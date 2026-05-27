For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Hate Comes to Main Street With Phil Williams

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
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Andra Watkins and Phil Williams
May 27, 2026
∙ Paid

It was an honor to speak with powerhouse investigative journalist, Nashville’s own Phil Williams. We talk about how White Christian Nationalism is spreading on-the-ground in Tennessee.

I especially appreciate his perspective as a journalist. So many journalists don’t dive deep into WCN or try to understand what they’re seeing. We’ve been conditioned to give Christians a pass to believe whatever they want. As a result, we missed how radicalized and extreme White Christian Nationalists are.

You can subscribe to his Substack below:

Hate Comes to Main Street
Examining the influence of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Christian nationalists, and QAnon conspiracy theorists on Main Street America.
By Phil Williams

Readers can also find the Jackson County, Tennessee coverage we discuss in the interview at the link below:

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