Planet, here’s our current timeline:

Everything Everywhere All at Once Epstein Billionaire Pedophile Class’s Multiverse of Distraction.

Yesterday, God pointed out how searches for the Epstein files have cratered as the illegal War in Iran has taken over the news cycle.

THIS IS BY DESIGN, PEOPLE.

Like Michelle Yeoh’s character in Everything Everywhere All At Once, we must keep track of endless Epstein Billionaire Pedophile Class multiverses while fighting on every front.

Here’s how to manage the Epstein Billionaire Pedophile Class’s Multiverse of Distraction.

Pay attention to what you can impact.

You make the most difference on the ground in your communities. Stop scrolling in front of this screen and MEET YOUR NEIGHBORS. Get involved in a community project. Organize to exist beyond the fascist Epstein billionaire pedophiles who are trying to surveil, control, and destroy you.

To find your local Indivisible group, GO HERE.

General Strike US has a Discord channel for every state. GO HERE to find a group in your community and get involved.

With community in mind, here’s the link to today’s Zoom conversation with dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨ .

Time: TODAY. Mar 10, 2026 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88056834023?pwd=ZFssah0btCbVH0ewz93Q9nPvIRXlsH.1

Meeting ID: 880 5683 4023

Passcode: 783138

FREE AND PAID SUBSCRIBERS, JOIN US!

Support media who are risking everything to expose the Epstein Billionaire Pedophile Class.

Here are a few links to independent media who are still killing it like Michelle Yeoh on the Epstein front.

Ellie Leonard

Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Nina Burleigh and Katie Chenoweth

Julie k Brown

Get your houses in order.

If you need to plan a garden, start planning. If you need to stock up on essentials, do that now. If you can carpool, ride your bicycle, or walk more in your daily lives, figure that out. Do whatever you can to help your household weather this Epstein Billionaire Pedophile Class-induced insanity.

Contact your representatives and tell them they will never serve in public office again if they cave to undear leader’s demand to pass the SAVE Voter Suppression and Elimination Act.

Our rapist pedophile leader is clearly terrified of women. Which is why he and his fascist colleagues want to make it impossible for millions of American women to vote without providing a US passport or a birth certificate that matches their current name.

Since over 80% of US women take their husband’s name upon marriage, THIS IS A PROBLEM. The SAVE Voter Suppression and Elimination Act would make it next-to-impossible for those women to register to vote without certified birth certificates and marriage certificates in lieu of a US passport.

DO NOT LISTEN to politicians who dismiss these documents as slips of paper that are easy to get. Take it from me: THESE DOCUMENTS ARE NOT EASY TO OBTAIN, even when they aren’t required to register to vote. It took my blood red birth state over 80 days to issue a certified birth certificate in 2025. I can’t fathom how long it will take once I’m deemed too female to register to vote.

So what if undear leader said he won’t sign another piece of federal legislation until this odious bill is passed. Republicans have effectively sidelined Congress anyway. Tell your reps you expect them to SHUT IT ALL DOWN rather than entertain the SAVE Voter Suppression and Elimination Act.

YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE DEPENDS ON IT. Call your reps every day. Go to their offices and yell at them in person. Don’t let them think they can get away with robbing you of your right to vote.

GO HERE to use 5calls.org’s handy script to oppose the SAVE Voter Suppression and Elimination Act.

Talk about how we got here with anyone who will listen.

It isn’t Republican-versus-Democrat. It isn’t Left-versus-Right.

It is Epstein Billionaire Pedophiles versus the Rest of Us.

It is AI data centers run by Epstein Billionaire Pedophiles versus regular humans who need resources to survive.

It is private prison concentration camps run by Epstein Billionaire Pedophiles versus communities who don’t want to be the next Auschwitz or Dachau.

It is Epstein Billionaire Pedophiles who think they can buy immortality versus the rest of us they’ll happily kill to live forever.

It is Epstein Billionaire Pedophiles who rob us of healthcare and food security while spending $1 billion per day of our taxpayer dollars - OUR DOLLARS - to bomb Iran.

Stop letting Epstein Billionaire Pedophiles focus your attention and make it your mission in life to send them all to jail, where they can rot for the rest of their very miserable, mortal lives.

This Epstein Billionaire Pedophile Class is our multiverse, Humans. We can be the heroes of this story if we refuse to look where they direct us and focus on what we can impact.

Our lives.

Our communities.

Our stories that will bind together to write the STORY OF OUR COLLECTIVE FUTURE, where we create the communities, countries, and planet WE WANT.

Googly-eyes optional.

0:00 -6:49

