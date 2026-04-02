For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
4d

Talking about religious fanatics whether in Iran or America:

Republican Shariah Law. How are teenage rape victims denied abortions, but forced to pay restitution to their rapists? How different are Republican laws from Shariah law in other countries where rape victims rather than rapists are persecuted?

https://thedemlabs.org/2022/09/18/gop-packed-supreme-court-writes-republican-shariah-law-to-ban-abortions-persecute-rape-victims/

How far is America from Gilead in HANDMAID’s TALE after the Robert’s Court overturned Roe v Wade? Including video.

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/06/26/maga-abortion-ban-turns-america-into-gilead-from-handmaids-tale/

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Lisa Leigh's avatar
Lisa Leigh
4d

Thanks Andra for the followup and for the additional context. It was super helpful. And I think you’re right that this type of legislation can cascade into other states and expand more specifically to what women can/can't wear in public, even if it starts narrowly. That is the same pattern with abortion legislation. As you pointed out, we already live in a culture that polices women's bodies and attire. We’ve heard "modesty" rhetoric for years from religious figures like Mike Huckabee and Pat Robertson who later became politicians and who frame women’s dress as something that can “provoke” male behavior. This kind of victim-blaming is obviously meant to be punitive towards women. I read recently that Ron DeSantis and others in conservative education debates have supported stricter school environments where dress codes (often affecting girls more) are part of a "discipline" framework. It's scary to see where that might lead. I'd also say that I don't think that the Ohio legislation would be happening if we had decent political leadership. When you have a president who makes a habit of publicly judging, rating and insulting women’s appearance, not to mention that he is an adjudicated rapist and was BFFs with the most notorious sex trafficking pedophile in modern times, it only reinforces that dynamic.

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