For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
7mEdited

The supposed persecuted are always the ones persecuting and prosecuting. The amount of lawsuits they file is ridiculous. I wish more cases would get tossed and sanctioned as frivolous.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture