Conversation with Arturo Dominguez

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of For Such a Time as ThisSubscribe to watchConversation with Arturo DominguezA recording from Andra Watkins's live videoAndra Watkins and Arturo DominguezFeb 17, 2026∙ Paid3424ShareSubstack released this live video before I had a chance to edit it. Don’t know what that’s about, but the whole LIVE feature has been buggy lately.Arturo Dominguez and I talk about his journalism background, Cuba, o…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andra Watkins.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.For Such a Time as ThisSubscribeAuthorsAndra WatkinsArturo DominguezWrites Decolonized Journalism SubscribeRecent PostsLiza Hameline and the TX PrimaryMar 8 • Andra Watkins and Liza HamelineKatherine Stewart Discusses Money Lies and GodMar 4 • Andra Watkins and Katherine StewartThe Epstein Class: Conversation with Nina BurleighFeb 20 • Andra Watkins and Nina BurleighStar-Spangled Jesus with April AjoyFeb 6 • Andra Watkins and April AjoyRegime Tactics with Michael ZeitgeistFeb 2 • Andra Watkins and Michael ZeitgeistThe State of Independent Media with Lincoln Square's Sam OsterhoutJan 20 • Andra Watkins and Sam OsterhoutHow to Be Whole When the World Is On Fire With Ann Kramer EdS LPCJan 16 • Andra Watkins and Ann Kramer