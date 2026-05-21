It’s not easy to learn a new language. Especially as an adult.

Two days ago, our building’s elevator stopped working. We’re on the 9th floor. Every time we run out of something, going out is so much fun. NOT.

Our building has a portera (door person). We are always conscious of dialing back our “American-isms,” especially with people like her. I see her practically every day. She keeps an eye on things for us. I never want to come across as impatient or entitled or rude or demanding.

Not easy when every foray outside requires navigating ten floors down-and-back.

Latin cultures aren’t like the US. Every email message has to begin with pleasantries before I get to my point. In-person interactions require the same basic kindness. People I’ve just met kiss my cheek hello and goodbye.

Spanish has verb tenses to convey underlying meaning and mood. The right choice can shift a question from When will the elevator be usable!? to I’m sorry, but do you have any sense of how long the elevator might be broken?

We spent most of dinner last night trying to decide how to best frame that simple question to the portera. Something that went beyond basic present tense and used subjunctive verbs to convey our understanding of both the uncertainty of the situation and her powerlessness to control it.

At least thirty minutes of debate over one question.

I understand why Americans struggle to learn Christian Nationalist language as adults.

Especially since Christian Nationalist language isn’t like Spanish. Instead of changing a verb ending to transform a whole sentence, WCNs have corrupted the meaning of words and phrases. Words like freedom and liberty and the good life and the truth have common definitions in general society. White Christian Nationalists use those words exactly as THEY mean them and count on YOU to hear what you’ve always heard.

Yesterday’s newsletter on the latest Counterterrorism Strategy is an example of how White Christian Nationalists deploy this tactic. They say exactly what they mean, but since most Americans don’t speak their language, even smart people miss their meaning.

People tell me my work is dark.

I’m always so happy when I see your name in my inbox. (sarcasm)

Your newsletters are depressing.

Why does everything always have to be so heavy and dark?

I prefer to see this work as shining a light into the darkness. Is it better to see the grizzly bear at the far end of the cave? Or bump into it in the dark and let it kill and eat you?

I mean, I don’t ever want to be anywhere near a grizzly, but shining a light can give me time to aim my bear spray and disable the bear enough to flee. The light helps me warn others to avoid that area and send out a call about a dangerous bear on a trail. It can save lives and limbs.

Millions of Americans seem to prefer being oblivious in the dark cave with the grizzly. Hearing it breathe and move, snarl and sniff, and telling themselves everything will be okay once they get beyond that kink in the cave. Or denying the wild animal noises that seep through the murk. Or saying if I just keep doing what I’ve been doing and ignore whatever’s happening over there, I’ll get out of this cave alive.

This work is the light. It’s your WCN language dictionary. Your decoder ring. Your Rosetta Stone.

And that’s great because dictionaries can be shared. Other people can use them.

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Decoder rings can be replicated. Masses can wear them.

While there’s only one Rosetta Stone, plenty of copies and translations exist online. Awaiting people to find them.

I don’t continue to do this work because I enjoy marinating in darkness; I do it because this work is our power. It is our light. Combined with the good work of so many others, it can be our disinfectant.

Stay strong, readers. Keep looking into the light.

Holding everyone’s flashlight for over two years can make a girl tired. If you can afford to support this work financially, click the button below and Upgrade to Paid. Each newsletter costs less than 20 cents. Upgrade to PAID

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