Over the weekend, House Speaker Mike Johnson propped himself in front of a lectern at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. In a roundabout way, he seemed to claim that late-stage billionaire-fueled capitalism is Biblical and godly.

Before we examine what he said, let’s learn more about this event and its organizer.

The Family Leader, organizer of the Family Leadership Summit, claims to be working for cultural transformation. This was their 15th annual installment.

Per their website (not linking to them):

The FAMiLY Leadership Summit is the Midwest’s premier event for Christians committed to transforming culture through God’s design for the family, church, government, and more.

According to Influence Watch, the Family Leader receives substantial funding from the usual group of WCN-billionaires and their foundations, including The Bradley Foundation, The Mitchell Foundation, and the Van Wyck Family Foundation. In part, these foundations exist to help billionaires avoid paying taxes which they can then pour into buying our politicians, creating “think tanks” and other political influence groups, and capturing our government. (Source HERE.)

NSPM-7 would classify the previous paragraph as both anti-capitalist and anti-Christian, because pointing out that billionaires create foundations to avoid paying taxes and then use the money to fund the transformation of our government into White and Christian and Nationalist is the language of domestic terror. Because how dare anyone say billionaires should pay taxes or be unable to use their money to buy politicians and our government.

Anyway.

Mike Johnson would say I’m twisting his words if he bothered to read this work. Which he doesn’t. But in the interest of being fair, let’s examine what he said at this political event sponsored in part by White Christian Nationalist billionaires.

From KeyC.com:

“We’re trying to maintain the very foundations,” Johnson said. “It’s a spiritual battle.”

He’s talking about the midterms as spiritual warfare. Got it.

From Iowa Capital Dispatch:

Johnson said he believes the U.S. was founded as a Christian nation and argued that Marxism, Communism and Socialism begin with the “premise that there is no God.”

Ergo, Capitalism must begin with the premise that there IS a God? Is that how this argument works?

He doesn’t say. But given how much capitalist billionaire money enabled him to stand in front of that lectern and push those words through his mouth hole, I think “Mike Johnson believes capitalism is godly because its billionaires enrich Mike Johnson” could be a reasonable conclusion some people might make.

He does go on about economics and the Bible without citing book, chapter, or verse to show where God endorses capitalism. I think he sounds a bit sweaty and shriek-ey, but what do I know. I, a woman, should never accuse a White Christian Nationalist man of being - dare I type it - hysterical.

“It’s dangerous stuff,” Johnson said. “They don’t want the allowance of private property. They don’t want the free market. This is what we’re facing right now.” (Source: Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Here’s even more:

Johnson described these candidates as “avowed communists,” claiming they want “no borders,” “no prisons” and want to “abolish the U.S. Senate.” (Source: Iowa Capital Dispatch

And so this weekend, we got a first look at the Republican Party’s Talking Points for the Indoctrinated Masses, 2026 Midterms Edition™. Which also serves establishment Democrats.

Progressive Democrats = godless Marxist/communist/socialists

“They,” meaning anyone who opposes the Republican Party’s billionaire overlords, want to take away your right to own property. (Never mind that billionaire venture capitalists have largely done this already. Which is why Americans can’t afford to buy homes or pay rent.)

“They,” meaning anyone who opposes the Republican Party’s billionaire overlords, want to destroy the “free” market. Indoctrinated Bubba hears that as rob you of your right to buy as many guns as you want. The indoctrinated don’t understand that it really means billionaires can continue to grow food with slave labor and not spend money to clean it because that eats into their profits so - SURPRISE! - you get explosive diarrhea.

I could go on, but I have intelligent readers who get the idea.

Since we’ll be hearing these Republican Party Talking Points for the Indoctrinated Masses™ on stun from now until November, how can we engage with our brainwashed connections?

Instead of arguing, I encourage readers to ask them questions every time they word vomit these talking points.

Help me understand. Can you show me book, chapter, and verse where God condemns Marxism, communism, and/or socialism? Then let them talk. Instead of lecturing, periodically reassert this question. Don’t judge. Be curious. Interested. Make sure they can see that you’re listening.

I’m not trying to insert religion into this. You’re the one who said socialism is godless. So I’m trying to understand. Win me over. Help me understand where God condemns socialism. Keep asking for book, chapter, and verse in a curious, open-minded, I’m-genuinely-trying-to-understand way.

Where does the Bible say we have a right to own property? Then let them talk. This “right to own property” argument comes from Genesis 1:28, which we have covered numerous times in this space. For newer readers, Genesis 1:26-28 is the White Christian Nationalist go-to for asserting White Christian Nationalist male dominion. If they never get around to citing Genesis 1:28, ask them where Genesis 1:28 says the words “property ownership.” They’ll probably have to look up Genesis 1:28 on their device. Wait patiently and don’t judge.

Where does the Bible say free markets are God’s preferred economic system? Then let them talk. WCNs also get this talking point from Genesis 1:28. Maybe ask them if subduing the earth means free markets. They’ll probably venture into prosperity gospel arguments like God blesses hard work and lots of money and stuff is a sign of God’s favor and similar. It’s important for Americans to understand that prosperity gospel arguments (from Psalm 128:2 and 90:17, Proverbs 10:4 and 14:23, and Galatians 6:9) have been used to indoctrinate Americans to respect and want to emulate billionaires, celebrities, and sports figures. Even in secular spaces, this WCN tenet permeates. Forcing your WCN connections to talk about this helps us ALL push back on this bedrock indoctrination.

For readers who haven’t seen Genesis 1:28 in a while (or ever), here’s the KJV:

And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.

It is vital to help more Americans grasp what’s at stake. Point out these talking points for what they are: Targeted propaganda to activate the indoctrinated masses and brainwash more Americans.

We don’t have to sit back and let them get away with this. Citizens, influencers, and journalists can be proactive and push back by using today’s tools.

Readers who’d like a greater understanding of these arguments can read a great 2019 interview at The Nation. GO HERE for historian (and professing Christian) Eugene McCarraher’s discussion of his book The Enchantments of Mammon: How Capitalism Became the Religion of Modernity.

Share this newsletter with your persuadable connections. Offer to get together over coffee or lunch and discuss it. Bring it to your Indivisible meetings or other community groups. Share

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