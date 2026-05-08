This week, we’ve been talking about Coverture.

Coverture is a societal structure from English Common Law. It holds that no female person has a legal identity. From birth to death, women are owned and overseen by men.

In systems of Coverture, women cannot do the following:

Own property

Access banking and credit

Make investments

Be employed (other than in non-paying caregiving roles defined by men)

Travel without a male chaperone

Choose who they marry

Decide to divorce

Vote or hold public office

Charge husbands with rape or sexual assault

However the United States crows about its establishment as a beacon of democracy and freedom, our rich, white, male founders built Coverture into our system of government. The United States has only been a free place for rich white men.

Think I’m exaggerating? Being misandrist (a man-hater)?

Let’s reproduce the above list. Only this time, I’ll include when women gained these specific freedoms in the United States.

Own property

US women didn’t gain the right to own property nationwide until 1900. By then, every state had passed a version of the New York Married Women’s Property Act, which gave women the right to own property and keep wages they earned. (GO HERE for more.)

In other words, US women fought for MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED YEARS for the right to own property. Prior to 1900, women lost their legal identities (COVERTURE) upon marriage and could not

Sign contracts Own property Initiate divorce.

And even with these laws, women are still dogged for their husband’s signatures and “permission” to own property in some places today.

Access to banking and credit

US women did not gain full legal access to banking and credit in their own names until 1974. The Equal Credit Opportunity Act prevented discrimination on the basis of sex or marital status. (GO HERE for more.) This law was passed during my (and many readers’) lifetimes.

Prior to 1974, many US women needed a male co-signer or joint male account holder to open bank accounts and access credit. A required husband’s “permission slip” was common practice. These practices derive from Coverture.

Make investments

The 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act finally allowed women access to financial markets. Prior to this act, many women needed a male co-signer or a husband’s permission to open investment accounts. (GO HERE for more.) This is another construct of Coverture.

Be employed

Various state Married Women’s Property Acts finally gave women the right to be employed and keep the wages they earned from their labor. All states had codified a version of this act by 1900.

Prior to 1900, many US women needed a man’s permission to work, and her wages were property of her husband or father, not compensation paid to her for her own labor. If a woman has no separate legal identify apart from a man (Coverture), she cannot own or control pay for her own work. (GO HERE for more.)

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Travel without a male chaperone

Married women and minor daughters could not apply for US passports prior to the 1920s. Before World War I, women and children were shown on their husband’s or father’s passports as “wife of” or “children of.” Single adult women could apply for their own passports, but solo female travel carried (and still carries) a stigma. In systems of Coverture, wives and children are considered the property of the husband or father.

Beginning in the 1920s, a woman’s passport was typically issued as “Mrs Husband’s Name" and was tied to her married identity. Marital status wasn’t jettisoned from US passports until 1937. (GO HERE for more.)

Choose who they marry

Until the mid-18th century, marriages were primarily viewed as business transactions between families, where a man needing an heir or a child workforce would marry a woman who could produce those heirs. The woman was an asset (property) that was transferred from her father (old owner/overseer) to her husband (new owner/overseer.)

This entire system is Coverture.

The Enlightenment began to erode this system of Coverture beginning in the mid-1700s, but US marriage laws weren’t widely considered gender-neutral until 1970. (GO HERE to read more.)

Go back and read my coverage of the Heritage Foundation’s Saving America by Saving the Family again. A shared life of duty and virtue is a Coverture Marriage.

Decide to divorce

When the United States was founded, getting a divorce required an act of a state legislature because the woman was considered to be property of the man (Coverture.) Legislatures, and later courts, had to decide who owned this female property once a divorce was granted.

No-fault divorce did not become available to US women until California passed the first no-fault divorce law in 1969. New York State was the last state to ratify no-fault divorce in 2010. (GO HERE for more.)

A US woman’s freedom to divorce her husband without fault has only existed in the United States during my (and many readers’) lifetimes.

Vote or hold public office

The 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, granted US women the right to vote. Women of color continued to be discriminated against at the polls until the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act (which the Supreme Court just gutted.) (GO HERE for more.)

US women fought for the right to vote for almost 150 years from the founding. Women of color fought a further 45 years for unfettered access to the polls.

The first US woman held a public office in 1870. Wyoming was the first state to allow women to hold public office in 1890. (GO HERE for more.)

Despite doing much of the labor to organize, protest, nurture and protect communities, women still hold a fraction of US public offices. (GO HERE for 2025 statistics.)

Coverture does not treat females as having separate legal identity. They are property to be owned and controlled by men. All those advocating for the repeal of the 19th Amendment, Household voting, and similar, are calling for Coverture, for women to be treated as property without a separate legal identity.

Charge husbands with rape or sexual assault

Marital rape was legal in every US state until 1976. Marital rape was finally outlawed in every US state by 1993. Many states still include loopholes or added burdens of proof for marital rape. (GO HERE for more.)

Coverture - treating women as property - makes marital rape impossible.

When White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist men decry feminism, they’re really saying WE WANT COVERTURE. WE WANT MEN TO OWN WOMEN FROM BIRTH TO DEATH.

When White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist men call feminists misandrists (man-haters), they’re saying WE WANT COVERTURE, BECAUSE WHEN MEN OWN WOMEN FROM BIRTH TO DEATH, THEY WILL NEVER BE FREE TO EXPRESS ANY CONTRARY OPINION ABOUT MEN.

When White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacist men rail against a woman’s right to vote, they’re saying WE WANT COVERTURE, BECAUSE WOMEN SHOULD NEVER BE FREE OF MALE CONTROL.

Every WCN/Male Supremacist talking point revolves around COVERTURE. They are demanding it. Whether we stop them is up to We the People - women, men, and non-binary human beings who refuse to accept a medieval societal construct from English Common Law.

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