For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
4h

You are not too shrill. You are the proverbial voice in the wilderness.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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Observer
4h

Andra, I’m glad you’re exposing these insecure men and their misogyny. The best thing we can do is to shine a light on the weakness of their self-esteem and how confident men don’t need to dominate anyone. Confident men don’t bully others or use physical force to puff themselves up. Confident men welcome the contributions of others and aren’t intimidated by someone else’s competence.

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