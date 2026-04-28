For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
5h

Andra, I know you are right. I have read and studied NSPM-7 and it says exactly what you say it says, and means exactly what you’re saying it means. These people are diabolical and maniacal, and will absolutely control us if we don’t stop them first. We must spread your message far and wide. I know too many people who are absolutely clueless about this. It’s hard to get people to look at what’s right in front of them. They are doing this out in the open because they know this population is sleepwalking. It’s frustrating.

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4 replies by Andra Watkins and others
TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
4h

Today The Guardian has an article about the Christian Wife School cottage industry. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2026/apr/28/wife-school-christian-women-submissive While I'm glad to see legacy media finally covering some of this WCN stuff they still don't seem to grasp how dangerous these people are. They're still treating it like a weird lifestyle choice rather than grasping that this has become mainstream in a Republican party that depends on religious extremists for support and that is working to codify their misogyny into law. It's why we need to support writers like Andra to keep pushing the facts, translating their dog whistles, and explaining the danger!

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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