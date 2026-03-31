For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Tony DeGruy's avatar
Tony DeGruy
8h

Thanks for this perspective and challenge!

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Deborah K Davis's avatar
Deborah K Davis
4h

I believe you are the hardest working sub stacker out there and I'm glad for it. After Saturday's impressive No Kings statement, your list of things to do is just what's needed. Also, I knew nothing about the Federal Communications Commission or its shenanigans. I wasn't familiar with Rachel @ This Woman Votes and don't follow tech stuff because I lazily believe it's over my head. But I'll be following now. I often have trouble signing on to your live chats, but will try in the morning.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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