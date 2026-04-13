Christian Nationalist Phrase of the Day

When self-avowed Christian Nationalist pastor Dale Partridge tells men to “disciple their wives and daughters” near the end of this infuriating rant, he means CONTROL YOUR WOMEN BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.

Why this Christian Taliban phrase matters now

Senator Lindsey Graham (SC) has vowed to pass at least parts of the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act through reconciliation, a budgetary process that isn’t subject to the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster. Senate Republicans could work elements of the Voter Suppression Act into a bill to fund the government, and they could pass it with a simple majority vote.

From Charleston’s WCIV:

Lindsey Graham vowed to use budgetary maneuvers to get parts of it codified into law. Graham, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, said Monday he would put portions of the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act – coined the SAVE Act – into a reconciliation package, which only requires a party-line vote to clear the upper chamber.

If you’re a married woman who took your husband’s name, YOU MUST ACT NOW.

I have repeatedly warned that Republicans would do whatever is necessary to make it tough-to-impossible for most women to vote. After Hungary’s amazing election result, REPUBLICANS ARE GOING TO TORCH EVERY RULE TO PASS THIS VOTER SUPPRESSION BILL BEFORE THE MIDTERMS.

But this is unconstitutional.

I am so tired, people. When has this crowd cared about violating the Constitution? Especially when it removes more guardrails to their total Christo-fascist rule?

Republicans do not care about the Constitution. They care about pleasing their Epstein Class billionaire overlords. They care about money. They care about power. They care about not going to jail for their crimes.

Stop delaying and get your passports and/or your birth certificates/marriages certificates NOW.

But somebody will file a lawsuit.

So? Does anyone think these Corrupted Coup Supremes will stand in the way of their own power entrenchment? They know they’re on the chopping block if Republicans lose power. THEY KNOW IT.

People can file lawsuits all day long, and this Supreme Court will allow Republicans to enact this national voter suppression. Count on it AND GET YOUR DOCUMENTS NOW.

But I can’t afford it.

Your best first stop is VoteRiders.org.

Some red states have already implemented this act’s ID requirements. As of this writing, if you live in Florida, Mississippi, Utah, and South Dakota, Vote Riders should be able to help with added ID costs.

I also agree with the folks at Frommers: It’s time for some billionaire who claims to be a Democrat to fund these costs for Americans who can’t afford them. GO HERE to read more of their options for getting a reduced-cost passport.

A passport card should meet the Voter Elimination Act’s passport requirements, and it’s only $65, not $165 or more.

From Frommers:

Passport Cards

Passport cards, a wallet-sized alternative or addition to a passport book, are a cheaper but more limited option. A passport card allows travel from the U.S. to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda via land border crossings or sea ports of entry. Notice that the passport card cannot be used to fly internationally (for that, you'll need a passport book), but it does satisfy the requirements for Real ID.

Please listen to these Christian Taliban men who say CONTROL YOUR WOMEN BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY. They’re working with Republicans like Lindsey Graham to make it happen. Don’t let them succeed.

WOMEN WHO TOOK THEIR HUSBAND’S NAMES, GET YOUR DOCUMENTS NOW.

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