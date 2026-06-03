Female Coverture 2.0 With Allison Tait

If you’re not reading Allison Tait’s Substack, fix that omission right now. Tait is an expert on Female Coverture. (Female Coverture isn’t the official name. Coverture is. But I always include the word female to make everyone aware of who it suppresses, controls, and degrades.)

In this discussion, Tait gives us a brief history of Female Coverture from the Norman French to English Common law to the United States. She also classifies Female Coverture into eras.

Female Coverture 1.0 essentially made women property of their husbands. Women couldn’t own property, enter contracts, or keep their own wages. In most cases, everything related to the wife was the husband’s property.

Female Coverture 2.0, what we’re living through right now, isn’t overtly attacking a woman’s right to own property or enter contracts. Instead, they are trying to remove women from the public sphere by shuttering DEI programs. If women can’t get hired or be accepted into colleges and universities, maybe they’ll get married and breed “like they’re supposed to.”

This distinction is important. It shows how Christian Nationalist/Federalist Society lawyers dug through the law for decades to build legal pathways for WCN oppression. To stop them, we must make more Americans understand what’s at stake.

Late in the interview, Tait also gives general advice about how women can use legal tools to protect themselves and their assets.

Subscribe to Allison Tait’s very informative Substack below: