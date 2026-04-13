For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2h

If you’re in Florida,VoteRiders is offering a Zoom tomorrow.The FL SAVE Act goes into effect January,2027.

Apr 14, 2026 05:00 PM in

Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Are you ready to make a real difference in your community?

VoteRiders has developed a Florida-specific volunteer training designed to equip you with everything you need to help Floridians secure the ID documents they need to vote, work, and access housing.

By joining this training, you will learn how to:

- Assess a voter’s documentation needs

- Make DMV (DHSMV) appointments

- Order birth certificates and other underlying documents

- Where to find and use VoteRiders resources and state guides

- Client management tool works

- Submit payments for documents

- Buddy Training and how to access hands-on support

- When and how to escalate complex cases

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/F7RJJ3-VQIuo3yg_E2GhMg#/registration

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
1h

I’ve never been so glad I hyphenated my last name when I married and have all requisite documentation.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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