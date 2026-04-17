TODAY. 17 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE with Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck. We’ll talk about how Kyle Rittenhouse is partnering with OK state senator Dusty Deevers on his reelection campaign and what former OK US senator Markwayne Mullin’s DHS appointment really means. HINT: Markwayne will be all over what I’m writing about today. JOIN US! This event is an added benefit for PAID SUBSCRIBERS. Click the button below to upgrade to paid. Upgrade to PAID Or restack this newsletter with “I’d like a 3-month paid upgrade.” Paid subscribers have generously made these available for anyone who cannot afford to pay for this work.

Yesterday’s newsletter covered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s tease of an impending Executive Order that will require proof of citizenship to access the United States banking system.

But this Executive Order will really weaponize NSPM-7 to lock “regime enemies” out of the financial system.

Last spring during my conversation with a Microsoft cybersecurity expert, we covered DOGE as a hostile nation-state attack. Only our federal government was attacked from the inside.

This wholesale theft of our data, destruction of separate systems to protect that data from being weaponized against us, the purchase of our data from data brokers, and the use of Palantir and other tools for domestic surveillance will lead to a government that can lock anyone they deem to be “the enemy within” out of their own financial accounts.

In our conversation last spring, we covered several things Americans should be doing to set up ancillary systems that are beyond the reach of this government. THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIS EXECUTIVE ORDER ON BANKING MAKES THIS MORE CRITICAL THAN EVER.

Form community support structures for everything

This conversation with Dr. G is ✨Your Weirdo Friend✨ is a deep dive into their Daisy Chain community support tool.

And here is their post to use in your communities. It works by zip code.

In light of this looming executive order, here are some things for your communities to tackle:

Can a local credit union or other financial institution extend accounts or ways to access banking?

How can you form community bartering and/or sharing groups to trade for things you need?

Can you construct hyper-local supply chains for critical items like food, medicines, and more?

Can any small businesses afford to extend old fashioned credit tabs for customers? Or come up with a non-financial system to accept payment for goods and services?

If someone in your community is debanked because of this Executive Order, how will the collective care for them?

Can crypto serve as a partial solution should community members start being targeted with debanking by the regime?

What safe spaces can house stashes of cash and other precious assets in the event bills must be paid and community members cannot use banks or credit cards?

Evaluate your home for points of vulnerability

DO NOT have smart devices or smart appliances. (Yes, this even means Alexa and similar.) Assume anything with a microphone or camera is always listening, even when you have disabled them.

Get a fireproof safe. Store cash, important documents like passports, birth certificates, and deeds inside.

Disable location tracking on smartphones. Leave them turned off in Faraday bags when not in use.

If you can’t switch to a credit union, ask your bank about their protocols for offline banking. If they cannot operate without the internet, switch to a credit union or other form of financial institution.

Create at least a 30-day store of non-perishable food items that can be cooked without electricity.

Remove yourself and your personal information from data broker sites. If you live in California, the state offers a service. GO HERE. Outside of California, you can use services like Incogni, DeleteMe, and Aura. Click on each service for more.

If possible, always keep a 6-month stash of cash on hand.

Let your representatives exactly know how you feel about this impending Executive Order.

Our dissatisfaction with the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act is making it more difficult for the regime to force it on us. YOUR VOICES MATTER.

Let your representatives - especially Republican reps - know that you’re watching. Tell them you expect them to let the regime know you will not stand for these kinds of intrusive, expensive banking and financial restrictions. We know this isn’t about immigration; it’s about labeling everyday Americans enemies of the regime and locking them out of their assets.

Over and over again, we have proven that the regime pivots when they know we’re watching. Every time they must pivot, we’re throwing sand in the gears and making them work harder at fascism.

Share these two newsletters with everyone you know.

This EO can only succeed if we let it. If millions of Americans protest it BEFORE it is signed, we might force them to delay or go back to the drawing board. Every delay is more sand in fascism’s gears. Every share matters.

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If you live outside the US, encourage your politicians to find alternatives to US banking and credit cards.

This regime ultimately believes it can use financial pressures and military might to force the entire world to do its bidding. The rest of the world must show the US regime how wrong they are by building non-US-centric systems.

Wherever possible, avoid US banking and investing institutions.

Encourage your governments to develop alternatives to MasterCard and Visa, two companies that are already kissing the regime ring.

Decouple from US tech companies.

The regime teased this banking Executive Order, but it doesn’t have to be inevitable.

Over and over, the regime has backed down when faced with loud, sustained pushback. SO BE LOUD. Tell everyone you know that we should not allow this regime to seize our financial assets because of subjective, nebulous, predatory violations of NSPM-7.

Everyone, everywhere, can play a part in stopping this Executive Order BEFORE they attempt to ram it down our throats if we act NOW.

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