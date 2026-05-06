TODAY. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. I’ll be chatting with Paid Subscribers about Coverture. What is it? How could it apply to 21st century women? How can we stop it? I’m going to read your questions and comments so we can all vent about how we’re feeling. JOIN US. Click the button below and upgrade to paid. Upgrade to PAID

Yesterday’s newsletter reintroduced COVERTURE, a concept from English Common Law that gave no female person a legal identity.

If you missed it, here’s a link:

GO HERE to read more about Coverture.

Last week (and on Sunday’s episode of Unholy Ground at Lincoln Square), I covered how the regime could outlaw all hormone therapies for women, including oral contraception and HRT. We also briefly covered the whiplash mifepristone rulings.

With that background, let’s return to my extensive knowledge of smutty romance novels to dissect another attack on women:

The regime’s announcement that it will encourage doctors to stop prescribing antidepressants.

Under Coverture, an unhappily married woman has few options:

She can decide to find happiness from a very sparse set of choices. She can run off to some wild country and remake herself, leaving her husband free to find a more compliant wife. (In the era of AI surveillance, this won’t work quite like it did in Regency England.) She can stand up to the system and demand better. Such women usually found themselves committed to insane asylums (or attics - ahem Jane Eyre). Coverture dictated that any woman who bucked its rules must be insane. She can kill herself.

Today’s newsletter focuses on Romance Novel Option 3.

As a woman, I can say that both oral contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) changed my life. Hormone fluctuations during a monthly cycle can be confusing, debilitating, and exhausting; oral contraceptives regulate mood swings caused by hormone spikes and crashes. Research has shown how fundamentally menopause changes the brain. HRT eases this transition and helps women navigate their new bodies and brains.

But many women also take antidepressants and other mood-management drugs to navigate these chemical changes, especially at the onset of perimenopause. (Perimenopause can start as early as one’s mid-30s.)

Women aren’t the only people taking prescription drugs for mental healthcare, but women are more likely to seek mental healthcare than men (GO HERE to read more about gender disparities and therapy.) According to an NIH study, women therefore have much greater odds of taking antidepressants than men.

The sample consisted of 11,087 participants (60% women). Antidepressant prescription prevalence was 22.24% (27.96% women, 13.58% men). After adjusting for age and enrollment year, women had significantly greater odds of antidepressant prescription (odds ratio = 2.29; 95% confidence interval = 2.07, 2.54). Furthermore, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) had a significant age-sex interaction. While SSRI prescriptions in men showed a sustained decrease with age, there was no such decline for women until after reaching ∼50 years of age. (SOURCE: NIH)

The regime just announced that antidepressants will be severely restricted - at a minimum - to illegal in the future. ( GO HERE to read more in The Guardian.)

This comes a little over a year after the regime expressed its desire to create Wellness Camps for people with mental illnesses. (GO HERE to read more.) People with mental illnesses will primarily be women who have been prescribed psychiatric drugs, along with some men who refuse to conform to regime standards for masculinity. I could see it expanded to include Undear Leader Derangement Syndrome, using NSPM-7 and voting records to diagnose.

Because of DOGE, the federal government already has a profile on many Americans. That profile includes health information, such as diagnoses, insurance claims, and filled prescriptions. (GO HERE to read more.) They can also alter this data, for instance to create mental illnesses for which one has previously not been diagnosed or treated. (GO HERE to read more.)

The bulk of this burden will fall on women. When Nick Fuentes said ALL WOMEN need to be sent to gulags, he was proclaiming the Coverture Plan:

Remove all prior healthcare support and send women who can’t cope to camps (aka asylums) until they learn to behave.

Women, I cannot stress this enough: This is coming for you.

No matter where you live.

Regardless of whatever current laws protect you.

Blue State.

Red State.

It is beyond time to realize that no woman is free until ALL WOMEN are free. We cannot keep shrugging and saying this can’t happen because of where we live, who we married, or existing laws that protect us.

White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist men want COVERTURE, where women are owned by men from birth to death. They want it in Blue States and Red States. Men like Pete Hegseth are on crusades to take it worldwide. Techno-fascist designs don’t stop at the US border.

Please share this week’s newsletters with every woman in your life. Help her understand why it’s vital that she care about this NOW, while we still have a chance to stop it. Click the SHARE button below. Share

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