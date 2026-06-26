As a longtime subscriber to The Atlantic, I often share gift links with my newsletters when I use them as a source.

But today I’m sharing a few links to things I’ve read recently (from The Atlantic and elsewhere) that helped me escape this world-by-dumpster-fire. May it give you another way to shake up your algorithms and tend the acreage in your brain this weekend.

The Missing Kayaker by Jamie Thompson for The Atlantic

December 2025 issue

I started reading this twisty, turn-y story and lost hours of my life. A husband goes out for a nighttime kayak trip and never comes home. Everyone gives up except the one ornery guy who listens to his gut.

It’s the kind of tale that applies a different lens to this timeline and a reminder that the truth does win in the end.

GO HERE for a gift link.

The Biggest Tell That Something Was Written by AI by Eve Fairbanks for The Atlantic

29 May 2026

This stellar piece of human writing helped me grasp why I spend more time skimming and moving on than I once did: My writer/reader brain knows something is AI, even if the writer doesn’t admit it.

I loved this expert framing and the very human construction behind this piece.

GO HERE for a gift link.

Galapagos Revisited by Helen Lewis for The Atlantic

August 2026

The Galapagos has been on my bucket list since I headlined an Ecuador writers’ conference a decade ago. This gorgeously written travel story also gave me something else: A different way into Charles Darwin, a man I’ve always known little about because of how I grew up.

The photos and videos are glorious, too.

GO HERE for a gift link.

The Dirty Bill by Sarah Kendzior

25 June 2026

Writers all have those white whale writers: We squee every time they publish because the craft is brilliant. And then we hate ourselves for hours or days because we’ll never write anything that great.

Pretty much every writer who obsesses over craft does this. Since I publish a lot, I don’t have as much time to obsess over craft, and I miss it.

Let me rephrase that: Sarah Kendzior makes me miss it. She’s one of my white whale writers.

This is the only piece I’m sharing that relates to the news, but I love how it’s also about sisterhood and Monopoly and black vomit and Metallica. I read it out loud to my husband after I mainlined it several times myself.

Interstellar Comet May be the Oldest Object Seen in Our Solar System by Daniel Lawler for The Guardian

22 June 2026

I often turn to astronomy and astrophysics news when I really want to escape the world. The pictures are works of art; the stories remind me to look beyond what’s in front of me. To realize a whole lot more exists. While it may be a whole lotta nothing, that unknown always inspires me to imagine, to dream, to believe in what’s possible.

GO HERE to read it.

This piece also serves as a reminder to newer paid subscribers that I interviewed Dr. Avi Loeb in April. He’s mentioned in this piece: He posited that 3I/Atlas could be an alien spacecraft.

Here’s a link to my archived interview with Dr. Avi Loeb:

A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston

Okay, this is a full-length book.

And I’m a liar because I don’t have a free gift link. But this is the best escape book I’ve read in a while.

I love every single book I’ve read by Poston. Probably because I’m a mix of awed and jealous. I also tried to use magical realism in my novels. Some worked (To Live Forever); some didn’t (I Am Number 13.)

But Poston’s ALWAYS works. I can still recite the entire plot of The Seven Year Slip eons after I read it. On this timeline, I wish we could find an apartment that transported us back seven years.

GO HERE to get your copy of A Novel Love Story. Or request it at your local library. (The author did not pay me to promote this book.)

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