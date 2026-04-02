Yesterday’s newsletter on Ohio’s proposed indecent exposure law that would regulate what women wear in public has generated a lot of reads and comments. Link below if you missed it:

One reader asked for a rundown of other proposed or enacted laws like Ohio’s. While Texas, Montana, Tennessee, and Florida have attempted to pass laws banning drag shows (TX & MT are paused; TN & FL are enforceable), none of the bills contained language that pertained to women’s clothing in public. West Virginia passed a similar law in March 2026. Ohio’s bill builds on the Christian Nationalist notion of protecting children by expanding the scope (via ambiguity) to women’s public attire.

In my view, Ohio’s House Bill 249 is a deliberate WCN insertion of female dress (via ambiguity) and escalation of their effort to enforce their religious beliefs through Christian Nationalist laws.

White Christian Nationalist groups like Alliance Defending Freedom and The Heritage Foundation have a long history of testing more aggressive religious positions at the state and local level. Their goal has always been to survive court challenges and move the legal bar further to the WCN right.

Many readers may also not understand how much of this code is already baked into US society, depending upon where one lives. Women may recognize the unspoken code Ohio is attempting to codify into law.

I grew up in the Deep South in a WCN church and school. In yesterday’s newsletter, I provided a general compilation of the many ways female dress was regulated and remarked upon.

But I also worked in Deep South professional settings. It isn’t uncommon across the South (and I suspect other parts of the US - chime in!) for women to be denied access to spaces based on their dress.

For example, female attorneys at the law firms I managed often had to jump through various clothing and appearance hoops to satisfy judges. Sometimes, they or their female clients would be denied access by a court officer. Other times, judges would berate them from the bench. This behavior, though hardly reported, is common across the Deep South.

Which is why I find recent AI-generated videos on this topic curious. (GO HERE to read more.) Why do bad actors suddenly want to call attention to the longstanding practice of restricting and/or regulating women’s clothing in courtrooms, unless it is to make this treatment of women’s clothing in public seem acceptable and/or desirable?

We also have documented instances. This 2022 story from The Guardian is an example of this behavior in the wild. Here’s how the state of Alabama treated female reporters assigned to view an execution. From The Guardian:

Ivana Hrynkiw, a journalist for Alabama’s pre-eminent news outlet AL.com, recounted how she was pulled aside by a prison official and told that her skirt was too diminutive to meet regulations. “I tried to pull my skirt to my hips to make the skirt longer, but was told it was still not appropriate,” she recounted on Twitter. …Officials also subjected an Associated Press reporter, Kim Chandler, to a full-body inspection, making her stand to have the length of her clothing checked. Chandler said that such an indignity had never happened to her before in the many times she had covered executions since 2002. Hrynkiw was eventually allowed to enter the death chamber after she borrowed a pair of waterproof fisher’s waders from a photographer, attaching their suspenders under her shirt to keep them up. That was deemed appropriate attire when watching a judicial killing. But even then it didn’t stop. The reporter was informed that her open toe heels were a breach of regulation and she was forced to change into tennis shoes retrieved from her car.

A regular commenter and supporter of this Substack also shared this Instagram Reel. It documents how DHS is denying families access to loved ones detained at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall due to “inappropriate” clothing. (Click on the IG camera link to view the video.)

Instagram

Across parts of the US, women must endure these indignities to enter courtrooms, law enforcement offices, city and county offices, public events, prisons, and other public spaces. What’s appropriate is often, but not always, determined by a man.

This is exacerbated by the seemingly intentional ambiguity of public indecency laws by state. According to World Population Review, fourteen US states have ambiguous laws about what constitutes public indecency. (GO HERE for the whole report.)

Wherever you live, treat this Ohio law as a test case for what could be coming to YOUR state. It is likely White Christian Nationalist religious fanatics’ first attempt to codify WCN female dress codes into law.

In Ohio, they’re trying to regulate female dress via a law that targets drag shows. In the next state or municipality, they may slip this language into an anti-trans bill or a new set of book bans or ordinances that regulate public venues.

It will be important for all Americans to follow this Ohio bill and be on the lookout for something similar in their state or locality. Our goal should be to prevent such bills from being proposed by raising public awareness in advance.

Here’s how you can proactively use this information:

Share this newsletter with your local Indivisible and other pro-democracy grassroots groups.

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Devote an Indivisible or other grassroots session to how local WCN actors might attempt to copy this bill in your area or state.

Assign someone in your grassroots community group to search proposed legislation for similar language, and organize around forcing legislators to withdraw these bills before they come up for a vote. This thwarts the WCN tactic of passing extremist laws that can be litigated to this Supreme Court. They can’t litigate legislation that never sees a vote.

Make area progressive women’s groups aware of this legislation and what it could mean if it spreads.

Fight for unambiguous, First Amendment-driven public indecency laws.

Link to this two-part series in grassroots newsletters to spread this information beyond the pro-democracy community.

This two-part take on Ohio House Bill 249 was especially difficult to write.

I no longer live in spaces where bodies - especially female bodies - are sexualized. I’ve lost count of how many boobs and naked bodies I’ve seen on public beaches. During a recent beach walk, a man stripped his trunks in front of me to change into dry clothes, and neither of us thought anything of it.

Women breastfeed their babies out in the open, everywhere, and it isn’t a big deal. The variety and creativity of breastfeeding contraptions is amazing.

On a recent long flight, I stayed in my seat to whip off my t-shirt and change into a sweater. Nobody glanced at my fifty-something body or my bra.

Bodies are beautiful. They’re functional. They house us while we’re here. I wish more Americans could learn to celebrate bodies instead of sexualizing them. Because as along as we make bodies about sex, we give White Christian Nationalists and their ilk ways to control, oppress, and regulate our bodies.

I can’t change what Americans value, but I hope more Americans will think about our bodily values going forward.