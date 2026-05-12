TOMORROW. 13 May 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. I’m talking with Rachel at Gendered Police Violence about the prevalence of rape and sexual assault in US law enforcement. Her Substack documents every charge she can find. As readers will see below, 98% of sexual assault perpetrators are never charged or convicted, to give everyone a clue about how much rape and sexual assault is likely happening in US law enforcement. Paid subscribers, please join us for this important conversation. Upgrade to PAID

Last week, I wrote a four-part series about Coverture: A societal construct from English Common Law. No female person has a separate legal identity. From birth to death, women are owned and overseen by men.

In last Friday’s newsletter, I listed various things Coverture doesn’t allow women to access, alongside the various (some very recent) dates US women actually won those rights.

In systems of Coverture, women cannot do the following: Own property

Access banking and credit

Make investments

Be employed (other than in non-paying caregiving roles defined by men)

Travel without a male chaperone

Choose who they marry

Decide to divorce

Vote or hold public office

Charge husbands with rape or sexual assault

In today’s newsletter, let’s reproduce the above list with the Coverture-driven attacks White Christian Nationalist/Male Supremacists are foisting on women.

Own property

The United Nations Office of Human Rights has cited how international land ownership laws discriminate against women. (GO HERE for one detailed report.) Prior to the 19th Amendment, white land-owning men were the only US citizens with a guaranteed right to vote. (GO HERE for more.)

Multiple states are using paperwork and bureaucracy to muddy female land ownership. In North Carolina, my husband and I owned property in a very red county. When we purchased it, my name was listed first on the deed. During a “system revamp,” my husband’s name was switched to first place, and my first name was shown in parentheses. (I did not take my husband’s last name upon marriage, meaning I would have no way to prove I was the “Andra” on the deed.) My husband had to call the local office and provide paperwork to correct it; they wouldn’t do anything for me.

In Texas, state databases have been revamped to show the “primary landowner,” usually a man. I wouldn’t be surprised if other red states and counties have followed this practice. Over time, this system could be used to erode property rights for persons not listed as “primary” or “principal” owners, or those not listed first on deeds. Those owners are usually women.

How to stop these practices:

Check your most recent property tax statements. If the order of names has changed since you bought the property, contact your relevant local office to correct. (This is how I discovered a NC county had demoted me on our deed.) Get certified copies of all property deeds showing correct ownership listings. Bring up these tactics at local Indivisible and other community meetings, especially in red areas. WCN/Male Supremacists can’t get away with this kind of bureaucratic abuse if people are paying attention.

Access banking and credit/Access to investments

Here are some statistics on the state of FEMALE banking in the United States of America in 2025: (From A Case for Women, who pulled these stats from the FDIC; GO HERE):

In 2025, a stunning 17 million people were unbanked, up from 10 million in 2022; 43 million are underbanked. “In very low-income areas like the South Bronx, more than half of the residents have no bank.” More than half of these people were women, and more than half of those women were single moms. In a 2021 survey (still cited as current), 15.9% of single-mom households were unbanked – the highest unbanked rate in the country + way more than unbanked households with two income earners or single fathers (1.9%). Demographics and race are big factors too. “In the Deep South,” according to the Hope Policy Institute, “households are more likely to be unbanked and underbanked: over one quarter (28%) are led by a single female head of household.” The survey also showed that unbanked women are probably already living below the poverty line and, again, single mothers were significantly worse off than single fathers.

Despite the 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act, millions of US women cannot access banking, credit, or investing in their own names due to marital status, poverty, and race.

Changing these practices means VOTING for multi-cultural, multi-racial, feminist, secular candidates. But it also means sustained investment to counter the generations-long indoctrination structures of patriarchy, misogyny, and white supremacy.

Be employed

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 212,000 US woman age 20 and over had left the US workforce as of August 2025. (Given the regime’s tendency to suppress and doctor statistics, I’d wager this number is higher. GO HERE to read more.) Mothers aged 25 - 44 workforce participation dropped from 69.7% (January 2025) to 66.9% (June 2025.)

The regime has specifically stated that US women need to stop working outside the home and have more babies. Instead of passing laws forbidding women in the workforce, they are using an abuser’s tactics: Ruthlessly closing every door that allows women to work outside the home.

DEI programs benefited women and minorities. The regime has made an example of its Male Supremacist values by firing highly qualified women across multiple federal departments. Many red states and fascist billionaire-owned companies are following suit.

The decimation of federal funding for SNAP, childcare, and healthcare made it financially and behaviorally impossible for millions of US women to continue to work outside the home. This crowd may not be the Christian Taliban - yet - but they are creating the female desperation and poverty necessary to order women to “stop being so picky” and marry any man for “security.”

