For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Ginge's avatar
Ginge
16h

Just want to add this because I recently became aware-due to briefly being prescribed them--of another application: Antidepressants like SNRIs are prescribed to people for pain management due to chronic illness and autoimmunes-- which also impact women more so than men. And that heavily one-sided impact is due to epigenetic trauma of living in patriarchal capitalism..When men aren't actively trying to kill us, the systems they built kill us.. And if we find a way around that, they take it away..

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
16h

My daughter's life depends on antidepressants. This isn't a joke.

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