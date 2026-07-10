For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Marsha Tudor's avatar
Marsha Tudor
2h

This article breaks my heart. As I moved away from mainstream news I have depended on Substack authors. 😕

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
KN in NC's avatar
KN in NC
1h

I got a renewal notice for your newsletter last week and let it renew. So that part is working. I still use Gmail (I did set up a Proton account but transferring over there is a hassle so I've been dragging my feet). But I turned off all the Gmail AI sorting garbage, so although that took away some features that existed before the AI garbage was pushed, I think at least I'm not getting as much interference in my inbox. I just checked my spam folder and didn't find any Substacks there. So, that's not to say this crap isn't happening, just that it's not a big problem for me - yet. Thanks for all that you do.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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