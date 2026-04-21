Estrangement Is Always On Your Mind

I don’t often talk about my personal life in detail at this Substack. But when Walter Rhein asked me to talk about my family estrangement on his Substack, I agreed. Millions of Americans struggle with how to handle toxic relationships, especially when aggravated by our malignant politics and religion.

We also talk about the bigger picture: Living in a country where the government inflicts abusive familial dynamics on the entire population. Americans who’ve always known healthy relationships are flattened by these bewildering, hateful tactics. It isn’t easy to cut off harmful family, but it is virtually impossible to escape the whims of a predatory government. The best support we can lend is to share our struggles, because it makes everyone feel a bit less alone.

We hope this conversation helps more people set and respect boundaries. I want Americans to honor their needs and feel free to onboard necessary tools to cope, both in one-on-one connections and with the nation-at-large.

Walter and I are chatting again next Wednesday. 29 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE in this space. We’re going to discuss common words and phrases abusers deploy and share our various coping tools. We hope you’ll join us. Share

Readers who prefer to skim a transcript can find a link below our video.

To support Walter’s work, subscribe to his Substack below:

Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Chris Resists, LeftieProf, Wendy E, Michael Catlett, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.