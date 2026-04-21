For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Estrangement Is Always On Your Mind

A recording from Andra Watkins and Walter Rhein's live video
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Andra Watkins and Walter Rhein
Apr 21, 2026

TOMORROW. 22 April 2026. Noon eastern Substack LIVE. Kristoffer Ealy and I will talk about his recent article on former Chicago Bulls player Jaden Ivey and the White Christian Nationalist parasitic use of his pain for their own agenda. JOIN US!

Lincoln Square
The Martyr Nobody Asked for: Jaden Ivey and the Performance of Righteousness
Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack…
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6 days ago · 106 likes · 40 comments · Kristoffer Ealy

I don’t often talk about my personal life in detail at this Substack. But when Walter Rhein asked me to talk about my family estrangement on his Substack, I agreed. Millions of Americans struggle with how to handle toxic relationships, especially when aggravated by our malignant politics and religion.

We also talk about the bigger picture: Living in a country where the government inflicts abusive familial dynamics on the entire population. Americans who’ve always known healthy relationships are flattened by these bewildering, hateful tactics. It isn’t easy to cut off harmful family, but it is virtually impossible to escape the whims of a predatory government. The best support we can lend is to share our struggles, because it makes everyone feel a bit less alone.

We hope this conversation helps more people set and respect boundaries. I want Americans to honor their needs and feel free to onboard necessary tools to cope, both in one-on-one connections and with the nation-at-large.

Walter and I are chatting again next Wednesday. 29 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE in this space. We’re going to discuss common words and phrases abusers deploy and share our various coping tools. We hope you’ll join us.

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Readers who prefer to skim a transcript can find a link below our video.

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I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein

Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Chris Resists, LeftieProf, Wendy E, Michael Catlett, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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