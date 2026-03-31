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Today’s newsletter wasn’t planned. It is inspired by a comment in yesterday’s piece Quit the Cult of Convenience.

I hear this regularly now. In interview chats. In comments in this space. In conversation. In other people’s spaces.

I’m doing all the things we’re being told to do to save our country, and it’s not working.

I’m calling my reps. I’m boycotting. I’m protesting. I’m documenting ICE abuses. I’m leaving public comments. I’m attending local meetings. I’m in an Indivisible group. I’m putting together a community food pantry.

And I have bills.

And my job is stressful.

And someone in my household has a medical condition that costs money.

And I have student loans.

And. And. And.

TELL US WHAT ELSE TO DO!

Today, I’m going to address this question. Please understand that my response is one take in millions. I’m addressing what I see as I speak and write and spend time online. It may speak to some readers. It may not apply to many others.

Millions of Americans still haven’t accepted reality: We lost our country in the November 2024 election.

Our country voted for a theocratic dictatorship (or couldn’t be bothered to vote, which is the same thing). The vast majority of Americans still don’t understand:

We lost our country. We lost our democracy. We lost our children’s and grandchildren’s futures. We lost all of it. ALL OF IT.

The first thing millions of Americans can do: Accept this reality.

I came to that realization the day after the 2024 election, but millions of Americans STILL haven’t. The majority still think this is something they can put their heads down and weather, grind to the next election, vote, and things will eventually get back to normal.

So the first part of this process is accepting that no matter what you do, no matter how much you try to have “normalcy,” the US will never be the same. We will never get “back to normal.” That country is irrevocably changed forever. We will never have what we once had. Our children won’t. Our grandchildren won’t. Stop making excuses. Quit waiting to wake up in a former reality that felt sane. Release the lie that this isn’t permanent. Face it. Accept it.

We have to weather the consequences of that failure, BUT WE HAVE SO MUCH POWER. We lost our country, so our country can be anything. Our lives can be anything. Our futures can be anything. If enough of us focus on building THAT, this predatory government will fail.

With the regime’s ultimate failure in mind…

The second thing we can do is GRIEVE that loss.

Americans don’t know how to grieve. We don’t support those who are grieving. But grief is a pivotal part of healing. It will be especially important for what comes next.

We must mourn and be sad and rail against the people who did this. I cried for over a week after the 2024 election. I was physically ill with grief. It’s a part of this process, and something I suspect millions and millions of Americans haven’t done, because again, Americans don’t know how to grieve. We’re told it’s weak and self-indulgent and attention-seeking and pathetic and we must move on from loss as quickly as possible without bothering anyone.

That’s madness. Grief is the engine of life. It’s the evidence you’ve lived to have things that were meaningful enough to cry over losing them. THAT MATTERS. So feel what you need to feel about the loss of our country. Mourn it. Cry. Empty yourself of hurt and sorrow and pain.

The third thing we can do is sit with the CLARITY that comes in the wake of grief.

Since our country is irrevocably, irretrievably broken, we can’t go back to what we had. We will never vote our way out of this, though voting is vital.

I’m not saying don’t vote. Realize that Project 2025 changed the makeup of government. If Democrats take Congress in the midterms, the executive branch and the military will revolt. They’ve been infiltrated and changed enough to go to war with a Congress that tries to rein them in. This is largely what the “enemy within” framing is about right now.

Face everything with clarity. Clarity gives you so much power.

The fourth thing you can do - for yourself - is use this clarity to decide WHAT WE CAN BE.

If we’re never getting “back to normal,” if we’ll never be what we were, then WHAT CAN WE BE?

What does that look like for you, your family, your community?

How can you make small changes to create the life you want for yourself and your family?

Answering those questions is an act of rebellion. You will find sometimes subtle, sometimes massive new ways to be. It doesn’t feel like much given what we’re facing, but every decision you make, every penny you spend, could build toward rejecting what was and creating what could be.

The fifth thing you can do is share your answers to these questions with your family, your friends, your communities.

This introspection will lead outward. You will make meaningful connections. You’ll find more people going through the same things.

That’s how a country of 350 million eventually says NO to this.

Not by looking at the swath of humans and land and becoming overwhelmed, but by taking one step toward the country you want today. And another tomorrow. And another the next day. And finding people who are on a similar journey. And bonding with them to build what’s next.

The sixth thing you can do is practice patience.

Americans suck at delayed gratification. We want everything yesterday. Unfortunately, this process won’t work that way. It’s a long game.

The choice to change something daily is empowering. It makes you feel like you’re doing something. AND YOU ARE. You’re building the country you want, and you’re starting with you. You’re working outward to your family, your workplace, your community. Which will connect with other communities doing parallel work.

When you fall, get up. When you’re discouraged, recognize it’s part of the process and get up again. When you feel defeated, understand fascists exist to defeat you, and drag yourself up one more time. And one more. And another.

The seventh thing you can do is accept that we won’t always agree, but we keep doing the work anyway.

The country you want may not look like the country I want. I wrote this piece from my own perspective of what needs to change. Everyone won’t agree with me. They don’t have to. The point is the sharing of our perspectives and the working toward the country we collectively want.

CHANGE STARTS WITH YOU. IT STARTS WITH ME.

This is why I interviewed Dr. G is ✨Your Weirdo Friend✨ about their Community Daisy Chain. Please dive into this interview if you missed it, or revisit it if you’re feeling hopeless. WE HAVE SO MUCH POWER. I’m encouraging everyone to claim their individual power.

But this sounds simplistic…

The building blocks are basic, yes. We have to doggedly do the individual work that leads to the collective work that will build the country we want. That’s it.

But I can’t make major changes…

Make minor ones. Change something small every day. Because small changes lead to big ones. I promise.

But this doesn’t feel like doing anything in the face of this chaos…

You don’t have to feel like you’re doing anything, but I promise you are. The simple act of introspection, of focusing on yourself and what you can do for yourself to create the country you want, is an antidote to chaos. This crowd is attacking introspection and empathy and therapy and community for a reason, people. So do lots and lots of what they don’t want you to do.

But what about all the people who don’t want to be inconvenienced or have their heads in the sand…

They won’t be able to stay there forever. We are barreling toward a day when every American will be inconvenienced by this regime. You’ll be able to help them adapt to their new reality, because you’ll be further on this journey. Instead of letting these people discourage you, realize you’re stronger than them. You’re doing what it takes to get ready, and you’ll be there to help them adapt when their times come.

If you’re still looking for more things to do, I put together a whole handbook called Resistance Isn’t Futile. It’s available for paid subscribers to download at the link below.

Remember, change begins with YOU. Be the change isn’t a cliche. It’s the most powerful thing YOU can do in the face of tyranny.

Being the change today could mean sharing this newsletter with your connections. Click the button below to share it everywhere:

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