Hate Comes to Main Street With Phil Williams

It was an honor to speak with powerhouse investigative journalist, Nashville’s own Phil Williams. We talk about how White Christian Nationalism is spreading on-the-ground in Tennessee.

I especially appreciate his perspective as a journalist. So many journalists don’t dive deep into WCN or try to understand what they’re seeing. We’ve been conditioned to give Christians a pass to believe whatever they want. As a result, we missed how radicalized and extreme White Christian Nationalists are.

You can subscribe to his Substack below:

Readers can also find the Jackson County, Tennessee coverage we discuss in the interview at the link below: