My interview with Dr Avi Loeb - Harvard professor; theoretical physicist; seeker of aliens and alien technology - might seem like an unorthodox fit for this space. But it couldn’t be more on brand.

I first encountered Dr Loeb’s work with Oumuamua—a comet? asteroid? piece of alien space junk?—that streaked through our solar system in 2017. Cassini, NASA’s Saturn probe and my daily escape from Regime I, had just died. Oumuamua gave me another portal to look beyond our earthbound reality.

Dr Loeb was the only scientist who took the risk to say Oumuamua might have been an intelligent alien probe or remnant of alien space junk. He led studies and wrote papers and presented his findings any-and-everywhere.

And the scientific community laughed.

Their laughter. Their rejection. Their we can’t think that way and that can’t be the answer and this will never happen and aren’t you being over-the-top stuck with me. My life was at a low point in the late twenty-teens, but I kept reading Dr Loeb’s work for inspiration to keep dreaming.

I took a hardcover copy of his NYT bestseller Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth on a 2021 residency in northern Iceland. I read through an Icelandic blizzard where we couldn’t leave the house. I carried it with me as I dug out the front door and scrambled over snowdrifts to the town hot pot. It was my partner as I hiked across otherworldly black beaches and desolate volcanic spits. I finished it with thawing fingers after a sub-zero encounter with the Northern Lights.

This interview may seem like a bizarre departure from my Christian Nationalism/Project 2025/stop theocracy brand, but my work is also about what we’re willing to put out there to make a difference.

In 2024, writing that Project 2025 would ruin your life was far out there for a lot of people. Saying it was a plan to replace our democracy with a Christian Nationalist theocracy seemed over the top to many.

Yet here we are. In a world where Project 2025 is ruining our lives and our planet.

I say more of us need to be over-the-top. Unruly. Unorthodox. Open to what abominable humans might do and how we might peacefully stop them.

Are we willing to have our colleagues/neighbors/family/fellow citizens laugh at us and dismiss our work because it doesn’t fit the standard mold or comfortable narrative? Can we speed-bump over listening to those who say wow, you’re really out there or that can’t happen or what you’re doing won’t matter and letting them determine our trajectory?

Will we let the chorus of that will never work win the day?

Can we change our current reality if we refuse to be curious? To question the questions? To be childlike in our pursuit of what’s possible?

To me, saving our country and this planet means fighting for what I believe in. Even if it isn’t popular. Especially when people are skeptical or dismissive or hateful or disbelieving.

We will never change the world by doing what we’ve always done, by listening to who we’re told to heed, by refusing to consider other answers and ways of being.

I found my outerspace, and it is this work. I challenge you to watch this interview with an eye toward finding YOUR outerspace.

Embrace it. Believe it. And work collectively to make it happen.

Readers who prefer a transcript can download one below:

For Such A Time As This April 14 W Dr 179KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you’d like to read more of Dr Loeb’s work, you can find him on Medium HERE and YouTube HERE. I’ve linked to several essays we reference below:

A Manual for Tracing Alien Tech in Interstellar Objects CLICK HERE.

Avi Loeb Comments on VP JD Vance’s Remarks That UFOs Might Be Demons CLICK HERE.

What If 3I/Atlas Is AI/Atlas? CLICK HERE.

Readers can also follow Dr Loeb’s work at the Galileo Project HERE. And check out Dr Loeb’s books HERE.