TOMORROW! 29 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. Walter Rhein and I are continuing our discussion on abusive family dynamics. We will run through a common list of words, phrases, and themes abusers deploy. They are the same abusive themes being used by this regime. This LIVE will be open to both free and paid subscribers. JOIN US!

Sometimes, subscribers are mind readers. To reinforce yesterday’s newsletter on anti-Christian bias, I had planned to cover the other anti-Christian bias statements in NSPM-7 today. I hoped to remind everyone that half of NSPM-7’s line items overtly cover anti-Christian bias.

Here’s a refresher on how NSPM-7 defines domestic terror (as listed in the original order; parenthetical translations added by me):

Anti-Americanism

Anti-capitalism

Anti-Christianity (anti-White Christian Nationalism)

Support for the overthrow of the United States government

Extremism on migration

Extremism on race

Extremism on gender (anti-White Christian Nationalist views on gender)

Hostility (disagreement) toward those who hold traditional American (White Christian Nationalist) views on the family

Hostility (disagreement) toward those who hold traditional American (White Christian Nationalist) views on religion

Hostility (disagreement) toward those who hold traditional American (White Christian Nationalist) views on morality

In the past, I’ve made the argument that the whole list is a White Christian Nationalist’s wet dream to persecute everyone they hate, but for purposes of today’s discussion, let’s focus on the bolded, italicized line items above.

Instead of re-treading how this might impact YOU from prior work, let’s look at how resolutions and laws framed around NSPM-7 violations play out in the wild.

Earlier this month, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed House Joint Resolution 182. It designates the month of June as Nuclear Family Month in Tennessee, in lieu of celebrating PRIDE Month.

To read the whole thing, download it below. It’s only a page-and-a-half double-spaced.

Hjr0182 10.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Or listen to these delightful Tennesseans read parts of it. (My dad has this accent, only he talks slower. Thanks to Jessica Bee 🍁 for tagging me.)

Multiple outlets covered this overt attack on the LGBTQIA+ and trans communities. (Go HERE to read The Tennessean.) Much to my surprise, many journalists also mentioned the Christian principles embedded in the resolution. One conservative influencer wrote, “Other red states should adopt this immediately.” (SOURCE)

I want to educate readers as to how this resolution frames future NSPM-7 violations by translating the text with NSPM-7’s five overt anti-Christian bias statements in mind.

The first three bullets are self-explanatory. (SOURCE: TNHJR0182 linked above)

WHEREAS, the nuclear family, consisting of one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children, is God’s design for familial structure and has been the bedrock of society since the creation of the world; and WHEREAS, the nuclear family was the basic building block of Tennessee’s society throughout her formative years; and WHEREAS, the nuclear family built the United States of America and created prosperity within our nation;

White Christian Nationalists often use the term nuclear family to refer to one man married to one unrelated woman and as many children as God gives them. Its secular meaning has expanded to include other family types, like same-sex couples, and to recognize the expanded roles women have played in society.

This resolution redefines nuclear family according to White Christian Nationalist principles. Disagreeing will be anti-Christian and will be deemed as hostility to traditional American views on the family, as well as extremism on gender and hostility to traditional American views on morality.

Not to mention their assertion that White Christian Nationalist God created the world according to God’s design, the Genesis creation story.

Tennessee is my birth state. Its formative years included a plantation economy, enslaved Black people, and one of the most racist leaders our country has produced: Andrew Jackson, who forced indigenous populations onto Trails of Tears. They then stretch this mythology to include the nation.

This is what all White Christian Nationalists celebrate as history. Teaching anything else will be anti-Christian.

The next statement - which nobody has covered - attacks divorce using numerous statistics without citing sources.

So I found them. Click the link below to go to the America First Policy Institute’s Fact Sheet on fatherlessness, with a mix of links to US government data and Heritage-aligned groups. America First Policy Institute contributed to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 and other papers.

Fact Sheet Fathers Matter Fact Sheet Statistics 2024 64KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

WHEREAS, fatherless families are four times more likely to live in poverty than married-couple families; children without fathers are ten times more likely to abuse chemical substances; children from fatherless homes are more likely to have mental health and behavioral issues; sixty percent of youth suicides are from fatherless homes; seventy-one percent of high school dropouts are from fatherless homes; fatherless youths are twenty times more likely to be incarcerated; eighty-five percent of youths in prison come from fatherless homes; and in a 2016 study by Peter Langman on the psychology behind fifty-six school shooters, eighty-two percent of the shooters were raised in an unstable family environment or without both biological parents together;

When I tell Americans White Christian Nationalists are coming for ALL divorce and could ultimately force women to stay in marriages against their will, I’m not being hysterical. I’m not exaggerating. If we extrapolate their current trajectory, I could see being unmarried beyond a certain age as an NSPM-7 violation, an argument I will expand upon tomorrow.

This resolution is a bold, blatant attack on women.

This is only the second time I’ve seen White Christian Nationalists highlight sterilization alongside abortion.

The first was in Project 2025, page 260, which decried China’s sterilization and abortion practices.

Expect to see sterilization decried more frequently in the coming months. Not only can people not choose to end a pregnancy. It will be an anti-Christian NSPM-7 violation to decide one doesn’t want children, either after they’ve had the number they want or before they’ve reproduced.

(As an aside, I’ll be stunned if this applies to vasectomies. But it will absolutely apply to tubal ligations and other female sterilization procedures. Again, this is an assault on women.)

WHEREAS, Tennessee’s values do not align with the humanistic, globalist ideologies of the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and like-minded organizations that fight for population control through the means of promoting sterilization and abortion practices

I won’t cover the rest, as it is repetitive. But I hope readers have a better grasp of how the terms anti-Christian and anti-Christian bias are working to eliminate freedoms for which Americans have fought and even died.

I implore everyone to push back against these terms in your daily lives. Educate your connections on what anti-Christian bias actually means to this crowd.

You can start by clicking the button and sharing this newsletter everywhere.

Share

0:00 -9:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.