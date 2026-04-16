Tomorrow. 17 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE with Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck. We’ll talk about how Kyle Rittenhouse is partnering with OK state senator Dusty Deevers on his reelection campaign and what former OK US senator Markwayne Mullin’s DHS appointment really means. HINT: Markwayne will be all over what I’m writing about today. JOIN US!

On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent teased a coming Executive Order requiring proof of citizenship to have a United States bank account. Here’s one example from The Hill (link to source HERE:)

Every report frames this as another crackdown on illegal immigration and undocumented people, because that’s how the regime describes this looming EO. US corporate journalism basically regurgitates regime talking points and calls it “reporting.”

The coming Executive Order requiring banks to collect citizenship information is another extension of NSPM-7. It is how the regime will lock its enemies out of the US financial system.

What is NSPM-7?

I started writing about NSPM-7 when it was a Heritage Foundation paper called Project Esther. While it was framed as a means to prosecute Gaza protestors for being “antisemitic,” I warned that it would be the vehicle the regime deployed to turn ALL DISSENT into domestic terrorism.

Newer subscribers can find my first newsletter on Project Esther below:

Last fall, the regime rolled out NSPM-7, a presidential directive that labels multiple vectors of dissent “terrorism.” If corporate media covered it at all, they regurgitated regime talking points about using NSPM-7 to stop “antifa,” but it is so much bigger than “antifa.”

The linked newsletter below is packed with information about how the regime will use NSPM-7 to prosecute ALL DISSENT, including Minority Report-like surveillance to identify and incarcerate people for “pre-crime” (ie anyone who expresses opinions that could be construed as anti-regime, even if they never act on them. You know, like Tom Cruise being chased for a murder he hasn’t yet committed and may never commit in Minority Report.)

Who are regime enemies according to NSPM-7? Any individual or group who expresses the following:

Anti-Americanism

Anti-capitalism

Anti-Christianity

Support for the overthrow of the United States government

Extremism on migration, race, or gender

Hostility toward those who hold traditional American views on the family, religion, and morality

What this Executive Order on Banking will require

This Executive Order will require both NEW and EXISTING customers to present proof of citizenship to access banking services, including to continue to use bank accounts they may have had for years or decades.

Passports have been the most common “proof of citizenship” bandied about in advance of this Executive Order. 45-50% of Americans don’t have a valid US passport (Source HERE.)

But this passport requirement is even more concerning.

Republicans have already tried to sneak in a provision that would expand the Secretary of State’s ability to deny or revoke passports, an effort that is also tied to NSPM-7. (Source HERE.) Like practically every other autocratic regime, they are slowly tying your very ability to exist to your “papers.” In this case, your “papers” appear to be a US passport the regime can refuse to issue or revoke without cause or explanation.

Much like the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act, advance discussion of this EO rules out REAL ID as proof of citizenship. Details are also scant as to whether certified birth certificates would count as proof of citizenship, but it is the only other document the SAVE Voter Elimination Act accepts. Meaning it tracks that this EO would include them as proof of citizenship. (Remember how many times I have told you to get certified birth certificate copies? I AM TELLING YOU AGAIN.)

How NSPM-7 will apply to this looming Executive Order on banking

If the regime is able to tie your ability to access the US financial system to your “papers,” they have leverage to cut off banking and credit access at any time, for any reason. This system would resemble sanctions our government imposes on international criminals and external enemies of our country. Only like everything else with this regime, anyone who disagrees with them, opposes them, or questions them is now “the enemy within.”

Here’s how US government sanctions impacted members of the International Criminal Court who ruled in ways the US regime didn’t like:

The court’s top prosecutor, British national Karim Khan, had his bank accounts closed and his U.S. visa revoked, and Microsoft even canceled his ICC email address. Canadian judge Kimberly Prost, who was named in the latest round of sanctions in August, immediately lost access to her credit cards, and Amazon’s Alexa stopped responding to her. (SOURCE Courthouse News Service HERE.)

The NSPM-7 Enemies List, Translated

Anti-Americanism = Anyone who questions, protests, boycotts, resists, disrupts, or challenges the current Christian Nationalist regime. To them, Christian Nationalists are the only “real” Americans; everyone else either goes along, gets out of their way, or becomes “anti-American.”

Anti-capitalism = Anyone who questions, reports, complains, whistleblows, tracks, boycotts, or challenges regime corruption and billionaire profit. They are the ruling capitalists now; the rest of us are serfs.

Anti-Christianity = Anti-Christian Nationalism. Under this definition, Pope Leo is anti-Christian and could be prosecuted by the regime. Listen to their carrying-on about Pope Leo this week and tell me I’m being over-the-top.

Support for the overthrow of the US government = Voting Democrat; being a Democrat; fundraising for Democrats; advocating for democracy. You get the idea.

Extremism on race, migration, or gender = Condemning - even slightly or as an aside - regime policies on DEI, immigration, and LGBTQIA+ and transgender people. This doesn’t have to be attending an ICE protest. A pride flag on your social media profile. Using emojis that match your skin color. Listing your pronouns in bios and signatures.

Hostility toward those who hold traditional American views on the family, religion, and morality = Any disagreement whatsoever with White Christian Nationalists is hostility. Saying “I don’t agree with you” is a hostile act. Saying “Let’s agree to disagree” is hostility. Rolling your eyes and changing the subject is hostile.

I give a lot more examples in my linked newsletter on Pope Leo above. If you’re still confused, please read it.

When the regime rolls out this Executive Order on banking, please understand what it means. It isn’t about immigration. It’s about controlling YOUR access to YOUR financial resources.

Make sure at least some of those resources are beyond the regime’s reach NOW if you can. I’ll write more about this aspect tomorrow.

Or we could make a lot more collective noise about this now and stall the launch of this EO.

Thank you for being here.

Millions of Americans still don’t know how tenuous their freedoms are. Please click the button below and share this information with your connections. You might help a few more people prepare for a very dystopian reality: Share

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