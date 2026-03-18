Today’s newsletter may be something of a rant. Advance warning for those who don’t care to read ranty women.

Over the weekend, I gave an almost two-hour presentation to a group. At the beginning, I covered how I am attacked for this work. People claim I’m hysterical, hyperbolic, exaggerating, and mentally ill. They accuse me of hating Christians and lecture me on putting the word Christian with Nationalism and Christo with fascism.

During the Q&A, one commenter did all those things and then told me I needed therapy. (I don’t know why these people think telling people they need therapy is an insult. Most people could benefit from therapy. I certainly have. But whatever.) I read their comment aloud for the group to demonstrate that I wasn’t exaggerating when I said people attack me this way.

However, I am DONE with people who claim to be Christians lecturing me on language.

If you claim to be a Christian and you don’t like hearing what Christian Nationalism is, stop demanding that people like me quit using the word Christian with Nationalism and Christo with fascism. Christian Nationalists are perverting YOUR faith. Instead of getting angry with people like me for pointing this out, get out of your feather beds AND DEFEND YOUR FAITH.

Stop letting Christian Nationalists define what Christianity is. Do the work to explain how Christianity is not Christian Nationalism.

I say the same thing to Muslims who get upset when I call these folks the Christian Taliban. Help more people understand that Islam is a peaceful religion and relay how the Taliban corrupts it. Beating back religious fanatics in every quarter means ordinary people of faith must defend and define something they consider to be personal and private.

Stop getting upset with people like me for doing the work you should have been doing all along.

I typed all that as a prelude to calling these men the Christian Taliban.

Here’s William Wolfe, who worked in Regime I, saying their goal is to force everyone to live by their interpretation of the Bible and create a Christian Nationalist theocratic government. The Taliban enforces a strict, male-led theocratic government ruled by their interpretation of the Qur’an.

Here’s Joel Webbon saying he doesn’t want to see women in public. Since their rise to power, the Taliban has imprisoned women in their homes. They cannot go outside without a male chaperone for any reason. One pregnant woman died trying to get to the hospital when she went into labor while her husband was away. She was stopped three times by masked paramilitary thugs demanding to know why the taxi driver who claimed to be her chaperone wasn’t a relative. Both she and her baby died, leaving her other eight children motherless.

Exactly what these Christian Taliban men will do to US women. When they say “I don’t want to see women in public,” the Christian Taliban is where that leads.

Here’s Scott Yenor basically saying women need to be run out of the workforce and forced back into the home to breed. The Taliban removed women’s ability to work outside the home. They took away a woman’s right to any education. They shuttered salons and other female public spaces. Finally, they forced women to remain at home unless chaperoned by a man. We are not being hysterical to call these people the Christian Taliban.

And here’s Pete Hegseth’s pastor Brooks Potteiger essentially ordering a fatwa on Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. These two wink-wink-nudge-nudge about killing his heart and raising him up to new life in Christ, which directly violates Biblical commands against judging the state of another person’s soul, but any reasonable person (and many unreasonable people) could interpret stop him by any means necessary as a fatwa. No matter how much these two try to make it sound like something else.

These are mainstream Christian Nationalist men. They aren’t fringe freaks or sidelined loonies. And we should call them what they are: The Christian Taliban.

Because if we don’t stop them, they will do to the United States of America what the Taliban has done to Afghanistan. It’s not hyperbole. Not an exaggeration. I’m not hysterical or mentally ill to make this comparison and deliver this warning.

Men - and especially Christian men - get off your rear ends and stand up to these Christian Taliban bros. Because just like the Taliban came for Afghan men, these dudes will eventually come for you, too.

Since I began this work, I have been warning Americans this is where Christian Nationalists want to take us. Here they are saying it with their own mouths into microphones and cameras and putting it on the internet.

Saving America by Saving the Family is the lynchpin of this plan. We’ll get back to it tomorrow.

PAID SUBSCRIBERS! Check your email for the Zoom link to today’s conversation on the latest in secure communications with Deepak Puri. I also include a link to the paywalled newsletter below.

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