Again, changing these practices means VOTING for multi-cultural, multi-racial, feminist, secular candidates. But it also means sustained investment to counter the generations-long indoctrination structures of patriarchy, misogyny, and white supremacy.

Research-heavy newsletters like this one can take hours to craft. I don’t use AI to write, and I verify every linked source. Your financial support makes these deep dives where I might spend a day or several gathering data possible. If you can afford to, please click the button below and Upgrade to Paid to support this work. Upgrade to PAID

Travel without a male chaperone

Four red states - Texas, Idaho, Alabama, and Missouri - have attempted to pass legislation that would limit the right of females to travel out of state for abortions, which effectively limits the right of every female of reproductive age to travel out of state FOR ANY REASON.

In 2024, Democrats proposed a federal law protecting female rights to interstate travel, but Republicans defeated it. (GO HERE for more.)

Because the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act allows a US passport as an acceptable ID, women will be targeted for passport revocation. The regime is already testing passport revocation for those who owe back child support, a genius move to condition Americans to accept random passport revocation by a predatory regime. (GO HERE for more.) Because who wouldn’t want deadbeat parents to pay owed child support and protect children? The regime will use NSPM-7 to exponentially expand this passport revocation system.

US women, if you don’t have a passport, GET ONE NOW. Walk through fire and bullets and glass and whatever else you must to vote in the midterms. The only way to peacefully stop this removal of our rights is VOTING this WCN/Male Supremacist Coverture crowd out of power.

Choose who they marry

In this newsletter, I covered how the Heritage Foundation’s Saving America by Saving the Family proposes to encourage women to “stop being so picky” and “marry for a shared life of duty and virtue,” not love.

This document, the regime’s true Project 2026, even proposes to send unmarried young people to “marriage retreats” to match them with a partner, pay them a small stipend to get married, conduct mass weddings at the end of this short retreat, and pay them bonuses for each child they breed.

As the regime blocks pathways for women, these marriage options will become the only way they can survive. AND THAT IS THE POINT.

It is imperative to share this information with everyone in your orbit. Talk about it in person. Do presentations at your local Indivisible chapter and other community groups. Make flyers. Speak at on-campus groups. Women do not currently understand how their basic legal identity is being threatened.

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Choose to divorce

Five red states - Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Nebraska, and Louisiana - have introduced legislation, advanced discussions, or created party platforms that advocate for overturning no-fault divorce. (GO HERE for more. )

Numerous states have enacted Covenant Marriage Acts (this is Coverture Marriage with no path to divorce.). They include Arkansas, Louisiana, and Arizona, with Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma sitting on current legislation. California and New Jersey have also bandied about the idea of formalizing Covenant (Coverture) Marriage, meaning women in Blue states ARE NOT IMMUNE to having their rights ripped from them.

Cites are HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.

Notable regime members from JD Vance to Mike Johnson have decried the “ease” of US divorce. Red states are paving the way for them to introduce national legislation limiting divorce.

In this newsletter, I wrote about how attempts to outlaw no-fault divorce are covert plays to outlaw ALL DIVORCE.

See the paragraph above the SHARE button above for ways to make women more aware of this march toward Coverture, wherever you live.

Vote or hold public office

The SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act would disenfranchise millions of US women who took their husbands’ last names upon marriage. According to PEW Research, US women take their husbands’ last names in 8 out of 10 heterosexual marriages. (GO HERE for more. )

This Act requires every voter to produce documentation (a certified birth certificate or a US passport) that matches their current names. If a woman took her husband’s last name upon marriage, she will have to produce a US passport, a certified birth certificate, and a certified marriage/divorce certificate or decree, to vote. This is an illegal poll tax, but Republicans are going to ram it through before the midterms anyway, and this Supreme Court will allow it.

GET YOUR PASSPORTS, BIRTH CERTIFICATES, MARRIAGE CERTIFICATES, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS, US WOMEN. GET THEM NOW.

Women who can’t vote also can’t hold public office. How convenient for this WCN/Male Supremacist Coverture-loving crowd.

Charge husbands with rape or sexual assault

As of today, not a single United States man has been charged with rape or sexual assault for drugging and raping his unconscious wife or girlfriend at motherless.com.

According to RAINN, 98% of US rapists walk free.

For every 1000 sexual assaults, 50 reports lead to arrests, 28 cases lead to felony convictions, and only 25 perpetrators are sentenced to incarceration. (SOURCE: RAINN)

I don’t know how to change these statistics when we are watching women help men continue to cover for the Epstein Class. (Read this newsletter from Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez today to see how even Democratic women are complicit.) To have the country we want and deserve, we must burn this entire system to the ground.

Female coverture sounds like a quaint concept, but it is the backbone of this WCN/Male Supremacist regime.

Please talk about this everywhere. Share this series with everyone you know. Because no one wants to live in the Coverture vice of Yesteryear.

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