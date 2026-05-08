For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Michael's avatar
Michael
6h

Since the WCN influencers don't typically use the word, can we say they are "coverture-signaling"?

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
4h

My schoolteacher mom was the family breadwinner in the mid 1960s while my dad was in grad school. She couldn’t get a credit card in her name, she had to fight to get checks printed with both their names instead of Mr. and Mrs. His Name, and had to prove she had his permission in order to purchase an Electrolux vacuum cleaner (she declined to buy it). She had to have his signed permission to get her tubes tied in the 1970s; not just acknowledgment, permission which he could have withheld even if another pregnancy would have threatened her life. When any of her friends start in on how great the 1950s were, she reminds them how degrading and humiliating it was even for a woman with a decent husband.

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