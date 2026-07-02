This week, we’ve been covering the draft report from the White House Religious Liberty Commission. Primarily, I have given readers a different lens to view this report and its objectives: By leaning on this group’s deep disagreements about who’s the real Christian, we might cause them to start fighting each other.

If you missed this week’s newsletters, links are below:

People on the left know a lot about fighting each other.

My news feed and media subscriptions have been chock-full of the Democratic Party’s civil war. While I realize the Democratic Party is a broken, captured entity and part of the United States’ uni-party, I wish we could bring this much passion to fighting our opponents. Or goading them to fight each other.

I mean, this headline is screaming for every Christian in the US to be asked who’s the real Christian in this scenario?

Today’s newsletter is abbreviated because I’m publishing this week’s episode of Unholy Ground later today. It’s available as an added benefit for Paid Subscribers to thank them for supporting this work. If you have the bandwidth and the funds, I would appreciate your support. You can click the handy button below.

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As is often the case in this space, this week’s series of newsletters and my perspective on the Religious Liberty Commission’s draft report ended up being super-timely.

We could sit down this weekend and contact each member of the Religious Liberty Commission and ask them to weigh in on who’s the real Christian in the excommunication saga.

We could contact our local White Christian Nationalist church and ask them to explain who’s going to heaven - the Pope, or the folks he excommunicated? (My childhood WCN Baptist church would say All of them, including the Pope, because Catholics aren’t real Christians.)

I’d love to compile any responses, simply to show how much this crowd doesn’t agree about who’s the real Christian.

Remember: The goal is to use their statements to get them to argue. I have no interest in arguing with them.

(Though at least one person unsubscribed this week because I’m not inviting these people to Substack LIVEs to argue with them. I’m not here to challenge my mental health any further by making outrage/clickbait/infotainment. This work is already hard enough.)

I know you’re exhausted, dear reader. Because you’re human.

Fascism isn’t human. It seeks to suck the marrow from every human being and grind us into hopeless, defeated piles of bone dust.

I also know a lot of you feel hopeless about the US’s 250th birthday.

As I said earlier this week, YOU DO NOT HAVE TO CELEBRATE YOUR COUNTRY TO CELEBRATE EACH OTHER.

Reach out to someone who’s struggling. Make a date with a friend just because. Take a long walk without screens. Bonus if you add someone you haven’t seen in a while. Leave someone a voice note to let them know they matter.

BECAUSE YOU ARE STILL FREE TO DO THESE SMALL THINGS THAT EXPRESS CARE FOR EACH OTHER.

Fighting fascism isn’t just about going to protests and making calls and submitting public comments and calling out atrocities and boycotting and making signs and wearing costumes and recording violence.

Fighting fascism is also about loving each other, lifting one another up, and guarding the humanity fascists try to strip from us.

As ground down as I am, I will not surrender my humanity. And I will celebrate that stance this weekend with people who matter.

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YOU MATTER.

Thank you for being here.

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