves time and grace when we need it, or we will burn out.

I have a reader report I’d like to expand upon this week. While I await their permission to use pieces of it, I want to remind everyone of something I wrote ages ago.

But first, a story. I promise, this week will include plenty of things you can do.

You believe your home is your castle, right? A place you can let your hair down. Be yourself. Indulge in your favorite hobbies. Disable your filters.

You can read watch listen play consume act eat say do be whatever you want, because it’s YOUR home. YOUR castle.

Now imagine your White Christian Nationalist relatives drop by for an impromptu visit.

As soon as they breach the front door, they change the rules.

They demand that you go to their church with them every time the doors are open.

They expect you to say grace before every meal and refuse to eat until you join them in prayer. They poured every ounce of alcohol down the toilet within 10 minutes of arrival, and they tossed your weed gummies. So you’re enduring these meals sans anything to take the edge off.

They commandeer the den every morning and order you to join them for morning devotion and prayer time. When you offer a string of curse words, because quite frankly you’re not a morning person, they browbeat and berate you to the point that you plan to spend much of the day hiding in your room.

Only they barge in midafternoon and disconnect your television. They go through your reading material and exclaim things like garbage and smut and filth over and over. They find your stash of self-pleasuring devices and are so overwrought you think they might actually pass out.

Instead, they drag everything to the backyard, build a pyre, and set it all of fire.

Multiple times a day, they lecture you on your church attendance. Your Bible reading and prayer. Your bedroom “habits.” Your drinking. Your weed. Your reliance on prescription medications to control high blood pressure and cholesterol. Your Satanic yoga workouts.

You’ve bitten your tongue because they are guests in your home. They’re your family. You don’t see them often, so you try to pacify them hoping they’ll stop trying to transform your home into an extension of theirs and your life into something you don’t recognize.

But after a week of this domestic terror, you finally lose it. WHEN ARE YOU LEAVING? NO, NEVER MIND THAT. I WANT YOU TO GET OUT RIGHT NOW!

They smile and nod and start to gather up their things. You’ve never been more relieved to see someone go.

At the front door, they smile and put a hand on your shoulder and say We’ll include this visit in our report.

Report? You say.

Yes. The one we’re filing with the town government because our church bought the town. If you plan to stay here, welcome to how you’ll be living for the rest of your life.

This story may sound far-fetched, but anyone who’s invited WCN friends and relations into their homes can vouch for the truth of this relationship terrorism.

In the linked newsletter, I outlined several ways White Christian Nationalists are relationship terrorists. I include that bulleted list for those who lack archive access, as well as review for those who have it.

They always talk about church, God, faith, heaven, prayer, devotions, the Bible, and religion. No matter what topic is introduced, they drag the conversation back to this zone of comfort.

They never ask about your life other than to find things to judge, criticize, deem worldly or sinful, or attack. The combination of these two points often makes them seem self-absorbed and narcissistic.

They expect you to respect and live by their many rules in their presence, whether in your home or theirs. For example, they might demand that you pray before meals in your home even though it isn’t something you normally do. And if you refuse, they will close their eyes, pray over their food in silence, and be offended if you eat while they pray.

They never compromise. Everything must meet their standards of Biblical interpretation to the letter. They will lecture, cajole, browbeat, and nag until they get their way. Once they get their way, they will never stop reminding you how long it took you to capitulate.

They believe their Christian Nationalist faith makes them superior and thus gives them the right to dictate the terms of every interaction. They are indoctrinated to be RELATIONSHIP AUTOCRATS.

What I’ve outlined above is what will happen when White Christian Nationalists buy up entire towns.

When you think what happens in your home is private, but it must meet WCN rules and standards. When you can be ticketed and charged with crimes for violating WCN laws both within and beyond your home.

This is already happening in rural Tennessee. Parts of Idaho. Battle Ground, Washington. Targeted towns in Ohio. I’m sure there are many more.

Which is why I’m shining a light on it this week. We’re going to look at the tactics and methods WCN militants are using to own entire towns and impose WCN religious laws on everyone within their borders.

Because the time to stop this from happening to YOUR town is BEFORE they get a toehold and start making it your forced reality.

Pieces like this one are often hard to share. People don’t believe this could happen in the United States, but it is. Click the share button below and send this newsletter to your connections who may be starting to wake up. Offer to chat about it over coffee or lunch or a drink on the back patio. Share

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