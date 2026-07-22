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Pay attention to how Doug Wilson uses the word persecution in this clip. He says he doesn’t want to persecute LGBTQIA+ people in a society governed by a Christian Constitution.

According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, persecution means unfair or cruel treatment over a long period of time because of race, religion, or political beliefs.

Merriam Webster’s Dictionary has a handy extract of recent media uses of the word persecution:

Their cheap talking points have led to chaos, persecution , and death. Ben Sasse, National Review, 16 Aug. 2021

The plight of people who are displaced from their homes due to war and persecution is top of mind for many.

Evie Carrick, Travel + Leisure, 10 Nov. 2023

These refugees are now at acute risk of persecution and violence.

Tazreena Sajjad, The Conversation, 13 Mar. 2025

So in a real sense I have been battered by the storms of persecution .

Kathryn Jean Lopez, National Review, 26 Apr. 2021

The law wouldn’t have any impact on those fleeing persecution .

Andi Shae Napier, Washington Examiner - Political News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government, 12 Oct. 2024

Help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here.

Stephanie McNeal, Glamour, 27 Jan. 2025

All of the asylum seekers at the hotel face a high risk of persecution back home, human rights experts say.

ABC News, 28 May 2026

But the themes of persecution and the need for a Jewish homeland were deeply embedded in me.

Jill Gurvey, Twin Cities, 2 May 2024

To them, the team feels like an extension of the government, whose persecution drove many to flee the country.

Jesus Jiménez, New York Times, 30 June 2026

Christian Nationalists define persecution as any hostility, discrimination, or violence directed at believers because of their faith in Jesus Christ, encompassing imprisonment, physical attacks, legal restrictions, and social rejection. (Source Oxford Academic HERE)

LGBTQIA+ people would define persecution as being told they cannot be who they are, love who they love, or live the truth of their identities without hostility, discrimination, violence, possible imprisonment, physical attacks, legal restrictions, and/or social rejection.

Journalists NEVER ask people like Doug Wilson what they mean when they parrot the phrase persecution.

Instead, we allow White Christian Nationalists to repeatedly state that they are the most persecuted group on this planet, a claim that was thoroughly debunked in this 2025 study from the journal Sociology of Religion:

…Conservative American Christians localize the suffering of Christians globally to claim that Christians are persecuted worldwide, including in the USA. The ability to extend the suffering of Christians from the global to the local allows American Christians to claim victimhood (McAlister 2018), turning persecution into a powerful political tool in legal battles and culture wars (Dick 2021; Perry, Schnabel, and Grubbs 2021). This construction of Christian persecution positions American Christians simultaneously as advocates of suffering kin as well as victims of Christian persecution (McAlister 2018) (Source HERE)

This lie about Christian persecution informs their definition of religious liberty. It is the bedrock of their insistence on conscience rights. It enables NSPM-7.

Over time, this repeated lie about Christian persecution has enabled them to redefine disagreement and dissent as CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION.

While White Christian Nationalists are willing to subject ANYONE WHO DISAGREES WITH THEM to:

Hostility

Discrimination

Violence

Imprisonment

Physical Attacks

Legal Restrictions

Social Rejection

This is the very definition of persecution. Weaponized as NSPM-7. Announced last Thursday to representatives of over 60 countries.

And the American people shrugged.

I recommend that everyone read Dr Robert B Shpiner’s op-ed in The Guardian, but I pulled out his paragraph on Stephen Miller’s statements at that event:

Midday belonged to the White House deputy chief of staff. What he said deserves to be quoted rather than summarized, because summary is a mercy it has not earned. He called “leftwing political terrorism” a “fatal cancer of civilization”. He said that its politics, left to run its course, “always becomes a gulag”. He said antifa demonstrators are “all deformed in some way, in their appearance, in their dress, in their mannerism”, that “their outer appearance becomes a manifestation of their inner hatred”, and he asked why there is “not one normal-looking person among them”. He said that when the leftist protests that his rights are being violated, those appeals “must fall on deaf ears”. He urged the assembled governments to be “completely unflinching in the pursuit of justice against these enemies of civilization”. And he described the work already under way in six verbs: “disrupt, identify, defund, debank, arrest and prosecute”. (Read the whole op-ed HERE)

If that paragraph isn’t the definition of persecution , I don’t know what is, Americans.

Today, I find myself alongside many of you: Frustrated and bewildered by those in my life who are in danger but are determined to pretend everything is normal.

I want you to know you’re not alone in wanting to shake people. It isn’t enough. But I see you. I hear you. I know you. And I feel you.

Maybe this will be the set of words that reaches a few more of them. Click the SHARE button below and give it the old college try. Share

I deplore this timeline. Thank you for walking it alongside me.

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