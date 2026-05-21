For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Doug Dawson's avatar
Doug Dawson
6h

Andra, you are my trail guide into a world I really don't want to explore but I know that I have to in order to help save myself and save my country. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and experience.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Ann Kramer's avatar
Ann Kramer
6h

I greatly appreciate what I learn here. Before you, I was aware of extreme evangelicals via Jeff Sharlet’s work The Family. But your work showed me how it has moved into the highest levels of government, how much of a cult it is, how difficult it is to get out and yes, how they skew language to create a world that supports their horrors while pretending to someone like me to be ‘no big deal here’. Your work has shown that this is a HUGE DEAL and Christian Nationalism must be stopped.

I know we would all prefer to look away—but we can’t.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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