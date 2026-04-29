TODAY! 29 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. Walter Rhein and I are continuing our discussion on abusive family dynamics. We will run through a common list of words, phrases, and themes abusers deploy. They are the same abusive themes being used by this regime. This LIVE will be open to both free and paid subscribers. JOIN US!

In yesterday’s newsletter, we covered Tennessee’s JHR0182 that replaces June PRIDE celebrations with Nuclear Family Month. Click the link below if you missed it.

But Andra. How does some random Tennessee proclamation impact my Blue state life? Don’t you know how many Substack newsletters I don’t have time to read??? Why does this matter?

White Christian Nationalist Republicans are still advancing their most regressive goals in captured red state legislatures. Ignore this Tennessee measure at your own peril, and watch this regime force it on the entire nation through NSPM-7 enforcement in six months or a year.

Keep reading. Wherever you are, this measure is a revealing window into where a White Christian Nationalist regime will go.

Yesterday, I mentioned the longest paragraph in this proclamation: The attack on divorce, unmarried parents who cohabit, and same-sex parents.

It is also a preview of possible NSPM-7 domestic terror charges against those who refuse to marry by a certain age, those who cohabit but refuse to marry, and same-sex couples whether or not they marry.

Here’s the Tennessee JHR0182 Resolution language again:

WHEREAS, fatherless families are four times more likely to live in poverty than married-couple families; children without fathers are ten times more likely to abuse chemical substances; children from fatherless homes are more likely to have mental health and behavioral issues; sixty percent of youth suicides are from fatherless homes; seventy-one percent of high school dropouts are from fatherless homes; fatherless youths are twenty times more likely to be incarcerated; eighty-five percent of youths in prison come from fatherless homes; and in a 2016 study by Peter Langman on the psychology behind fifty-six school shooters, eighty-two percent of the shooters were raised in an unstable family environment or without both biological parents together

If White Christian Nationalists are worried about fatherlessness, they should be delighted to see same-sex male couples have and rear children. MORE FATHERS TO COUNTERACT THESE STATISTICS!

However, they have gone out of their way to define marriage as between ONE MAN and ONE WOMAN. Two fathers falls into the unstable family environment or without both biological parents together language above.

WCNs aren’t talking about fatherlessness. They want heterosexual couples married right after high school, where the woman stays home and breeds while the man works outside the home.

This paragraph is primarily an attack on women, buried in an attack on PRIDE, disguised by words like fatherless . It lays the groundwork to make it impossible for a woman to rear a child without its biological father.

Which means it would outlaw all divorce.

If we wanted to rewrite this paragraph and save a bunch of words, we could type We believe women are incapable of rearing healthy, well-adjusted children without the sperm donor’s oversight and control.

Instead of telling Gen Z and Gen Alpha men to work on themselves and avoid being assholes, men are presented with the toxic masculinity of regime figures, far-right influencers, and White Christian Nationalist theo-bros. Young women have too many choices and we should remove those is one prong in The Heritage Foundation’s Saving America by Saving the Family.

Second, the opportunity cost—that is, the number and perceived quality of activities or opportunities foregone if one has a family—has skyrocketed, especially for women. Saving America by Saving the Family, pages 12 - 13

Which means Gen Z and Gen Alpha young women must have every available opportunity blocked other than young marriage. The language in Tennessee’s anti-PRIDE resolution is how White Christian Nationalists seed this into law.

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Everyone should pay attention. Given NSPM-7, these concepts on fatherhood and fatherlessness have oppressive ramifications for women and girls.

Young women who choose a college education out of high school, for instance, could be flagged as antifa and subjected to NSPM-7 violations for hostility to traditional American views on the family (aka anti-Christian bias.)

Similarly, outlawing abortion, all contraception, and sterilization forces women of reproductive age into a set of no-win choices:

Choose independence, self-respect, and self-control, as many Gen Z women are doing by refusing to date men and risk pregnancy. NSPM-7 could ultimately be used to criminalize this choice. I could see this regime telling women to either marry a man it offers or live in a concentration camp, where they will be subjected to unbridled sexual assault.

Marry before they’re ready or confident about a man’s character to appear compliant with NSPM-7 and hope the man will give her autonomy.

Women who refuse a man’s advances or reject his marriage proposal, regardless of relationship length or mutual satisfaction, could be in violation of NSPM-7. Remember, Saving America by Saving the Family decries how picky women have become because they have opportunities.

Ignoring God’s purpose for women to marry and have babies could be construed as hostility to traditional American views on the family (aka anti-Christian bias.)

Because WCNs claim that fathers are vital, women will never be able to divorce the father of their children. No matter what the man does, he must be involved. He can work or not. He can provide or not. He can abuse or not. He can terrorize or not. He can help or not. He can drug and rape his unconscious wife or not. He can use his children for sex or not. Regardless, his wife must stay married to him because fatherless children are a blight on society.

I have repeatedly stated that White Christian Nationalists intend to outlaw ALL divorce, even when the woman and children are victims of proven abuse. There is no other way to interpret these eleven lines buried in a red state resolution outlawing PRIDE Month. Any woman who seeks a divorce from her children’s father (or refuses to marry the man who impregnated her) could face NSPM-7 violations as hostility to traditional American views on the family (aka anti-Christian bias.)

While today’s newsletter reads like a hysterical version of The Handmaid’s Tale, these are reasonable scenarios anyone with experience in White Christian Nationalism can draw from NSPM-7, this Tennessee resolution, and an existing catalog of regime actions.

Failing to talk about this resolution as an attack on a woman’s fundamental freedom to exist in this country apart from a man is a miscarriage of imagination and journalistic dereliction.

Don’t make this mistake, Americans. Share this newsletter. Talk about these topics with your connections. Explain how Christian Nationalists tell everyone exactly what they intend to do by manipulating language. Click the Share button below and help more Americans wake up. Share

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