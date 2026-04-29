For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Ann Kramer's avatar
Ann Kramer
7h

All horrible of course—but I wonder if the ripple effect could be that men—non WCN men would finally realize that they’re getting trapped too—being forced to marry/stay married/have their partner picked for them if this thing gets so extreme. AND maybe, just maybe some of these non-WCN men would finally say, “Hey, we men are not hopeless penises that are ready to fuck if any woman walks by and thus we have to keep women controlled…. We are men who are responsible for our behaviors and respect women (and they are not the problem).

Honestly, if I was a man right now—I would be shouting from the mountain tops—“I take umbrage to the CN (and all religions really) insistence that men are wimps/unmanageable dicks who can’t control themselves”. I mean really guys—do you not see how this insistence by CN of how powerless you are to your dicks—-leaves any strong, self-loving woman looking at men and thinking—pathetic, why would we even want to bother with them?

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7 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
6h

Oh Andra, I don’t care who doesn’t believe it can and probably will get this bad, if Russell Vought and Vance have anything to say about it, starting in red states, just let them live in their willful ignorance. All you can do is sound the alarm and explain that there’s a fire; you can’t make anyone evacuate. This is absolutely, without question, what they want and what they’re planning. If we aren’t able to stop them flat, then women should leave this god-forsaken country. I have violated lots of parts of NSPM-7, so I really shouldn’t even stay here. Too bad my Jewish wife of 31 years won’t leave. I have to fight them and hope. I know you are right because I know.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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